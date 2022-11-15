Edged Weapon Used To Kill UI Students-Deaths Ruled Homicide-No Suspects In Custody-Investigators Identifying Persons Of Interest-No Imminent Threat To Public

Read full article on original website
Police Request Public Assistance with Homicide Case
Detectives working on the University of Idaho homicides are seeking additional tips and leads to further the investigation. The following map details the night of November 12th into the early hours of November 13th, with the locations and approximate times when Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were in downtown Moscow while Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were at the Sigma Chi house.
Latah County Coroner released autopsy report on four University of Idaho Victims
Latah County Coroner, Cathy Mabbutt, released the autopsy document regarding the murder of the four University of Idaho students this afternoon. The document states that the cause of death was homicide and confirmed the manner of death was by stabbing.
Moscow PD Held Press Conference Regarding Investigation of Four University of Idaho Students
The Moscow Police Department held a press conference this afternoon regarding their investigation into the murders of the four University of Idaho students. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry, Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills, University of Idaho President Scott Green, and Dean of Students Blain Eckles spoke at the press conference and answered questions. Many questions could not be fully answered because it is an active investigation.
University Inn to host Comedy Night
University Inn presents Comedy Night hosted by Monica Nevi this Saturday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm in Moscow. The headliner is Brad Upton, featuring Jared Kassebaum.
WSU Thanksgiving Emphasis Patrols
The Washington State Patrol will be conducting emphasis patrols starting today and through November 26th as Washington State University students travel across the state for Thanksgiving holiday break. District 4 troopers in Spokane, Whitman, and Adams counties will be focusing on speeding violations and impaired driving during the emphasis. Motorists...
Tekoa Volunteer Fire Association to hold 11th Annual Fundraiser
The Tekoa Volunteer Fire Association will hold its 11th annual fundraiser this Friday at the Tekoa Event center. At 5:30 there will be a happy hour, at 6:00 pm there will be a donation dinner, and at 7:00 there will be an auction. All proceeds from the dinner and auction...
Pullman Regional Hospital hosts Christmas Tree Raffle
The Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s annual Christmas Tree Raffle is on now through December 14. Purchase raffle tickets for $1 at Diane’s Gift Garden for a chance to win a prize-packed tree decorated by local businesses and hospital departments. Funds support patient comfort and care items at Pullman...
Early release book party and signing for “Rise up with a Song”
Award-winning local children’s author Diane Worthey is holding an early release party for her new book “Rise up with a Song” at Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman this Sunday at 2 pm. Worthey will read from her children’s book that celebrates Ethel Smyth, a...
Pullman Moose to host 11th annual Beyond Pink Purse Auction
The Pullman Moose is hosting the 11th annual Beyond Pink Purse Auction this Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Zeppoz in Pullman. Bid on new purses and “man bags” stuffed with mystery items, but you can’t open it until after purchase. The Live auction starrts at 6:00 pm.
Kangaroo rat research earns new NSF grant
A new three-year, National Science Foundation grant will allow researchers to explore the complexities of kangaroo rats, small rodents that have impressive hopping and maneuvering abilities. .In this NSF grant, the research team uses a treadmill to replicate natural terrains. The treadmill, designed by a former WSU Bioengineering undergraduate student,...
Libey Gallery to present An Evening with President Lincoln at Colfax Library
The Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library will present An Evening with President Lincoln this Thursday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Join the Friends of the Library and Colfax Chamber of Commerce in welcoming Keith Deaton as President Lincoln.
WSU Making Plans For New 60 Million Dollar Southside Dining Hall
Washington State University is making plans for a new dining hall which would be the largest on campus. The project will be presented to the board of regents during their subcommittee meetings Thursday at the Vancouver campus. The proposed new dining hall is part of what’s being called the Southside Neighborhood Renovation Project which is a multi-phase, multi-year, multi-facility plan.
Gladish Center to host Hound Hootenanny
The Gladish Center will host the Hound Hootenanny this Thursday at 5:30 pm in Pullman. There will be a PHS Booster dinner and auction fundraiser (with a Western Theme!) to raise funds to provide grants to PHS student academic clubs, activities, arts and athletic teams.
Winter Market this Saturday in Pullman
There will be a Winter Market this Saturday at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center from 10 am to 2 pm. The market will feature a variety of vendors bringing goods and gifts.
Cantus Firmus Chorale to Present Fall Concert
The Cantus Firmus Chorale will present its fall concert, The Great Physician, tomorrow at 7:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Moscow. The program will focus on the healing ministry of Christ. Tickets are $5.00 per individual, $25.00 max per family. To purchase tickets visit the link on our...
Great job at Pullman Radio
ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY WITH THE PULLMAN RADIO GROUP. We’re offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the right individual. Retiring radio advertising expert Rod Schwartz has built up a client list of successful local businesses who have learned how to harness the unlimited potential of spoken-word advertising to grow their businesses. They understand the power of radio advertising. After 42 years with our stations, Rod will be retiring at the end of the year and we are looking for the right person or persons to bring their radio sales talents to continue building and taking care of these wonderful Pullman Radio clients, working in one of the most desirable markets in the Pacific Northwest. If this is you, send us your resume and tell us why you would enjoy this opportunity. Email it to greatjob@pullmanradio.com.
Coug-founded clinic continues to offer free pet care after 35 years
Washington State University veterinary students and alumni provide dozens of pets free veterinary care every Saturday at noon in Seattle. The Doney Coe Pet Clinic offers pets from low-income families in the Seattle area care for more than 35 years. The Coug-founded clinic also allows WSU veterinary students to complete...
