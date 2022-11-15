Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump's motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump's motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing in June that then-deputy...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Why foreign workers in the US are especially vulnerable to the Twitter turmoil
Twitter employees who are relying on the company for work visas have been left in limbo, finding themselves at the whims of its new billionaire owner, knowing if they quit, they may have to leave the United States. Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave remaining staff an ultimatum to commit...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inside Twitter as 'mass exodus' of staffers throws platform's future into uncertainty
Death is in the air on Twitter. On the platform Thursday evening, where #RIPTwitter was the top trend worldwide, users wrote what they feared might be their last posts, offering apprehensive goodbyes and listing the other (more stable) social media platforms where they can still be found. They were reacting...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP operative convicted of facilitating foreign contribution to 2016 Trump campaign
A Republican operative was convicted on Thursday of facilitating an illegal campaign contribution from a Russian national to the Trump campaign in 2016. The Justice Department touted the jury conviction of Jesse Benton, known for his work on campaigns for GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, in a press release Thursday. The department said Benton "acted as a straw donor and contributed $25,000 of the Russian foreign national's money to the campaign, falsely identified himself as the contributor and pocketed the remaining $75,000."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden meets with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress
President Joe Biden is meeting with business executives and labor leaders to highlight recent progress in combating inflation and steadying the economy, a White House official told CNN. Biden is sitting down in person and virtually with the top executives of such companies as Ford, Kaiser Permanente and Carrier as...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Complete failure:' Filing reveals staggering mismanagement inside FTX
A new court filing about Sam Bankman-Fried's bankrupt companies reveals a crypto empire that was colossally mismanaged and potentially fraudulent — a "complete failure of corporate controls" that eclipses even that of Enron. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House panel wants internal documents from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX
A powerful subcommittee in the House of Representatives is seeking internal documents and communications from Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX to understand how the crypto exchange collapsed so suddenly and what is being done to recover customer funds. FTX, formerly one of the most trusted brands in crypto, filed for bankruptcy...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump Org. stopped illegal tax practices when Donald Trump took office, former CFO testifies
The Trump Organization stopped several illegal tax practices around 2017 when Donald Trump took office, former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg testified in a New York court on Thursday, but he said the Trump family was not involved in wrongdoing. "Mr. Trump became president and everybody was looking at our...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump's running for president again. Does that get him off the legal hook?
The never-ending legal problems swirling around former President Donald Trump are already taking center stage in his freshly announced 2024 presidential campaign. Trump himself, in his speech declaring his candidacy on Tuesday, ranted about how he was a "victim" of the "weaponization of the justice system," as he railed against the search the FBI executed of his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into the mishandling of documents from his White House.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inside the US scramble to run down the facts as the Russia-Ukraine war spills into NATO territory
President Joe Biden was asleep on the other side of the world when aides woke him up in the middle of the night there with urgent news: a missile had struck Poland and killed two people. By 5:30 am local time in Bali, where the president was attending the G20...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden granddaughter's wedding offers youthful spin for president turning 80
President Joe Biden is turning 80 this weekend, but the big bash at the White House will be for an entirely different and more youthful occasion. Naomi Biden, Biden's oldest granddaughter, is set to marry Peter Neal on the White House South Lawn on Saturday. One day following the nuptials,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Oath Keepers trial is a major test of the Justice Department's ability to hold Jan. 6 rioters accountable. Here's how it has gone
The historic seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers -- a closely watched test of how the Justice Department is prosecuting US Capitol rioters -- is nearing an end with closing arguments scheduled to begin Friday. The trial began more than seven weeks ago and has featured hundreds of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The crypto meltdown, explained
November 2022 is a month that investors, particularly in cryptocurrencies, will never forget. And the worst may be yet to come. Over the past two weeks, the digital asset industry has watched in horror as FTX, the multi-billion-dollar crypto exchange created by one of its biggest and brightest stars, Sam Bankman-Fried, imploded.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House Republicans vow to investigate Biden and his family's business dealings
After clinching the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, top Republicans on Thursday outlined a broad range of investigative targets focused on President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings. "In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden's relationship with his...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Incoming GOP chair investigating Biden family businesses won't subpoena President Biden
The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he's not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter. "There's no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden," GOP Rep. Jim Comer told CNN...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP Arkansas governor says he's 'very seriously' considering 2024 presidential bid
Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is "very seriously" considering a 2024 presidential campaign, he told "CNN This Morning" on Thursday. "Absolutely. I'm looking at it -- looking at it very seriously. After the midterm elections, it's more intense, and it's an accelerated review, and after going to Iowa, I'm encouraged that a governor who's actually solved problems, who has a conservative common sense approach, can draw support and can be a good alternative. So, I'm encouraged by it," Hutchinson told CNN's Kaitlan Collins.
Kim says ICBM test proves capacity to contain US threats
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that his country has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain outside threats, as he warned the United States and its allies that their alleged provocative steps would lead to “their self-destruction,” state media reported Saturday. North Korea’s state media said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States. The North’s Korean...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republicans will control the House, but they can't do much to fix the economy quickly
Congressional Republicans have repeatedly blamed President Joe Biden and their Democratic counterparts for the surge in inflation and the rocky economy. But though the GOP has captured control of the House in the midterm election, albeit by a very slim margin, there's not much the party can do to quickly bring down prices and put the economy on more solid footing when it assumes power in January.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Michael Gerson, former Bush speechwriter and Washington Post columnist, dies at 58
Michael Gerson, a top speechwriter for President George W. Bush and longtime Washington Post columnist, has died. He was 58. "Laura and I are heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend, Mike Gerson. He was a great writer, and I was fortunate he served as my chief speechwriter and a trusted advisor for many years," Bush said in a statement on Thursday. "His brilliant mind was enhanced by his big heart. As a result, Mike harnessed the power of the pen to not just write about good policy, but drive it."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
DOJ announces special counsel for Trump-related Mar-a-Lago and January 6 criminal investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Both investigations implicate the conduct of Trump, who on Tuesday declared his candidacy...
Comments / 0