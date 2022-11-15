Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Related
fantasypros.com
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
Eagles sign veteran nose tackle after being gashed last 2 games by the run
With the rushing defense a running joke and nose tackle Jordan Davis out two more games, the Eagles agreed to terms with 34-year-old run stopper Linval Joseph, who ran for a touchdown against them in 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the fourth stop for Joseph, who, four...
Yardbarker
Could former a Eagles offensive coordinator make a comeback in Philadelphia?
After a 3-5-1 start, Frank Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Is a reunion in store for him with the Eagles?. Philadelphia fans have fond memories of Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their magical Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Shane Steichen, the...
Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.
Dallas Goedert gets crushing injury update following Week 10 loss vs. Commanders
Not much went right for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, and they unsurprisingly picked up their first loss of the season as a result. Making matters worse, they lost tight end Dallas Goedert to a shoulder injury during the game, and the initial prognosis determined that he would be forced to miss an extended period of time due to the injury.
Yardbarker
NFC East Ndamukong Suh Signs with Cowboys Rival
The Dallas Cowboys defense is experiencing run-stopping problems that they believe their existing personnel can solve. Meanwhile, another problem just cropped up: The Philadelphia Eagles have once again jumped to the fore in the NFC East arms race with the signing of long-time standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh was...
Eagles add Linval Joseph: Fun facts about Philly’s new defensive tackle
If Howie Roseman keeps this up, he won’t just win the NFL’s Executive of the Year Award for the 2022 season. The Pro Football Writers Association might go ahead and give him the award for 2023 as well. The Philadelphia Eagles, less than 48 hours after their first loss of the season, have made another huge addition… We mean that both figuratively and literally. Linval Joseph is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.
FOX Sports
Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin subtly trolled Eagles’ Nick Sirianni after upset win
The Washington Commanders’ Monday night clash against the then-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles had the makings of a blowout. But Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin, Darrick Forrest, Joey Slye and countless other contributors didn’t allow Nick Sirianni’s side to pile on after the Eagles jumped out to an early lead.
Nick Sirianni, Locker Room Reacts to Losing Dallas Goedert to Injury
The Eagles TE was placed on IR and can't return until Dec. 18 at the earliest, so now what does the team do without him?
atozsports.com
Eagles veteran explains why the team is even more dangerous than before
Darius Slay knows a thing or two about Ndamukong Suh. The two played in Detroit together. So if anyone knows what Suh adds to the Philadelphia Eagles, it is Slay. And what he has to say about the veteran defensive tackle should encourage the Philadelphia faithful. “He’d play hard for...
Golf Digest
'We suck': John Tortorella delivers first signature in-game interview as Flyers coach, is all the way back
Ahhh, the in-game interview. A completely useless endeavor that no one has ever asked for, not coaches, not players, hell, not even fans. It makes you wonder why they even bother at all. Did you notice when they started doing them in the freaking dugout during the MLB Playoffs? The one sport you could mostly escape them, now you no longer can.
Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Rankings
The 2022-23 NFL season has already been extremely entertaining. Bye weeks are starting to take place. This means that running backs like Travis Etienne Jr. and Kenneth Walker III will be out this week. On top of that injuries have started to mount up at this point of the season. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 11 running back rankings.
Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation
NBA teams reportedly have monitored the ongoing situation with Miles Bridges. Bridges, a former standout at Michigan State, has been in the news for insidious reasons. The Charlotte Hornets forward was charged with three felony charges, including domestic violence in the summer. His wife, Mychelle Johnson, accused him of allegedly attacking her in front of her Read more... The post Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Chiefs take on Division foe on Sunday Night Football
Along with the glaring concussion to JuJu Smith-Schuster, fellow Chiefs receivers Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are currently listed as questionable. The Chiefs’ wide receiver injuries loom large ahead of their week 11 contest. Three Wide Outs Questionable. The Kansas City Chiefs’ number one receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was the...
iheart.com
Eagles Adding Former Pro Bowler: Report
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly reached an agreement with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (November 16). "Two-time Pro-Bowl DT Linval Joseph, the former [New York] Giants’ second-round pick who also played for the [Minnesota] Vikings...
Jensen to Sign with Dignitas According to Reports
After helping Cloud9 win an LCS Championship in the summer, Jensen will be taking his talents to Dignitas according to reports from LEC Wooloo. This is one of the first major moves to be made this offseason and one that will surely surprise a lot of fans. Here is the latest on Jensen going to Dignitas and what this means for both the player and the team.
[Sources] Dignitas keeping Spawn for their LCS 2023 Roster
According to sources, Dignitas will be keeping Spawn on their 2023 LCS Roster. This comes after rumors of Armut, Jensen, IgNar and Santorin joining the team. Here is the latest on the move and what it means for Spawn and Dignitas. Spawn has been a player that has been working...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0