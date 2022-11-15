Read full article on original website
The Watermark Corners Boutique
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -WaterMark Corners offers upscale gifts, full-service stationery, children’s books & toys in a beautiful retail space in downtown Moline. Amy Trimble also highlights the boutique collection of women’s clothing lines and accessories that are very popular among their customers. A link to the apparel collection is here. The segments spends a lot of time focusing on loungewear and cute or luxurious pajamas.
West Hill Cakery
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -This Muscatine bakery and catering business likes to believe that a way to a person’s heart is through their belly. Kira Reed, West Hill Cakery, visits the show for a second time to inform viewers about the business, their delicious specialties, holiday season treats and more.
Trending 2022 holiday fashions
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part spring fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent. Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as six of her beautiful models (Mary, Connie, Hope, Mandy, Pam, and Stephanie ) show off clothing from three local boutiques and department stores. The fashion choices truly highlight many of the current dominating trends appropriate for at-home, work, or party holiday gatherings.
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
Buttercupp Candles expands into LeClaire
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Buttercupp Candles has expanded to open a new location in the Root 67 building in LeClaire. KC Cupp discusses the latest exciting information about the business including a new storefront located at 208 North Cody Road, LeClaire. He also shows off some of the impressive product line up.
La-Z-Boy can help you create ‘comfort and joy’ for the holidays and beyond
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Maybe it’s time to freshen up your living space--especially during the holidays--when we want our homes to be even more cozy, inviting, and even dazzling (while staying within a budget). Nancy Klemme of La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Davenport (locally owned and operated) joined the show...
Windy and cold next few days
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 2 from a shooting, 2 wanted men. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities ask for help finding two wanted men and identifying a car involved in a shooting in Milan. TV6 Investigates: Why did officials wait years to rescue 100+ dogs from Mercer...
‘Peppermint Forest’: The Kwik Star Festival of Trees kicks off Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Kwik Star Festival of Trees is back at the River Center starting Nov. 19 through Nov. 28. The Quad City Arts said this year’s theme, ‘Peppermint Forest’ includes spectacular display of over 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth and homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items that are all sold to raise money for Quad City Arts in support of local arts programs through the Quad Cities.
TV6 Investigates: Why did officials wait years to rescue 100+ dogs from Mercer County breeder?
With tears in her eyes, Amber Stephenson described a rural Sherrard home she helped rescue 198 dogs from in August. “There was a swampy disgusting pool,” she said. “There were kennels along the side. There were kennels all along the front of a barn. Then I got to experience what the dogs looked like and you can look at dogs being rescued all day online and on TV but once you get in there you will be haunted.”
House of Bliss Wellness Spa
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -House of Bliss Wellness Spa promotes health and wellbeing in the Quad Cities. Dionna Reed, owner of House of Bliss, discusses why she got into massage/body work and informs viewers about the myriad services offered including massage/lymphatic massage, non-invasive body contouring, post-surgical procedures, neck rejuvenation, sports/injury recovery, as well as facials and other beautification procedures.
Post Traumatic Purpose seminar supports first responders in the QCA
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A new course called “Post Traumatic Purpose’ has made it’s way to the Quad Cities and is geared towards raising awareness around mental health challenges that first responders are faced with. This course takes a deeper dive into how to recognize and handle...
Wallace’s Garden Center offers Quad Cities-themed merchandise and more
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Kate Terrell from Wallace’s Garden Center shares tips and ideas about gift giving and all the types of products and plants that the Bettendorf retailer offers. There is truly something for anyone on your gift list at Wallace’s. It is a store for all seasons--plants, unique...
Fire safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As winter approaches and people tend to gather inside, the Red Cross and local fire departments want to help prevent a rise in house fires across the nation. With Thanksgiving a week away, families across the Quad Cities are getting ready to cook for guests. Davenport...
Deck the Downtowns kicks off Friday
(KWQC) - Deck the Downtowns, hosted by the Davenport Davenport Partnership, Downtown Bettendorf Organization and Downtown Rock Island, kicks off Friday. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a holiday ornament in businesses Friday through Jan. 1. Events include:. In downtown Davenport, hunt for the holiday pickle ornament. Join...
Scam Alert: Moline police warns public of pretend officer phone scam
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are warning the community of a scammer posing as a Moline police officer. According to Moline police, the scam artist portrays himself as Sgt. Matt Russell of the Moline Police Department. Then he tells the recipient of the call that they have federal warrants for their arrests.
Man charged with robbing Davenport Dollar General
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he robbed a Davenport business Thursday. Brandon Wayne Grambling, 38, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison. He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Friday morning via...
First Alert Forecast Friday Afternoon 11/18/22: Cold weekend ahead
East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind discharged from hospital
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Sergeant William Lind was discharged from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Wednesday, according to police. Sgt. Lind was transported to a residential rehabilitation facility in the Quad City Area. In a media release, police said this is a big milestone...
QC public safety agencies switch to digital radios
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City first responders in Illinois and Iowa are going digital, upgrading their old analog radio system earlier this month. The system officially launched on Nov. 9 and should be fully implemented in both Rock Island and Scott Counties by the end of the month. The...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Moline for battery, vehicular invasion charges
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Dustin Patz, 29, is wanted by Moline police for aggravated battery and vehicular invasion. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, he is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where he is, police ask you...
