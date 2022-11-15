Read full article on original website
Boards and Blossoms Charcuterie is WLAF’s “Business of the Week”
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – This week’s featured business is Boards and Blossoms Charcuterie. It is owned and operated by Campbell County High School Junior Madison Hill. The young entrepreneur began her business Oct. 1, 2021. She said she was inspired to try her hand at charcuterie boards after seeing some on Pinterest.
Veterans food pantry in Morristown
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee are teaming up to distribute food to veterans in East Tennessee. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Veterans food pantry in Morristown. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Roane County on Wednesday morning. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officers, John Michel Gogvava Leon,33 was Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez's,56 only passenger as he was operating a business vehicle on Interstate 40.
Knoxville restaurant owner puts health insurance on the bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare can be expensive, especially if you can’t get insurance through your job. A Knoxville restaurant took a particular step to help workers get the healthcare they need. Providing healthcare for employees in the service industry is almost unheard of but that’s exactly what...
Polly Marie (Terry) Yancey, age 77, of Newcomb
Age 77 of Newcomb, Tennessee passed away Friday November 18, 2022, at her home. She was born February 21, 1945. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
Industrial Development Board scores Gold Creek Foods PILOT application
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Industrial Board met last night at the LUB offices with one item on the agenda, the scoring of Gold Creek Foods application for the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program. The application was scored in five areas, job creation, wages, capital...
KSP investigating fatal collision in Pulaski County
Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision in the Science Hill community in neighboring Pulaski County earlier this week. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste Jr., age 66 of Bethelridge in Casey County was traveling west on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
Names released in Tuesday wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- One person is dead as an investigation continues into a wreck that occurred in Campbell County. Gracie Lay, 19, Pioneer, was a passenger in a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder just before midnight Tuesday when it left the road. The Nissan, driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield, LaFollette, was negotiating a curve when it left the road and drove through a fence, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. The vehicle eventually came to rest against a tree on the passenger’s side, the report said.
Annette Pearl (Marlow) Daugherty, age 87, of Duff
Age 87 of Duff, Tennessee passed away Friday November 18, 2022, at the Beech Tree Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 26, 1935, in Roses Creek, Tennessee. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
Roy Edward Hunter, age 81 of Speedwell
Roy Edward Hunter, age 81 of Speedwell, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. He was born on April 24, 1941 to the late William B. Hunter and Eva Blanche (Farley) Hunter. Roy was a retired Coal Miner and a Veteran in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, sports especially softball and bowling, he was an avid Cincinnati’s Red’s fan, and he loved helping others.
Claiborne County Schools move to remote learning for illness
Claiborne County Schools is the latest to be impacted by illness, causing a temporary switch to remote learning.
Apartment residents displaced due to longer-than-expected renovation time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temeka Webb with Community Preservation Partners said the company had plans to revitalize the entire complex and bring self-help resources to its tenants. On Wednesday, several residents told WVLT News they were unhappy with how long the process was taking. Resident Connie Wykle said she and...
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery
ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
Report: 1 in 3 Tennesseans cut necessities to afford utilities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report out by LendingTree showed that the price of electricity is up 16% from a year ago, and that nearly a third of Americans have reduced, or skipped necessities like food and medications to afford their electricity bill. “Inflation is in virtually every aspect of...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the end of 2022 nears, two proposed Amazon Warehouses only 15 minutes apart sit empty. In Alcoa, an Amazon Fulfillment Center remains under construction. It was announced in February of 2021, and construction continues on the property with most of the work focused on infrastructure...
Matthew McCracken, age 52, of Jacksboro
Matthew McCracken, age 52, of Jacksboro passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Preceded in death by grandparents: Wayne McCracken and Earl and Anne Conatser. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Emergency management officials say you should start preparing your home for winter weather now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Preparing your home for winter weather may not be at the top of your priority list right now, but staff with Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management say you should take it seriously sooner rather than later. Cold weather, snow, and ice can cause real damage to your...
