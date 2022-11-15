In effort to stay competitive, Columbia school board increases substitute teacher pay

In an effort to compete with neighboring school districts for substitute teachers, the Columbia Board of Education on Monday approved increasing substitute pay.

The pay will increase from $85 to $90 per day for substitutes with no teaching certificate. For those with a teaching certificate, pay will increase from $90 to $100 a day.

The proposal was presented by Michelle Holz, assistant superintendent for human resources.

"We're losing substitutes to neighboring districts," Holz said.

The district, working with contracted Edustaff, has 578 substitutes in its pool, compared with 415 at the same time last year. The district is aiming for a fill rate of 80%, she said.

"It is also important to consider the nationwide labor shortage," Holz said. "We have a worker deficit. We have a lot of jobs, but we don't have enough workers."

The pay increase alone won't solve the labor shortage, she said.

The district has established what she calls "building substitutes," able to fill last-minute or night-before vacancies, she said.

Though never discussed as a goal when debating its new policy to limit public comment at meetings , the school board apparently has succeeded in eliminating public comment at meetings. For the second consecutive meeting, no one signed up to make public comment during the meeting.

Legislative priorities

Full funding of the state formula for funding school districts remains high on a list of legislative priorities approved Monday by the Columbia Board of Education.

The item seeks no further downward changes in state adequacy targets, upon which the funding formula is based. There's also a footnote: "If the state adequacy target was currently operating as prescribed in the foundation formula when writing in 2006-07, CPS would receive over $11 million in additional state funding."

An amendment added by board member Blake Willoughby advocated additional funding for all districts when the state approves funding for a minimum teacher salary that is lower than the district's minimum teacher salary.

Another priority is full state funding for student transportation, with a footnote stating that the district transportation budget is $12 million, while the state is funding only $7 million.

The priorities seek full funding for quality, voluntary early childhood education. The district's early childhood budget is estimated to exceed $4.3 million.

The board also seeks state funding for career and technical education programs.

The school board is opposed to diverting state funds from public schools by any method or redirecting resources from public schools to charter schools.

Nutrition services report

Columbia Public Schools served nearly 16,000 daily meals in 2021-22, nearly double the 8,584 meals served daily in 2020-21, according to information included in a nutrition services report.

A fresh fruit and vegetable program, as well as high school dinners for students, are on hold because of staffing shortages, said Laina Fullum, nutrition services director.

A farm-to-school program with the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture is continuing, she said.

"Employee recruitment has been a challenge, but it's better than last year," Fullum said of staffing challenges.

Another challenge is inflation and rising food costs, she said.

"Everything costs more," Fullum said.

In 2021-22, the program had $12 million in revenue and expenses of $10 million, while in 2020-21, revenues were $5 million and spending $7 million.

Unpaid balances are increasing, Fullum said. Since June, the negative fund balance has reached $178,000 on 4,000 student accounts.

Helen Wade won't seek re-election

Elections for three positions on the school board will be April 5 and candidate filing for the positions open at 8 a.m. Dec. 6 and closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 27, said board clerk Noel McDonald.

David Seamon, Chris Horn and Helen Wade 's terms will all be up in April. Wade, the senior school board member, said before the meeting she won't run for re-election. Twelve years is enough, she said.

She will graduate from the school board when her daughter graduates from high school, she said.

An attorney, she has been occupied with the Eric and Sheena Greitens child custody case, representing Sheena Greitens.

Seamon, the board president, said he wasn't ready to announce his decision. Horn said it is "more likely than not" that he will run for another term.

After the first day, filing may be conducted by appointment only. There will be no candidate filing Dec. 23-26.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: In effort to stay competitive, Columbia school board increases substitute teacher pay