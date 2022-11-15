ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo could get 2 feet of snow as Cleveland Browns prepare to face Bills this weekend

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

The latest: Snowstorm forces Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game to Detroit's Ford Field

When the Cleveland Browns face the Buffalo Bills this weekend, the team could also face up to 2 feet of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo has issued two winter storm watches for Erie County, the county in which the Bills' Highmark Stadium is located.

Southern Erie County is under a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Sunday evening, and northern Erie County is under a winter storm watch from Thursday evening through Sunday evening, both due to forecasted heavy lake effect snow.

The weather service said that there is still uncertainty in the exact band placement and amounts, but multiple periods of heavy snow are possible, including across the heart of the Buffalo metro area.

In the southern part of the county, the weather service said total snow accumulations of one to two feet are possible in the most persistent lake snows. In the northern part of the county, total snow accumulations in the long duration event of multiple feet will be possible in the most persistent lake snows, the weather service said.

In both watches, the weather service said narrow bands of heavy snow will potentially impact portions of the region, making travel potentially very difficult to impossible.

Kickoff for the game between the Browns (3-6) and Bills (6-3) is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Back home in Northeast Ohio , rain and snow showers are forecast for this week , but Sunday is expected to be clear.

