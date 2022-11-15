The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the KSP in Pikeville, made a drug trafficking arrest in the Betsy Layne Community of Floyd Co and seized Heroin, Crystal Meth, Fentenyl, Cocaine along with prescription pills. Deputies and Troopers were conducting an investigation into illegal drug trafficking activity from a residence in the Betsy Layne community close to the elementary school, when they discovered a large amount of illegal drugs including 435 gms of crystal meth, Heroin, Fentenyl, Cocaine along with prescription pills. Arrested was 38 year old Casey Collins of Betsy Layne. He was charged with 4 counts of illegal drug trafficking, including trafficking within 1000 feet of a school along with several other drug related charges. Collins was lodged in the Floyd Co Jail. Three other individuals were also arrested at the residence on outstanding warrrants.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO