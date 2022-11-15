ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Assault Arrests Follow A Woman Diving Out Of A Moving Vehicle And Injuries To Police And Detention Officers And Firefighters

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 3 days ago
Related
wtaw.com

College Station Police Arrests This Week For Alcohol Thefts In September And October

Two 19 year old College Station men were arrested this week on charges of stealing hundreds of cans of alcoholic beverages from the H-E-B store in Jones Crossing. Harold Collins and Bryce Otis are accused of taking two shopping carts of product from the store on October 7. The $789 dollars of product included 546 cans of beer and 192 cans of tea containing alcohol.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:40, Cpl. Tommy Kurie effected a traffic stop in the area of Prairie Lea and West Fifth Street on a vehicle for disregarding the stop sign. Cpl. Kurie made contact with the driver, Victoria Raquel Martinez, 22 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Brazos County for Possession of Controlled Substance. Martinez was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

One person was arrested Tuesday after a suspicious vehicle was reported. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officer Eric Crosby located a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block in the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. An investigation was conducted, and Latoya McClinton, 34 of Missouri City, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate

The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TWICE TO SAME PLACE

The Brenham Fire Department responded to two calls at the same location on Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 Block of Hosea Street at 10am for the report of a structure fire. Units arrived on the location to find a small fire that was located on the balcony of...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER RUNNING FROM OFFICER

A Brenham man was arrested after he ran from an Officer. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 5:40, Officer Connor Caskey attempted to make contact with a suspicious person on foot in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. Officer Caskey identified himself and ordered to the subject to stop but he disregarded him and fled on foot. The subject was captured without further incident and identified as Manuel Valenica Lopez, 39 of Brenham, who showed to have a previous conviction for fleeing from law enforcement. Lopez was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
CBS DFW

Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
WILLIS, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED ON WARRANTS THURSDAY

Two people were arrested on warrants in separate incidents Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 6:55, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for Defective Equipment. Contact was made with the driver, Dymphna Roque Phillips, 37 of Spring, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Harris County for Theft by Check between $2,500 and $30,000. Dymphna was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Firefighters Respond Thursday To Two Apartment Fires And A Trash Fire At Consolidated High School

The College Station fire department responded to two apartment complexes Thursday for structure fires. The first call, around 6:30 Thursday morning, was at The Grand on Harvey Road. The resident said he extinguished a fire in the bathroom ceiling after the smoke detector went off. CSFD determined circuit wires to the HVAC unit burned at the connection to the wires. Maintenance responded and the apartment was naturally ventilated.
kwhi.com

RECKLESS DRIVER ARRESTED FOR DWI FRIDAY

A reckless driver was arrested for DWI Friday evening. Brenham Police report that Friday at 7:05, Officers were notified by Communications of multiple calls received in reference to a reckless driver traveling westbound on Highway 290 East. Cpl. Armando Guerra was able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on it after observing the driver go off the roadway into the grass median before returning to its lane. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, who was identified as Joe Ernest Flores, 38 of Glennheights, Texas. He also observed open containers of alcohol in the vehicle as well as the odor of alcohol emitting from Flores’ breath. Field Sobriety Test were attempting, which Flores could not properly or safely complete. Cpl. Guerra took Flores into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and was advised by Communications that Flores had been previously convicted of 3 times of Driving While Intoxicated. Flores was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more offences.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road, according to the Bryan Police Department. Jalen Deshawn Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, was arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. One Capital Murder charge is for the murder of two people, he also received one count for each victim.
BRYAN, TX

