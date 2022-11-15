Assault Arrests Follow A Woman Diving Out Of A Moving Vehicle And Injuries To Police And Detention Officers And Firefighters

A reckless driver was arrested for DWI Friday evening. Brenham Police report that Friday at 7:05, Officers were notified by Communications of multiple calls received in reference to a reckless driver traveling westbound on Highway 290 East. Cpl. Armando Guerra was able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on it after observing the driver go off the roadway into the grass median before returning to its lane. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, who was identified as Joe Ernest Flores, 38 of Glennheights, Texas. He also observed open containers of alcohol in the vehicle as well as the odor of alcohol emitting from Flores’ breath. Field Sobriety Test were attempting, which Flores could not properly or safely complete. Cpl. Guerra took Flores into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and was advised by Communications that Flores had been previously convicted of 3 times of Driving While Intoxicated. Flores was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more offences.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO