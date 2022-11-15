Assault Arrests Follow A Woman Diving Out Of A Moving Vehicle And Injuries To Police And Detention Officers And Firefighters

Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Man accused of throwing axe at police officer indicted by grand jury
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 26-year-old man who reportedly charged and threw an axe at a College Station police officer in September was indicted Thursday for aggravated assault against a public servant. On the morning of Sept. 19, a 911 call came in stating Andrew Choi was hallucinating and...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrests This Week For Alcohol Thefts In September And October
Two 19 year old College Station men were arrested this week on charges of stealing hundreds of cans of alcoholic beverages from the H-E-B store in Jones Crossing. Harold Collins and Bryce Otis are accused of taking two shopping carts of product from the store on October 7. The $789 dollars of product included 546 cans of beer and 192 cans of tea containing alcohol.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:40, Cpl. Tommy Kurie effected a traffic stop in the area of Prairie Lea and West Fifth Street on a vehicle for disregarding the stop sign. Cpl. Kurie made contact with the driver, Victoria Raquel Martinez, 22 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Brazos County for Possession of Controlled Substance. Martinez was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
Two arrested in connection to double homicide in Bryan indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two people arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road were indicted on charges related to the crime on Thursday. A Brazos County grand jury handed up an indictment for both Jalen Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, and Ruth...
wtaw.com
An Out Of State Tag “That Looked Odd” Leads To An Arrest For Stealing Catalytic Converters
An off duty peace officer contacting a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night about seeing a car with an out of state tag “that looked odd”, led to the arrest of a Houston man on charges of stealing two catalytic converters. One of the converters was cut...
wtaw.com
DPS Involved In A High Speed Chase In North Bryan Results In A Crash Then An Arrest
A DPS trooper who clocks a car going 107 miles per hour on the freeway in north Bryan on Tuesday gets involved in a chase that ends with both vehicles crashing. After exiting the freeway at Tabor Road, the car…quoting the arrest report…”recklessly blew through multiple intersections while traveling at a high rate of speed.”
KBTX.com
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
One person was arrested Tuesday after a suspicious vehicle was reported. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officer Eric Crosby located a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block in the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. An investigation was conducted, and Latoya McClinton, 34 of Missouri City, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
wtaw.com
Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate
The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
Brazos detention officer of 14 years arrested for 'intimate inmate relationship'
Officials said they discovered the relationship after a citizen called in to inform them that an inmate had been making calls to them via an unauthorized phone.
KBTX.com
Houston man arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty lawman who spotted a stolen vehicle with fraudulent tags is what led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief. Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the off-duty officer spotted the car in the area of Highway 6 and University Drive and alerted a Brazos County deputy.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TWICE TO SAME PLACE
The Brenham Fire Department responded to two calls at the same location on Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 Block of Hosea Street at 10am for the report of a structure fire. Units arrived on the location to find a small fire that was located on the balcony of...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Involved In A High Speed Chase With A Stolen Pickup That Ends In Navasota
A College Station police officer spots at 3:30 Monday morning, a pickup on the freeway near Fitch that turns out to be stolen. That leads to a chase at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour that ends in Navasota. According to the CSPD arrest report, the stolen truck...
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER RUNNING FROM OFFICER
A Brenham man was arrested after he ran from an Officer. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 5:40, Officer Connor Caskey attempted to make contact with a suspicious person on foot in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. Officer Caskey identified himself and ordered to the subject to stop but he disregarded him and fled on foot. The subject was captured without further incident and identified as Manuel Valenica Lopez, 39 of Brenham, who showed to have a previous conviction for fleeing from law enforcement. Lopez was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED ON WARRANTS THURSDAY
Two people were arrested on warrants in separate incidents Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 6:55, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for Defective Equipment. Contact was made with the driver, Dymphna Roque Phillips, 37 of Spring, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Harris County for Theft by Check between $2,500 and $30,000. Dymphna was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
wtaw.com
College Station Firefighters Respond Thursday To Two Apartment Fires And A Trash Fire At Consolidated High School
The College Station fire department responded to two apartment complexes Thursday for structure fires. The first call, around 6:30 Thursday morning, was at The Grand on Harvey Road. The resident said he extinguished a fire in the bathroom ceiling after the smoke detector went off. CSFD determined circuit wires to the HVAC unit burned at the connection to the wires. Maintenance responded and the apartment was naturally ventilated.
kwhi.com
RECKLESS DRIVER ARRESTED FOR DWI FRIDAY
A reckless driver was arrested for DWI Friday evening. Brenham Police report that Friday at 7:05, Officers were notified by Communications of multiple calls received in reference to a reckless driver traveling westbound on Highway 290 East. Cpl. Armando Guerra was able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on it after observing the driver go off the roadway into the grass median before returning to its lane. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, who was identified as Joe Ernest Flores, 38 of Glennheights, Texas. He also observed open containers of alcohol in the vehicle as well as the odor of alcohol emitting from Flores’ breath. Field Sobriety Test were attempting, which Flores could not properly or safely complete. Cpl. Guerra took Flores into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and was advised by Communications that Flores had been previously convicted of 3 times of Driving While Intoxicated. Flores was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more offences.
KBTX.com
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road, according to the Bryan Police Department. Jalen Deshawn Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, was arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. One Capital Murder charge is for the murder of two people, he also received one count for each victim.
Comments / 0