The Watermark Corners Boutique
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -WaterMark Corners offers upscale gifts, full-service stationery, children’s books & toys in a beautiful retail space in downtown Moline. Amy Trimble also highlights the boutique collection of women’s clothing lines and accessories that are very popular among their customers. A link to the apparel collection is here. The segments spends a lot of time focusing on loungewear and cute or luxurious pajamas.
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
West Hill Cakery
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -This Muscatine bakery and catering business likes to believe that a way to a person’s heart is through their belly. Kira Reed, West Hill Cakery, visits the show for a second time to inform viewers about the business, their delicious specialties, holiday season treats and more.
Buttercupp Candles expands into LeClaire
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Buttercupp Candles has expanded to open a new location in the Root 67 building in LeClaire. KC Cupp discusses the latest exciting information about the business including a new storefront located at 208 North Cody Road, LeClaire. He also shows off some of the impressive product line up.
La-Z-Boy can help you create ‘comfort and joy’ for the holidays and beyond
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Maybe it’s time to freshen up your living space--especially during the holidays--when we want our homes to be even more cozy, inviting, and even dazzling (while staying within a budget). Nancy Klemme of La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Davenport (locally owned and operated) joined the show...
Trending 2022 holiday fashions
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part spring fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent. Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as six of her beautiful models (Mary, Connie, Hope, Mandy, Pam, and Stephanie ) show off clothing from three local boutiques and department stores. The fashion choices truly highlight many of the current dominating trends appropriate for at-home, work, or party holiday gatherings.
‘Peppermint Forest’: The Kwik Star Festival of Trees kicks off Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Kwik Star Festival of Trees is back at the River Center starting Nov. 19 through Nov. 28. The Quad City Arts said this year’s theme, ‘Peppermint Forest’ includes spectacular display of over 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth and homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items that are all sold to raise money for Quad City Arts in support of local arts programs through the Quad Cities.
Cookies & Dreams back in downtown Davenport through holidays
The holiday season is a time when dreams come true, so it’s fitting that Cookies & Dreams is returning (for a limited time) to downtown Davenport with a special Holiday Pop-Up store. Opening Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m., at 221 E. 2nd St., you can get a selection...
Deck the Downtowns kicks off Friday
(KWQC) - Deck the Downtowns, hosted by the Davenport Davenport Partnership, Downtown Bettendorf Organization and Downtown Rock Island, kicks off Friday. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a holiday ornament in businesses Friday through Jan. 1. Events include:. In downtown Davenport, hunt for the holiday pickle ornament. Join...
Wallace’s Garden Center offers Quad Cities-themed merchandise and more
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Kate Terrell from Wallace’s Garden Center shares tips and ideas about gift giving and all the types of products and plants that the Bettendorf retailer offers. There is truly something for anyone on your gift list at Wallace’s. It is a store for all seasons--plants, unique...
Nest Modern General Store
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -The concept of a general store throughout history was that the retail space would carry just about anything and everything a household might need. Now there is a new take on the general store--and it’s called Nest Modern General Store, 427 North Cody Road, LeClaire, located in the new building called Root 67.
Day of Giving with the Iowa Giving Crew
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 has teamed up with the Iowa Giving Crew for the Day of Giving. We’re helping raise funds for the Iowa Giving Crew’s “Operation Give Birds.”. We’ve teamed up with Hy-Vee to collect donations to give to those in need this Thanksgiving....
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
Where you can get a Thanksgiving meal in the QC on the big day
Several nonprofits and businesses around the Quad Cities are filling in the gaps where Thanksgiving meals are needed. Here is a running list of locations handing out free Thanksgiving dinners:. Don't see an opening on this list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our...
House of Bliss Wellness Spa
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -House of Bliss Wellness Spa promotes health and wellbeing in the Quad Cities. Dionna Reed, owner of House of Bliss, discusses why she got into massage/body work and informs viewers about the myriad services offered including massage/lymphatic massage, non-invasive body contouring, post-surgical procedures, neck rejuvenation, sports/injury recovery, as well as facials and other beautification procedures.
Creepy Reason Why Many Go to a Burlington Hill and Say “Lucinda”
Do you believe in ghosts? Your answer to that question will likely determine whether you are willing to go to a Burlington, Iowa hill and say "Lucinda" 3 times to see what happens. The legend is based upon some bluffs along Stony Hollow Road just north of Burlington, Iowa. As...
TV6 Investigates: Why did officials wait years to rescue 100+ dogs from Mercer County breeder?
With tears in her eyes, Amber Stephenson described a rural Sherrard home she helped rescue 198 dogs from in August. “There was a swampy disgusting pool,” she said. “There were kennels along the side. There were kennels all along the front of a barn. Then I got to experience what the dogs looked like and you can look at dogs being rescued all day online and on TV but once you get in there you will be haunted.”
Street lights aren’t supposed to be purple
You might see an odd color of light when driving at night in the Quad Cities. Purple lights are illuminating the streets instead of a bright white or yellow hue. They are showing up around the area — and around the world. Rock Island Public Works Director Mike Bartels...
First Alert Forecast Friday Afternoon 11/18/22: Cold weekend ahead
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 2 from a shooting, 2 wanted men. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities ask for help finding two wanted men and identifying a car involved in a shooting in Milan. TV6 Investigates: Why did officials wait years to rescue 100+ dogs from Mercer...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
