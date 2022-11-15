Read full article on original website
Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Share the Story Behind Her 'Gorgeous' Engagement Ring
Billy Ray Cyrus and his fiancé Firerose announced their engagement exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday Billy Ray Cyrus was a "Busy Man" when it came down to ring shopping. The two-time Grammy winner no longer has an "Achy Breaky Heart" and that's all thanks to his new engagement to fiancée, Australian singer Firerose. On Wednesday, the couple exclusively shared the news of their August engagement with PEOPLE, opening up about her stunning new bling and the intimate, "beautiful moment" behind it. "It was really just this moment where Billy looked at me and said...
Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement to 'Soulmate' Firerose: 'It's a Happy, Pure Love'
Cyrus — whose new single "Time" and movie Christmas in Paradise are out now — opens ups exclusively to PEOPLE about proposing to Australian singer Firerose Billy Ray Cyrus is sharing his core beliefs. First, the country music star knows what makes for a good duet. (Nineteen weeks of "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X at No. 1 helped solidify that.) He's certain of the value dogs bring to this world. (He's convinced his late German Shepherd Tex was a matchmaker — more on that in a second.) And here at...
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28, Just 3 Weeks After Releasing Single from His ICU Bed
"On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years," his older brother Denzil wrote on Instagram B. Smyth has died. He was 28. The R&B singer's older brother Denzil confirmed the tragic news with a video posted on B.Smyth's Instagram page Thursday, saying the "Win Win" singer, whose real name was Brandon Smith, "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis." "On behalf of my brother and my...
Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown left her plural marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021, and now she's living her best life in Salt Lake City Welcome home, Christine Brown! The Sister Wives star has opened the doors of her new, single life to TLC's cameras. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Christine announced she'd begun filming in the Salt Lake City home where she moved after leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown. "I'm finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!!" Christine, 50, captioned a smiling selfie. "So excited! #sisterwives...
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
'America's Got Talent' and 'Ellen' Fan Favorite Roslyn Singleton Dead at 39 of Brain Cancer
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died. She was 39. Singleton died on Tuesday after several rounds of treatment for brain cancer, her husband Ray confirmed in an Instagram post. "WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right...
Kaley Cuoco Says She's 'Halfway' Through Pregnancy as She Shares New Baby Bump Photos
Kaley Cuoco is getting closer to meeting her baby girl!. On Wednesday, the Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of new photos on her Instagram Story featuring her baby bump, noting that she's "halfway" through her pregnancy. Cuoco, who is expecting a daughter with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posed for...
Kyle Richards' Daughter Admits She and Paris Hilton Are 'Very Defensive of Our Moms' amid Family Strain
"Hopefully everything’s going to be OK soon. It's really hard to deal with,' Farrah Brittany said of her mother's estrangement from her aunt as seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Brittany is opening up about how the long-simmering tension between her mother and aunt Kathy Hilton has changed the family dynamic. The Buying Beverly Hills star, 34, revealed that she and her cousin Paris Hilton try to avoid discussing the family drama. "We don't talk about it. It's too painful," the reality star...
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Patrick Dempsey Kids Ellen Pompeo Is Exiting 'Grey's Anatomy' After She 'Finally' Got Caught Taking Set Items
Dr. Derek Shepherd might know the real reason for Dr. Meredith Grey's departure from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Patrick Dempsey — who previously played Derek on Grey's Anatomy — jokingly addressed the end of his former costar Ellen Pompeo's tenure as Meredith during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday,.
Zoë Kravitz Was Inspired to Remove Dozens of Tattoos After Turning 30: 'I Don't Need This on My Body'
Zoë Kravitz revealed that she's rethought many of the decisions she made when she was younger — including the ink collection that is featured on her body — in GQ's latest cover story Zoë Kravitz is opening up about her decision to remove dozens of tattoos from her body. In a new cover story for GQ's latest issue, the actress revealed that she's rethought many of the decisions she made when she was younger — including the ink collection that is featured on her body. The High Fidelity star, now 33 years old,...
Hoda Kotb Reflects on Dealing with Change as Daughter Haley Leaves Diapers Behind: 'A New Chapter'
Hoda Kotb chose to look at the bright side during what could have been an emotional moment she shared with daughter Haley, 5 Hoda Kotb is starting a new chapter with her little girl. Kotb, along with her Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager, recently chatted with PEOPLE during their week of in-studio shows, where the two moms talked about change as Kotb revealed a new milestone with her older daughter, Haley, 5. "Haley's now going to be wearing undies and not pull-ups, so [yesterday] was the last day, and...
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
Eve Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Son Wilde 'Reading by the Sea': 'My Beautiful Boy'
Eve shares the 9-month-old with husband Maximillion Cooper Eve is soaking up some scenic views with her little boy. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old rapper snapped an adorable photo on Instagram of her son Wilde Wolf, 9 months, during a trip to Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The sweet photo shows Wilde, whom Eve shares with husband Maximillion Cooper, flipping through a picture book as he sits in a pack-and-play set up on a deck overlooking a beautiful beach. "Just a little #reading by the #sea back with my #beautifulboy 💙🌊📖," Eve captioned the...
Heidi Montag Reveals Name of Her and Spencer Pratt's Second Baby Boy: 'So Precious'
Heidi Montag Pratt is officially introducing her little boy to the world!. On Thursday, The Hills alum and husband Spencer Pratt officially became parents of two after welcoming a baby boy in a speedy delivery, PEOPLE confirmed. Now, the couple is revealing their son's unique moniker. "Ryker Pratt," Montag Pratt...
Law & Order: SVU Teases Kelli Giddish's Final Episode — and a Surprise Wedding — in New Promo
Kelli Giddish's final Law & Order: SVU episode will air on NBC Dec. 8 Kelli Giddish has a few more weeks of playing Det. Amanda Rollins — but the surprise wedding bells from her final episode are already ringing. A teaser for the fall finale of Law & Order: SVU shows Giddish, 42, wearing a white dress and walking into her apparent courthouse wedding. It appears she'll wed Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). The quick clip of the wedding shows Giddish hugging Mariska Hargitay's Det. Olivia Benson after she enters the...
Patrick Dempsey Says It Took 6 Hours to Dye His Hair Platinum Blonde: 'I Don't Know How Women Do It'
The actor took on a silver fox look for his upcoming film Ferrari Patrick Dempsey was in for a wild ride when he bleached his hair for Ferrari. The Grey's Anatomy alum had to take his naturally dark locks to an icy white-blonde color to play race car driver Piero Taruffi for his upcoming film. During a Nov. 17 visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he told host Jimmy Kimmel that it was a rigorous process to change his hair — and he was absolutely not expecting any of...
