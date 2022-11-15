Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortscott.biz
FSCC Board of Trustees Agenda For Nov. 21
Please note that the location is different than usual. Nurse pinning is being held in Ellis right before when we would usually meet, so we’ll have dinner and the meeting in the Fine Arts Center meeting rooms directly after pinning. November 21, 2022. Board of Trustees. Fort Scott Community...
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Transfers Mercy Building to Legacy Health Foundation
The Bourbon Country Commission transferred ownership of the former Mercy Hospital Building at 401 Woodland Hills on November 17, 2022 to Legacy Health Foundation. The agreement document was originally sent by the Bourbon County Clerk to fortscott.biz for publication but an email from the clerk said her office was just notified that there is an error in the document and was asked to pull the document off of the Bourbon County site until tomorrow, when a corrected copy will be sent. Fortscott.biz is pulling the document out of the story until the corrected document is sent, as well.
fortscott.biz
Shop and Support the FSHS Swim Team at Fall Extravaganza
The season of craft and small business vendor sales is in full swing. Monday November 21 from 5-8 p.m. at the Fort Scott Middle School will be the annual Fall Extravaganza, a 40-plus craft/vendor fair. Madeline Martin, Fort Scott High School Counselor and swim coach, is organizing the event this...
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Commission Minutes of Nov. 1
November 1, 2022, Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. The Bourbon County Commission met in open session with all commissioners and the County. Matt Quick, Clint Walker, Anne Dare, Patricia Ropp, and Rob Harrington were present for some or all of the meeting. Clifton made a motion to approve minutes from the previous...
fourstateshomepage.com
Former mayor, Joplin civil servant passes away
JOPLIN, Mo. — A longtime Joplin civil servant has passed away. He was a man who also touched many lives in many ways. Richard Russell, who passed away on Sunday, at the age of 82, was a member of the Joplin City Council from 1996 to 2008, as well as serving as mayor from 2002 to 2004.
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Daniel Bruner
Daniel William Bruner, age 65, a resident of Bronson, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly, Friday November 11, 2022, at his home in Bronson. He was born September 29, 1957, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the son of Irwin William Bruner and Lucille Evelyn Gillispie Bruner. Dan graduated from the Marmaton Valley High...
fortscott.biz
City/County Commission Meet on Nov. 22 At Empress Center
There will be a meeting of the City Commission and County Commission on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM. It will be held at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701. This meeting is open to the public.
fortscott.biz
Chamber Coffee on November 17 at Bartelsmeyer Jewelry
Bartelsmeyer Jewelry is having their second big week of the Estate Jewelry Sale now! Stop in to see all the gorgeous and unique pieces in their Estate Jewelry Cases – all 25% off with free ring sizing!. Thank you to our Chamber Champion members shown below!. Fort Scott Area...
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Democrats Reorganize
The Bourbon County Democrats met for reorganization of the party’s leadership for the next two years on Monday, November 14th. The party will only hold committee meetings in December and January, but will resume general meetings on the third Sunday of February., 2023. Carol MacArthur. Chair, Bourbon Co. Democrats.
fourstateshomepage.com
Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
fortscott.biz
Serving Needs: Requesting Help For Salvation Army Bell Ringing
Times have become more difficult and challenging for many individuals and families in both Fort Scott and throughout Bourbon County. At the forefront of this economic situation stands Fort Scott Compassionate Ministries Outreach Center, where those who are struggling can be assisted with a vast array of services and personal needs.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s notable fixture on Route 66 to be removed
JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good. It’s part of the...
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
Police look for shooting suspect in Pittsburg, happened near Sonic
Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect this evening.
Police: possible person of interest in Pittsburg shooting, victim wasn’t cooperating
Officers find a "possible person of interest" after a shooting in Pittsburg, but authorities say the victim remained uncooperative with the investigation.
Portion of W. 32nd St. to close November 21; Widening project continues
The City of Joplin says it will close off the western section of West 32nd St. to continue its widening project beginning November 21.
Murder trial looms for Joplin man; Accomplice Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Resulting in Death
TULSA, Mo. — A Joplin, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Thursday, November 17, 2022 in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Oklahoma, in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a media release. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she aided and abetted codefendant...
Standoff Tuesday in Joplin’s Cecil Floyd Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday KOAM was alerted to reports of Joplin Police activity, including SWAT in the 1800 block of west 21st in the Cecil Floyd Neighborhood. On our arrival you can hear police announcing on a loudspeaker for occupants of a residence to come out the front door with their hands up. Yellow line marks the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove woman injured in car crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Grove woman was admitted to a Joplin hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a one-vehicle collision in rural Ottawa County. Summer Crowe, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital and admitted in fair condition with head, trunk, and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Chandler Jacobson, 23, of Galena, Kan.
Comments / 0