Illinois lawmakers considering changes to SAFE-T Act

By John Clark
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is returning to Springfield next week for the fall veto session, which could include changes to the SAFE-T Act.

The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, or the SAFE-T Act , was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George Floyd, and was passed by the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2021.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law on Feb. 22 of that year, whereupon it became known as Public 101-0652.

The act abolishes the money bail system beginning Jan. 1, 2023. According to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights , the cash bail system disproportionately impacts Black and brown communities and other underrepresented or impoverished groups, who can’t afford bond.

Many Illinois law enforcement agencies have warned the act will embolden criminals and make it harder for police to keep offenders off the streets .

Lawsuits filed by individual state’s attorneys have been consolidated into one in Kankakee County, so that a ruling will affect each county simultaneously.

The 62 state’s attorneys represent counties including Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago.

In a joint statement, the undersigned state’s attorneys call the law unconstitutional and should be overturned, saying it alters the state’s Constitution without a voter-approved amendment.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says changes may be coming to the SAFE-T Act before it is implemented on January 1st, but not what state’s attorneys across the state are suing for.

Pritzker said negotiations have been ongoing for weeks to revise the language in the law, but said he is standing by his previous stances.

Frank Zanazaro
3d ago

I say, if you can't afford the bail then don't do the crime. Instead of committing crimes one should be looking for employment or other ways to make money. Also, people commit crimes because it is easy way of life for them. There is no rent to be paid, they get fed and get exercise.

David Cornett
3d ago

If there has to be changes in it then why wasn’t this brought up before voting it into law. Why don’t JB, Durbin, at the rest of congress go on the job of a police officer for a month, then spend time in the district and States Attorney’s office for a month, then Go into the court rooms for a month to see why this act won’t work. Oh I forgot this is beneath them. Even though this should have been done before they voted for it.

Joe smith
3d ago

jb has private security so what does he care. but I have my own it's called a glock

