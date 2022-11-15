ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Saints Announce 2 Practice Squad Moves

According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints have signed CB Isaac Yiadom to their practice squad and released LB Kenny Young from the practice squad on Thursday. Young was just added to the practice squad last week prior to the team’s game at Pittsburgh. He was not...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

New York Mets to Non-Tender Dom Smith

As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets are non-tendering first baseman Dominic Smith. This decision saves the Mets $4 million and means Smith is now a free agent. The first baseman/DH was selected by the Mets with the No. 11 pick overall in the 2013 MLB Draft....
QUEENS, NY
Wichita Eagle

Yankees Claim Reliever Junior Fernández Off Waivers

The Yankees have claimed right-hander Junior Fernández off waivers from the Pirates, the team announced on Friday afternoon. Fernández split time in 2022 with Pittsburgh and St. Louis, posting a 2.41 ERA over 18.2 innings pitched. He struck out 14 batters, allowing five earned runs in 16 total relief appearances. After spending the bulk of the season with the Cardinals, Fernández finished the year—his fourth MLB campaign—with the Pirates. He was designated for assignment earlier this week.
Wichita Eagle

Yankees, Kiner-Falefa Avoid Arbitration With New Deal, per Report

Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa will reportedly steer clear of arbitration after agreeing to a one-year contract worth $6 million deal with the franchise on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Despite rumors surfacing that Kiner-Falefa was a non-tender candidate following this past season in which he earned $4.7 million,...
BRONX, NY
Wichita Eagle

Correa Should Be Phillies’ Top Shortstop Target

The Philadelphia Phillies will be in the market for a new shortstop this offseason. That much is certain. Which of the star free agent shortstops it will be, however, remains up in the air. First, reports came out linking the Phillies to Silver Slugger winner Trea Turner. Rumor has it,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Titans Battle Rare Cold in Addition to Packers

View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans rarely play in the type of conditions they faced Thursday this early in a season. Their matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field – the first game on the Week 11 schedule – officially is the second coldest pre-December game of the Titans era (1999-present). The temperature at kickoff was 26 degrees, and there was light snow at the start.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy