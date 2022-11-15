Read full article on original website
Related
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 15, 2022
WTI crude oil might be in for a big selloff, as the commodity has formed a head and shoulders pattern on its hourly chart. Price is down to the neckline around $85 per barrel, so a break lower could set off a downtrend. The 100 SMA already crossed below the...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 15, 2022
EUR/JPY is trading near the trendline and attempting to continue the upward movement. There is no major bearish reaction yet which means there is a chance of upward continuation to the target of 148.50 – 151.50. On the lower side, if the pair continues moving lower then 140.50 is the support level to watch.
kitco.com
Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips
Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Here's why oil will hit $120 a barrel soon and stay high for the next 2 years
Europe's ban on Russian oil will begin in December, and it could make an already-tight energy market worse. Global crude prices are set to climb as demand isn't going down, but supplies are dwindling. Energy Aspects' Livia Gallarati explained what comes next for the energy crisis and why oil prices...
Gold Soon Could Skyrocket Higher: 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Wall Street Loves
With inflation still well above the Federal Reserve target of 2%, continued demand from central banks and worried investors could drive gold prices much higher. These six top stocks are rated Buy and come with dependable (and in some cases big) dividends.
US News and World Report
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Growth Forecast Again as Economic Challenges Mount
LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd),...
Will Diesel Prices Go Down?
The national average is hovering around $5.35 per gallon, nearly $2 higher than this time last year.
kitco.com
Price gains for gold, silver as USDX and Treasury yields lower
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals...
msn.com
Gold prices settle at highest since mid-August
Gold prices settled at their highest since mid-August on Monday, with prices shaking off pressure from strength in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields to inch higher, extending last week’s rise of more than 5%. Price action. December gold rose $7.50, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,776.90 per ounce...
CNBC
Gold stalls near multi-month peak on softer dollar
Gold stalled near a three-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while the market focus shifted from global tensions to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was 0.16% lower at $1,775.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were slightly higher at $1,778.9 per ounce. News that...
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold, silver as USDX rallies, crude oil weaker
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday. Once again, the buyers in the metals are scarce when the U.S. dollar index is in rally mode. Lower crude oil prices on this day are also negative for the metals market bulls. December gold was last down $10.30 at $1,765.60 and December silver was down $0.484 at $21.035.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
rigzone.com
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
kitco.com
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
kitco.com
TDS says Gold's selloff isn't over, sees prices falling to $1,575 in Q1 2023
(Kitco News) - The gold market has seen an impressive rally in the last two weeks, as prices hold near their highest levels in three months and look ready to test resistance at $1,800 an ounce. But one bank remains solid bearish on the precious metal through most of 2023.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
rigzone.com
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Outlook
OPEC reduced its forecasts for global oil demand again as the group implements production cutbacks aimed at keeping markets in balance. Due to a weaker economic backdrop and China’s strict anti-Covid measures, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered estimates for the amount of crude it will need to pump this quarter by 520,000 barrels a day, following a similar-sized downgrade a month ago.
kitco.com
Sentiment in gold market has shifted but can it hold as Hedge funds place bullish bets but still shun ETFs
(Kitco News) - The gold market has made some significant moves in the last two weeks as prices have risen to a three-month high and within striking distance of $1,800 an ounce. Although the precious metal is in a solid uptrend, some analysts say that the gains could be more...
FXDailyReport.com
806
Followers
7K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0