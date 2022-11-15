ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 15, 2022

WTI crude oil might be in for a big selloff, as the commodity has formed a head and shoulders pattern on its hourly chart. Price is down to the neckline around $85 per barrel, so a break lower could set off a downtrend. The 100 SMA already crossed below the...
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 15, 2022

EUR/JPY is trading near the trendline and attempting to continue the upward movement. There is no major bearish reaction yet which means there is a chance of upward continuation to the target of 148.50 – 151.50. On the lower side, if the pair continues moving lower then 140.50 is the support level to watch.
kitco.com

Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips

Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
US News and World Report

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Growth Forecast Again as Economic Challenges Mount

LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd),...
kitco.com

Price gains for gold, silver as USDX and Treasury yields lower

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals...
msn.com

Gold prices settle at highest since mid-August

Gold prices settled at their highest since mid-August on Monday, with prices shaking off pressure from strength in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields to inch higher, extending last week’s rise of more than 5%. Price action. December gold rose $7.50, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,776.90 per ounce...
CNBC

Gold stalls near multi-month peak on softer dollar

Gold stalled near a three-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while the market focus shifted from global tensions to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was 0.16% lower at $1,775.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were slightly higher at $1,778.9 per ounce. News that...
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver as USDX rallies, crude oil weaker

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday. Once again, the buyers in the metals are scarce when the U.S. dollar index is in rally mode. Lower crude oil prices on this day are also negative for the metals market bulls. December gold was last down $10.30 at $1,765.60 and December silver was down $0.484 at $21.035.
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
rigzone.com

IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable

Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
kitco.com

Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
kitco.com

TDS says Gold's selloff isn't over, sees prices falling to $1,575 in Q1 2023

(Kitco News) - The gold market has seen an impressive rally in the last two weeks, as prices hold near their highest levels in three months and look ready to test resistance at $1,800 an ounce. But one bank remains solid bearish on the precious metal through most of 2023.
kitco.com

Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
rigzone.com

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Outlook

OPEC reduced its forecasts for global oil demand again as the group implements production cutbacks aimed at keeping markets in balance. Due to a weaker economic backdrop and China’s strict anti-Covid measures, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered estimates for the amount of crude it will need to pump this quarter by 520,000 barrels a day, following a similar-sized downgrade a month ago.
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

