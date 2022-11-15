(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday. Once again, the buyers in the metals are scarce when the U.S. dollar index is in rally mode. Lower crude oil prices on this day are also negative for the metals market bulls. December gold was last down $10.30 at $1,765.60 and December silver was down $0.484 at $21.035.

