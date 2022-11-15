Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska center Trent Hixson wrapping up six-year career of leadership and growth
LINCOLN — Nebraska center Trent Hixson grew up watching Husker football, dreaming of dawning the Scarlet and Cream some day. Still, he didn’t imagine it becoming reality. And as the Omaha Skutt prospect began looking at colleges, none of them felt quite right. That was until the walk-on...
Kimberly back on top, claims Division I State Title over Mukwonago 34-30
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It came down to one of the last plays of the game, but the Kimberly Papermakers are back on top of Wisconsin and have won the Division I State Title. Kimberly beat Mukwonago 34-30 in Camp Randall Stadium to claim its eighth Wisconsin state championship and its first since 2017. As […]
Josh Downs' case to be a Biletnikoff semifinalist
Downs' production despite playing only eight games and having other good receivers around gives him a strong argument for Biletnikoff honors.
North Platte Telegraph
U.S. pro volleyball league could provide opportunity for former Huskers
In the future, there may be more opportunities for volleyball players to play professionally in the United States after college with a new league hoping to begin in 2024. The launch of Pro Volleyball Federation was announced on Thursday, with plans to play matches in February 2024. While the league...
No. 3 Houston visits Oregon as Jarace Walker makes progress
It hasn’t taken Houston freshman Jarace Walker long to figure out what coach Kelvin Sampson wants to see out of
