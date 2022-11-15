Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Trump responds to special counsel appointment
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Friday to take over two DOJ invesitgations involving former President Donald Trump.
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans considering a run for the White House are courting anxious donors and activists in Las Vegas this weekend, as the GOP’s early 2024 class warns that former President Donald Trump is “a loser” and encourages the party to embrace new leadership. Trump will be among the only major Republican prospects not in attendance for the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, which organizers suggest marks the unofficial beginning of the 2024 presidential primary campaign season. Trump will speak, but just by video conference, while leading rivals including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence will deliver keynote addresses in person. The gathering, which began Friday, comes just days after Trump became the first candidate to formally launch a 2024 campaign. His allies initially hoped his early announcement might ward off serious primary challenges, but that’s not likely after his loyalists lost midterm contests last week in battleground states from Arizona to Pennsylvania. His political standing within the GOP, already weakening, plummeted further.
Immigration Attorney receives hundreds of calls, migrants asking if they can cross after Title 42 ruling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day. Nicholas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border. “The word spread […]
Nevada Democrats want western state to be first primary stop
Nevada's Democratic congressional members used a strong midterm showing as evidence for why the western state should be the first stop of primary season
