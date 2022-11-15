Read full article on original website
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
High Point police issue car-swinging warning
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police will be on high alert for a car-swinging event that they believe will be happening in High Point Friday. Car-swinging is an activity where a group of cars meet in an intersection or parking lot to perform stunts such as burnouts or donuts. They also draw large crowds.
Yadkinville gun store reacts after 4 arrests made in store’s robbery
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are now sharing how surveillance video helped them uncover a much bigger crime. This crime happened inside the Foothills Firearm and Ammo in Yadkinville. In the video, you can see the four suspects grabbing guns. They are all in jail now. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamarion Jones and three juveniles ages […]
4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington. Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were...
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
4 arrested, including 3 juveniles in High Point shooting; police seized 6 guns and 6 stolen vehicles
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested four people, including three juveniles, in connection with a drive-by shooting. Two juveniles were injured in a shooting on Bridges Drive on Oct 31. Police arrested 19-year-old Demont L. Williams Jr. of High Point on Nov 8. While three 17-year-old suspects...
Man And Woman Arrested After Armed Robbery Attempt In Wilkes County
A man and a woman are in custody after reportedly trying to rob a North Wilkesboro convenience store using a taser Wednesday morning. 22-year old Ivan Long Jr and Autum Annette Jenkins, 22, were arrested by North Wilkesboro Police. The attempted robbery was at the Run-In on Sparta Road in...
1 killed in shooting on South Pearson Street in Greensboro, 18-year-old charged with murder: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old is facing a murder charge after a shooting that left one person dead, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting in the area of South Pearson Street and Ross Avenue at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 11. At the scene, officers found a single victim, Nicholas […]
Reidsville police searching for man wanted for ‘felony narcotics violations’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Reidsville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit is requesting community assistance in finding a wanted man. According to police, Orek Jaqualle Hooper, 22, is wanted in relation to “felony narcotics violations.” Investigators say that Hooper “is known to frequent Greensboro and the west side of Reidsville.” Anyone with any information regarding […]
Foothills Firearms robbed again
At least four individuals can been seen stealing weapons on security camera footage from Foothills Firearms and Ammo. Security camera footage from Foothills Firearms shows an individual entering the shop via an air duct before letting three more people into the shop. A gun store in Yadkinville has been targeted...
18-year-old charged in Greensboro man's murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old is charged with the murder in the death of a Greensboro man. The Greensboro Police Department said Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44 of Greensboro. Police said Martin was shot...
Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police
— UPDATE 11/16 11:41 p.m.: Galax Police Department’s Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia’s Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. “They said they wanted to see how it...
Bethany Community School lockdown lifted after no gun found, deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Deputies said a lockdown at Bethany Community School in Summerfield has been lifted as of 3:00 p.m. Friday. Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said the school principal called 911 about a possible student with a gun on campus. Deputies quickly arrived, putting the school on lockdown...
Wilkesboro police search for 'person of interest' after gas station shooting
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A person of interest is wanted by Wilkesboro Police after a shooting at a gas station. The shooting happened Monday around 6:50 p.m. at the '4-Brothers Service Station' located on Westwood Lane, near NC-16. Police say they responded after reports of a gunshot being fired...
Former WSSU student dead in Mexico hotel room, autopsy shows attack wounds
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman who died during a trip to Mexico was a former student at Winston-Salem State University. Shanquella Robinson was found dead in her hotel room while vacationing with friends in Cabo last month. Her family said her friend told them Robinson died from alcohol poisoning.
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
Crash with injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of West Market Street are closed following a crash with injuries in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure was in effect for all lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Drive to Norwalk Street. All lanes were reopened at around 6:50 p.m. There is no word on […]
The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail
You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
Man hit, killed in Winston-Salem on Peters Creek Parkway, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:34 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to southbound Peters Creek Parkway near Clemmonsville Road when they were told a pedestrian was hit. David Hester, 54, was walking across […]
Five receive detention officer certification
Five officers at regional sheriff’s offices — including one from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office — recently completed their classwork and passed the state comprehensive examination with a 100-percent first-time pass rate to become certified detention officers. The officers who earned their certification are: Christopher Pyles...
