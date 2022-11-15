ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NBA world reacts to Hornets-Cavs double-OT thriller

The Charlotte Hornets did not win Friday night, but in terms of sheer entertainment value, they were unbeatable. The Hornets waged a furious rally against the Cleveland Cavaliers to overcome a 10-point lead in the final 45 seconds of regulation to force overtime. They then took the Cavaliers, 10-point favorites, to a second overtime before Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Hornets-Cavs double-OT thriller appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

No. 18 Alabama routs Jacksonville State 104-62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller continued a dominant freshman campaign with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in No. 18 Alabama’s 104-62 win over Jacksonville State on Friday night. Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made seven of his nine 3-point attempts, doing it all in just 25 minutes played. Alabama (4-0) also got 18 points each from Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett. Sears, who scored 16 of his points in a first-half onslaught, added three assists, a block and a steal. Burnett contributed four rebounds, a block and a steal while making five of his six 3-point attempts. Rylan Griffen and Noah Clowney just missed out on double-digit points, scoring nine and eight, respectively. Jacksonville State (1-2) was led by 13 points each from Amanze Ngumezi and Juwan Perdue. Demaree King added 12 points on 5 for 10 shooting.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Associated Press

Michigan State survives Villanova comeback bid, 73-71

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 22 points and Michigan State held off a late Villanova rally to pull out a 73-71 victory on Friday Night. Walker’s jumper with 1:58 left gave the Spartans a 70-63 lead, but Eric Dixon answered with a 3 to cut the Villanova deficit to 70-66, and after trading layups, Caleb Daniels stole the ball from Michigan State’s Joey Hauser with 53 seconds left and Jordan Longino drained the 3-pointer to get the Wildcats within one, 72-71. Walker hit the first of two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 73-71 and Dixon’s potential winning 3 caromed off and the Spartans grabbed the rebound. A.J. Hoggard hit 3 of 6 from distance and posted a double-double for Michigan State (3-1), scoring 13 points and dishing 10 assists. Hauser added 13 points and Malik Hall hit 2 of 3 from behind the arc and contributed 12 points. Dixon finished with 24 points and nine rebounds to lead Villanova (2-2). Brandon Slater had 16 points and Daniels added 13 points and had three steals.
EAST LANSING, MI
KTBS

Injured LH Matzek signs $3.1m, 2-year deal with Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Even though Tyler Matzek will miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the Atlanta Braves have re-signed the reliever to a $3.1 million, two-year contract. He gets $1.2 million this year and $1.9 million in 2024. The Braves have a $5.5 million club...
COLORADO STATE

