therealdeal.com
Mapping out Steve Ross’ South Florida empire
Stephen Ross thrives in tumultuous times. The billionaire’s Related Companies has shown a propensity for pushing forward with investments and projects amid turbulent economic times, when others are inclined to pull back. After the 9/11 terrorist attack, when buyers nixed contracts, and construction and lending froze, Related kept building...
therealdeal.com
Focus pays $28M for Brickell apartments development site
Focus is the latest real estate firm to catch Brickell fever. The Chicago-based company now owns a piece of the booming Miami neighborhood, paying $28 million for the development site at 128 Southwest Seventh Street, according to records. An entity managed by Matthew Barry sold the shuttered two-story, 60-key Starlite...
therealdeal.com
Sunbeam’s Andy Ansin pays record price for Normandy Shores flip
UPDATED, Nov. 18, 2:20 p.m.: The billionaire developer of a megaproject in North Bay Village picked up a waterfront teardown on nearby Normandy Shores for about $10.5 million, nearly twice its purchase price last year. The sale marks a record for Normandy Shores. Andy Ansin, president and CEO of Sunbeam...
therealdeal.com
Miami Beach seeks development partner for Art Deco apartment building
Miami Beach officials are contemplating partnering with a developer to renovate a city-owned Art Deco apartment building. The Miami Beach City Commission on Wednesday authorized staff to move forward with crafting a request for proposals to partner with a developer that can fix up the Barclay Plaza Apartments at 1940 Park Avenue. Bidders can also include possible additions to the 1935-era building in their proposals.
therealdeal.com
Waterfront Bal Harbour mansion sells for $28M
A waterfront Bal Harbour mansion traded for $27.8 million, more than twice its sale price nearly a decade ago. Moonbeam Capital Investments FL LLC, led by Alex Levin and Tair Yakubov, sold the nearly 13,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom estate at 182 Bal Bay Drive, property records show. A land trust bought the Bal Harbour mansion.
therealdeal.com
Hair today, gone tomorrow? Waxing mogul lists Sunny Isles condo for $85M
Hair today, gone tomorrow? A European Wax Center co-founder is looking to strip his name off the contract for a three-story luxury condo in Sunny Isles Beach for a measly $85 million. Joshua Coba and his wife, Jenni Coba, are listing their 12,000-square-foot lower level unit at Estates at Acqualina....
