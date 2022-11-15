ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

therealdeal.com

Mapping out Steve Ross’ South Florida empire

Stephen Ross thrives in tumultuous times. The billionaire’s Related Companies has shown a propensity for pushing forward with investments and projects amid turbulent economic times, when others are inclined to pull back. After the 9/11 terrorist attack, when buyers nixed contracts, and construction and lending froze, Related kept building...
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Focus pays $28M for Brickell apartments development site

Focus is the latest real estate firm to catch Brickell fever. The Chicago-based company now owns a piece of the booming Miami neighborhood, paying $28 million for the development site at 128 Southwest Seventh Street, according to records. An entity managed by Matthew Barry sold the shuttered two-story, 60-key Starlite...
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Sunbeam’s Andy Ansin pays record price for Normandy Shores flip

UPDATED, Nov. 18, 2:20 p.m.: The billionaire developer of a megaproject in North Bay Village picked up a waterfront teardown on nearby Normandy Shores for about $10.5 million, nearly twice its purchase price last year. The sale marks a record for Normandy Shores. Andy Ansin, president and CEO of Sunbeam...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Miami Beach seeks development partner for Art Deco apartment building

Miami Beach officials are contemplating partnering with a developer to renovate a city-owned Art Deco apartment building. The Miami Beach City Commission on Wednesday authorized staff to move forward with crafting a request for proposals to partner with a developer that can fix up the Barclay Plaza Apartments at 1940 Park Avenue. Bidders can also include possible additions to the 1935-era building in their proposals.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Waterfront Bal Harbour mansion sells for $28M

A waterfront Bal Harbour mansion traded for $27.8 million, more than twice its sale price nearly a decade ago. Moonbeam Capital Investments FL LLC, led by Alex Levin and Tair Yakubov, sold the nearly 13,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom estate at 182 Bal Bay Drive, property records show. A land trust bought the Bal Harbour mansion.
BAL HARBOUR, FL

