5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 11/18/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 11
Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
Denver's DeAndre Jordan starting at center for Nikola Jokic (health protocols) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Jordan will make his first start this season after Nikola Jokic was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Jordan to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Jordan's projection includes 8.0...
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (ankle) active for Wednesday's game against Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Mitchell will make his return after sitting out one game with an ankle injury. In 38.0 expected minutes, our models project Mitchell to score 42.3 FanDuel points. Mitchell's projection includes 25.1 points, 4.9 rebounds,...
Raptors starting Fred VanVleet (illness) for inactive Otto Porter (toe) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an illness, VanVleet will make his 11th start this season. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project VanVleet to score 39.6 FanDuel points. VanVleet's Wednesday projection includes 20.9 points,...
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) ruled out on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon will sit out after Denver's forward came down with an illness. Expect Jeff Green to see an increased role on Wednesday night. Green's projection includes 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
Magic starting Mo Bamba for inactive Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bamba will make his first start this season after Wendell Carter Jr. was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 27.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bamba to score 29.7 FanDuel points. Bamba's projection includes 12.3...
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (quad) active on Thursday night
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets,. Nurkic will be available at home despite his questionable designation with a quad ailment. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nurkic to score 34.8 FanDuel points. Nurkic's projection includes 13.8 points, 11.3 rebounds,...
Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable Friday for Heat
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play Friday against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo sat out Wednesday and Nikola Jovic entered an NBA lineup for the first time. Dewayne Dedmon played 16 minutes off the bench while still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The Heat might roll with the same approach on Friday is Adebayo is unavailable.
JaVale McGee (neck) probable Friday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (neck) is probable to play on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. McGee missed the last three games. He's only averaging 9.4 minutes per game this season, but McGee's return will still cost Dwight Powell some playing time. McGee is being efficient with his limited opportunities...
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful Friday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for Friday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith is going to sit a fourth straight game. LaMelo Ball injured his ankle again Wednesday, so Smith will have a starting role waiting for him when he returns. Terry Rozier will see an uptick in usage and Theo Maledon will have more minutes available.
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) probable Friday for Magic
Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is probable to play Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Carter is set to return after missing Wednesday's game. Mo Bamba will likely move back to the second unit, but there will continue to be additional opportunities while Paolo Banchero (ankle) is sidelined.
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is dealing with tightness in his lower back and is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Detroit. Davis' Friday projection includes 20.3 points,...
Paul George (hand) active for Clippers' Thursday contest against Pistons
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hand) will play in Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Despite his questionable designation with a hand injury, George will suit up at home. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 44.0 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 25.1 points, 6.7 rebounds,...
Tyler Herro (ankle) ruled out again for Heat
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out again for Friday against the Washington Wizards. Herro already missed the last five games and he might remain out through Monday when Miami's road trip ends. There will continue to be more opportunities available for Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, and Gabe Vincent.
Jaden Ivey coming off the bench for Pistons on Thursday
Detroit Pistons point guard Jaden Ivey is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ivey will move to the bench on Thursday with Saddiq Bey entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Ivey to play 30.5 minutes against the Clippers. Ivey's Thursday projection includes...
Raptors' Otto Porter (toe) ruled out for Saturday
Toronto Raptors small forward Otto Porter (toe) is out Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks. Porter will miss a second consecutive game. Juan Hernangomez should see additional minutes again. numberFire's models project Hernangomez for 20.1 minutes and 16.6 FanDuel points on Saturday.
Rudy Gay (finger) out for Jazz at least 2 weeks
Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (finger) is out for at least two more weeks due to a finger sprain. Gay sat out last game and it looks like he could remain sidelined until December. The Jazz will likely continue to give rookie Simone Fontecchio additional minutes in Gay's absence. He played a career-high 17 minutes on Tuesday and provided 9 points (3-6 field goals, 3-5 3-pointers) with 4 boards, 2 assists, and a block.
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Toscano-Anderson is dealing with a back injury and is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons. Toscano-Anderson is averaging 6.9 FanDuel points per game this season.
Danuel House starting for Philadelphia on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tobias Harris is dealing with some left hip soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, the team has ruled him out of action. House will get the start on the wing for the 76ers.
