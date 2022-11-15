ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WMNF

What’s The Matter With Florida?

In last week’s midterm election in which the Democratic Party did surprisingly well throughout the United States, holding on to the Senate and leaving Republicans with what looks to be a bare majority in the House, Florida was a noticeable outlier. The expected Red Wave that fizzled out around the country drowned Florida, and took out some really stellar candidates in its undertow, especially in Hillsborough County where the county flipped from deep Blue in 2018 and 2020, to Bloody Red on Tuesday. WMNF listeners, like many Floridians, had questions, wondering, “what’s the matter with Florida?”
Sustainable Living: Dragonflies and damselflies

This weeks guest on Sustainable Living is Virginia Overstreet. We talked about gardening for dragonflies AND damselflies. Virginia is the President of the Suncoast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. She has been a Florida Master Gardener Volunteer since 2001 and a Florida Naturalist since 2009. She enjoys teaching homeowners about the importance of preserving Florida’s natural areas, conserving water, supporting wildlife, and using native plants in their landscapes. Virginia also enjoys hiking in preserves and parks throughout the state, but her favorite views of natural Florida are those she sees from her kayak.
FLORIDA STATE

