What’s The Matter With Florida?
In last week’s midterm election in which the Democratic Party did surprisingly well throughout the United States, holding on to the Senate and leaving Republicans with what looks to be a bare majority in the House, Florida was a noticeable outlier. The expected Red Wave that fizzled out around the country drowned Florida, and took out some really stellar candidates in its undertow, especially in Hillsborough County where the county flipped from deep Blue in 2018 and 2020, to Bloody Red on Tuesday. WMNF listeners, like many Floridians, had questions, wondering, “what’s the matter with Florida?”
The Florida government targets a ruling that restricts the Stop WOKE law’s workplace training rules
TALLAHASSEE — Disputing that the measure violates the First Amendment, the state this week urged a federal appeals court to toss out an injunction against a new law that placed restrictions on how race-related issues can be addressed in workplace training. Lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General...
Sustainable Living: Dragonflies and damselflies
This weeks guest on Sustainable Living is Virginia Overstreet. We talked about gardening for dragonflies AND damselflies. Virginia is the President of the Suncoast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. She has been a Florida Master Gardener Volunteer since 2001 and a Florida Naturalist since 2009. She enjoys teaching homeowners about the importance of preserving Florida’s natural areas, conserving water, supporting wildlife, and using native plants in their landscapes. Virginia also enjoys hiking in preserves and parks throughout the state, but her favorite views of natural Florida are those she sees from her kayak.
Storm project costs are approved for utilities; they’ll pass those costs on to Florida customers
State regulators Thursday signed off on electric utilities collecting hundreds of millions of dollars from customers next year to pay for projects aimed at bolstering the power system against storms. The Florida Public Service Commission approved proposals by Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric Co., Florida Power & Light and Florida...
