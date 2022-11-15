ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Lincoln nonprofit lets you ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ this Christmas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The 19th annual Be a Santa to a Senior initiative is happening in Lincoln. Local nonprofit Home Instead is spreading holiday cheer to Lincoln seniors during a time when some can find themselves filled with loneliness and despair. Business development coordinator Kirby Howerter said the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to host first Holiday Market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is hosting its first-ever holiday Market this Saturday. The market will be held inside the Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early access for Black Friday membership deals will also be available onsite.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

“12 Days of Christmas” gifts will set you back a lot more this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bah-hum-bug!. Inflation hasn’t spared the prices of celebrating the Twelve Days of Christmas this holiday season. The cost of everything from a partridge in a pear tree to 12 drummers drumming will run you a record $45,000. That’s nearly an 11% leap from last...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking submissions for magazine photo contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Do you have photos of Nebraska’s many stunning locales?. Well, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for photos to feature in its Nebraskaland Magazine. Game and Parks will be accepting submissions until Jan. 1. Photographers of all ages and skills are asked...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Utility work will restrict travel in part of Lincoln on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some homes and businesses will be hard to access on Sunday while crews are in the area removing overhead powerlines and utility poles, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department says. Residents are allowed to stay in their homes, and if travel is necessary the city...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska panel tells stories of women’s empowerment throughout history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Six businesswomen recounted stories of strong women on Thursday night, believing that passing down such history supports women’s empowerment in the future. The speakers from around Nebraska gathered to share their stories at the Taking Care of Business Panel at the Nebraska History Museum.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

UNL’s College of Journalism unveils new TV studio

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln invited students and alumni to celebrate renovations done to the second floor. A large crowd gathered Thursday night for the ribbon-cutting at the Don and Lorena Meier Studio to welcome in the college’s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Mayor Gaylor Baird proclaims Apprenticeship Week in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This is Apprenticeship Week in Lincoln. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird read the proclamation on Wednesday, surrounded by staff from the American Job Center of Lancaster and Saunders Counties. The center helps people find jobs and get career coaching and helps employers offset apprenticeship costs. “If...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Fire crews douse flames at north Lincoln home in freezing winds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several fire crews helped extinguish flames at a north Lincoln home Thursday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to the apartment near North 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue around 4 p.m. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the fire was within the walls and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UNL hosts forum on resilience in agriculture

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Professors, researchers and others took part in a conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Thursday to discuss resilience in agriculture. With seemingly more intense weather patterns in Nebraska, there’s a growing need for farmers and ranchers to adapt to the climate and other factors.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy