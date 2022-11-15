Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln nonprofit lets you ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ this Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The 19th annual Be a Santa to a Senior initiative is happening in Lincoln. Local nonprofit Home Instead is spreading holiday cheer to Lincoln seniors during a time when some can find themselves filled with loneliness and despair. Business development coordinator Kirby Howerter said the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln businesses partner up to collect warm clothing for the People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln businesses are teaming up to help the People’s City Mission collect warm clothing this holiday season. Items being accepted include socks, coats, blankets, gloves, hats, feet and hand warmers, thermals, sweaters, mittens and scarves. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 16th at the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Catholics distribute Thanksgiving meals to families facing food insecurity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 150 families were given turkeys, hams, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving supplies on Friday morning. The Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska and the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln handed out the bags of food in an effort to reduce food insecurity in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Homestead National Historical Park announces annual winter festival dates
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Homestead National Historical Park has announced the dates for its annual Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures. This holiday season, events will begin on Nov. 25 and run through Dec. 30. Visitors will be able to see the winter traditions of those who lived on...
klkntv.com
Hammer time: Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln seeks tool donations on Giving Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The season of giving is upon us, and Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is looking for people to give money and tools to its cause. Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, but Habitat for Humanity is dubbing it #GivingTOOLSDay. It wants people to make monetary donations or...
klkntv.com
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to host first Holiday Market
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is hosting its first-ever holiday Market this Saturday. The market will be held inside the Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early access for Black Friday membership deals will also be available onsite.
klkntv.com
People’s City Mission offers free Thanksgiving meals and baskets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The People’s City Mission is once again offering a full Thanksgiving meal, not only to all of the homeless in Lincoln, but to anyone who would otherwise be alone and could use a meal. The mission will begin serving people at 11:30 a.m. and...
klkntv.com
Pioneers Park Nature Center in Lincoln to host twilight hike Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pioneers Park invites residents to participate in a Twilight Hike this Friday. The hike will be held at the Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Check-in will be at the Prarie Building 15 minutes before the start of the hike.
klkntv.com
“12 Days of Christmas” gifts will set you back a lot more this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bah-hum-bug!. Inflation hasn’t spared the prices of celebrating the Twelve Days of Christmas this holiday season. The cost of everything from a partridge in a pear tree to 12 drummers drumming will run you a record $45,000. That’s nearly an 11% leap from last...
klkntv.com
Students get look at Lincoln’s Bay High, where they can learn to code and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new high school of sorts is open in Lincoln. Bay High opened its doors last week, and Lincoln Public Schools students got the chance to check it out on Wednesday night. The free school at The Bay, at 19th and Y Streets, is an...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks seeking submissions for magazine photo contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Do you have photos of Nebraska’s many stunning locales?. Well, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for photos to feature in its Nebraskaland Magazine. Game and Parks will be accepting submissions until Jan. 1. Photographers of all ages and skills are asked...
klkntv.com
Nebraska awards $500,000 to the Omaha Equestrian Foundation for international competition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Omaha Equestrian Foundation received a $500,000 grant from the state as part of a sponsorship program for international competition. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act to help communities with COVID-19 recovery efforts. One of the programs that the Nebraska Legislature created...
klkntv.com
Utility work will restrict travel in part of Lincoln on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some homes and businesses will be hard to access on Sunday while crews are in the area removing overhead powerlines and utility poles, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department says. Residents are allowed to stay in their homes, and if travel is necessary the city...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska awards $5 million grant to the Lancaster County Agricultural Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The State of Nebraska awarded $5 million to the Lancaster County Agricultural Society to help COVID-19 recovery efforts. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The County Agricultural Society Program was adopted during the 2022 legislative session to offset the negative economic impacts...
klkntv.com
Nebraska panel tells stories of women’s empowerment throughout history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Six businesswomen recounted stories of strong women on Thursday night, believing that passing down such history supports women’s empowerment in the future. The speakers from around Nebraska gathered to share their stories at the Taking Care of Business Panel at the Nebraska History Museum.
klkntv.com
UNL’s College of Journalism unveils new TV studio
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln invited students and alumni to celebrate renovations done to the second floor. A large crowd gathered Thursday night for the ribbon-cutting at the Don and Lorena Meier Studio to welcome in the college’s...
klkntv.com
Mayor Gaylor Baird proclaims Apprenticeship Week in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This is Apprenticeship Week in Lincoln. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird read the proclamation on Wednesday, surrounded by staff from the American Job Center of Lancaster and Saunders Counties. The center helps people find jobs and get career coaching and helps employers offset apprenticeship costs. “If...
klkntv.com
Fire crews douse flames at north Lincoln home in freezing winds
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several fire crews helped extinguish flames at a north Lincoln home Thursday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to the apartment near North 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue around 4 p.m. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the fire was within the walls and...
klkntv.com
UNL hosts forum on resilience in agriculture
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Professors, researchers and others took part in a conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Thursday to discuss resilience in agriculture. With seemingly more intense weather patterns in Nebraska, there’s a growing need for farmers and ranchers to adapt to the climate and other factors.
Comments / 0