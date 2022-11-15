Read full article on original website
Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
Fantasy Football Playoffs: Strength of Schedule
It’s important to always look ahead in fantasy football to know what’s coming down the pike. With Thanksgiving approaching, it’s high time to look ahead to the fantasy postseason. In most cases (which is how we’ll address it here), fantasy playoffs are Weeks 15-17. (If Week 18 is part of your playoff schedule, talk to your commissioner about changing that for the future.)
Saints Announce 2 Practice Squad Moves
According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints have signed CB Isaac Yiadom to their practice squad and released LB Kenny Young from the practice squad on Thursday. Young was just added to the practice squad last week prior to the team’s game at Pittsburgh. He was not...
Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the...
All Rams Can Do Is ‘Keep Playing’ Despite Struggles Says DT Aaron Donald
After winning the Super Bowl the Los Angeles Rams approached the offseason with an attempt to make a stacked roster even better, attempting to go back-to-back as champions. However, after a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals to drop their record to 3-6, it is safe to say that this season has not gone to plan for the Rams. While they might not make the playoffs come the end of the season, defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still offering words of encouragement.
DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward While on IR
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal has spent the last four weeks on injured reserve while recovering from meniscus surgery he had last month. During that time, he's watched the defense try to overcome some of the NFL's best offenses and then got to watch the resurgence of the group once T.J. Watt stepped on the field. He watched three games without Watt, and one with him. And with both sides of the coin, he learned a different type of football.
Report: Broncos Lose Starting LB Jonas Griffith to Practice Injury
On Friday, we learned that the Denver Broncos were hit by the injury bug again this week during practice. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that starting linebacker Jonas Griffith "aggravated" a foot injury in Thursday's practice and will miss time. "Injury situation keeps getting worse. Per source, Broncos lose starting ILB...
Chiefs coach Reid says he anticipates Mecole Hardman’s stay on IR will be ‘short-term’
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday because of an abdominal issue, meaning he must sit out at least four games. But on Friday his head coach said he’ll likely be back in action this season. That would be good news for both the Chiefs...
Ravens Rookie David Ojabo Deems Himself Ready to Play
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was still uncertain whether rookie linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Ojabo said he is fully recovered from an Achilles injury and ready to make an impact if he is activated. "If...
Titans Battle Rare Cold in Addition to Packers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans rarely play in the type of conditions they faced Thursday this early in a season. Their matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field – the first game on the Week 11 schedule – officially is the second coldest pre-December game of the Titans era (1999-present). The temperature at kickoff was 26 degrees, and there was light snow at the start.
Ndamukong Suh Willing to Accept Whatever Role Eagles Have in Mind
PHILADELPHIA – Another day, another pro Bowler with a Super Bowl ring took his place at his new locker inside the Eagle’s NovaCare Complex as a crush of reporters closed in. A day after Linval Joseph answered questions, it was Ndamukong Suh’s turn on Friday. “They all...
Buffalo Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen Moves Off Injury Report
Josh Allen has plowed through Friday with good news ... as the Buffalo Bills try to plow through the snow ... The Bills are involved in a topsy-turvy situation regarding their practice, travel and playing schedule ... but one way or another, they need to find a way to get healthy on the scoreboard and in the standings.
‘It Won’t Happen Again!’ Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Makes Fiery Promise
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is seething over his team's fourth-quarter fadeout against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. After the Cowboys held a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, Dallas lost in overtime 31-28. And Parsons has made a promise. It won't happen again. "The Packers' [game] we...
Titans Fans Finally Get to See Treylon Burks Arkansas Knew All Along
It felt different. Perhaps it was the snow flurries. However, when Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill noticed the safety didn't provide help and he dropped a 44-yard bomb into the hands of a streaking Treylon Burks, it all looked strangely familiar. As for Burks, who has dealt with frustration after frustration...
Cowboys Tony Pollard High in ‘Loaded’ Free Agent Class; Will Dallas Sign Him?
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard looks to have a big pay raise in his future. Will Dallas be doing the paying?. The fourth-year back out of Memphis will have his rookie deal come up at the end of the season and will hit the free-agent market ... unless, that is, he and the Cowboys can agree on an extension.
Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
For the second consecutive week, a Vikings rookie cornerback will make their first NFL start against an explosive offense. Last week, it was fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans in Buffalo. He was replacing Cameron Dantzler, who injured his ankle midway through the previous game in Washington and wound up on IR. Evans forced a fumble in that Bills game, but suffered a concussion that forced to him to leave the game and will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Lamar Jackson Will Play vs. Panthers After Missed Practice
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness on Friday, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh expects him to play on Sunday. “He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”. Jackson practiced on...
Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Ruled OUT vs. Commanders
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Texans coach Lovie Smith had previously characterized Stingley's status as a game-time decision. However, league sources emphasized that the Texans would exercise caution with the first-round draft pick from LSU to not further aggravate the injury.
Bills vs. Browns GAMEDAY Preview: Home Game, No More
The Buffalo Bills were supposed to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. Due to an expected winter storm with up to five feet of snow in New York, the game will be played in Detroit at Ford Stadium. The Bills have dropped their second-straight game after a...
Josh McDaniels to Return to Denver For First Time as a Head Coach
Josh McDaniels' success as an offensive coordinator in New England can make it easy to forget that he had a quick head coaching stint prior to taking the reins for the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels spent nearly two seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010...
