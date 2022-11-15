Read full article on original website
Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization
Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
Kroger Says Grocery Price Anxiety Threatens Digital Adoption
With food prices up 15% from last year, grocers need to work harder to secure consumers’ digital engagement, new insights show, as signs of another inflation-related behavioral shift begin to emerge. In an interview with PYMNTS, Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary...
Finzly Launches Treasury Management Platform for Global Banking
FinTech Finzly has released an advanced version of its treasury management platform that enables banks to offer their business, commercial and corporate clients global transaction banking features. The new Experience Hub can be added to existing digital banking platforms or offered as the primary digital banking tool, Finzly said Thursday...
Happy Returns Offers New Revenue Stream to Shopify Merchants
As retailers look to limit returns during the holiday shopping season, PayPal-owned Happy Returns has debuted a new returns-based revenue stream for Shopify merchants. Return Shopping is designed to “drive shoppers to merchants’ eCommerce storefronts within the return experience,” helping retain revenue without the accounting hurdles that come with exchanging items of different prices, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release.
Sam Bankman-Fried Sold $300M Stake in FTX in October 2021
When FTX raised $420 million from investors in October 2021, $300 million of that amount reportedly went to the cryptocurrency exchange’s then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The money went toward buying some of Bankman-Fried’s stake in the company, even as FTX said the fundraise would be used to grow the business, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Nov. 18).
ADP Adds Earned Wage Access to Payment Platform
Human capital management solutions provider ADP has added earned wage access (EWA) to its Wisely by ADP payment platform. The EWA feature, which is offered in partnership with DailyPay, allows employees to access their earned wages before payday at no cost. This helps employees manage their finances and gives employers another way to attract talent, ADP said Thursday (Nov. 17) in a press release.
Starbucks Claims $181M in Revenue From Unused Gift Cards and Loyalty Credits
Starbucks reportedly claimed $181 million in revenue from money on gift cards and loyalty accounts that customers didn’t spend in fiscal year 2021 — a figure that amounted to about 1% of its sales and 4.3% of its net income during the year. The amount of unused credit...
B2B Platform Solv Kenya and Cellulant Offer Payment and Collection Services
Pan-African payments provider Cellulant and B2B digital platform Solv Kenya have partnered to enable small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to reconcile, receive and view all their payments in one place and while on the go. With the partnership, SMBs using Solv Kenya’s platform can access Cellulant’s digital payment and collections...
Speedy Payments Keep Gig Workers Loyal to Online Platforms
With inflation near multi-decade highs, a growing number of individuals are clocking in and logging onto platforms to take advantage of the on-demand work environment. Most gig economy platforms surveyed in a recent PYMNTS study see double-digit growth in the number of 1099 workers they will have to pay in 2023.
Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment
Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
Binance CEO Zhao's Crypto Recovery Fund Proposal Draws Support
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s proposal to form a recovery fund for the crypto industry is reportedly drawing a positive response from firms interested in contributing. “There are players that have strong financials and we should band together; we’ve got significant interest so far,” Zhao said while speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported Wednesday (Nov. 16).
Tractor Supply Teams With Klarna to Offer BNPL
Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Company has turned to buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Klarna to offer customers interest-free installment payments at its stores and online. “In today’s environment, providing multiple payment options to fit each customer’s unique financial circumstance is more important than ever,” Tractor Supply CFO Kurt...
Amazon Eases Instant Account Deactivation Policy to Appease Sellers
After years of grumbling, Amazon said Wednesday (Nov 16) it was amending a dispute policy that instantly deactivated sellers’ accounts, in favor of a plan that allows sellers to stay open while they work towards a resolution. Before now, Amazon’s 2 million sellers faced an ongoing threat of having...
Hong Kong’s Genesis Block Stops Trading and Will Close OTC Portal
Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency retail service provider Genesis Block has reportedly ceased trading, asked its customers to withdraw their funds and told them it would close its over-the-counter (OTC) trading portal on Dec. 10. These moves follow the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and problems at other firms in the crypto...
House Financial Services Committee Announces December Hearing on FTX Collapse
The downfall of crypto trading platform FTX has triggered a worldwide regulatory investigation, and now the U.S. House Financial Services Committee is undertaking a bipartisan hearing on the matter in December. The committee will focus on the once-heralded exchange’s collapse and the broader consequences of FTX’s failure for the digital...
Supply Chain Digitization Platform Inxeption Expands to Germany
B2B supply chain digitization platform Inxeption has launched operations in Frankfurt, Germany, to enhance its service to customers in Europe and to complement its presence in Southeast Asia and India. The company has also named a senior vice president of international business development in Europe: Sebastian Stahl. Before joining Inxeption,...
National Retail Solutions, Uber Partner on Delivery for Neighborhood Stores
Point-of-sale (POS) platform operator National Retail Solutions (NRS) and Uber Technologies have partnered to facilitate delivery from participating NRS local retailers and bodegas. The partnership will offer Uber Direct’s same-day delivery service to independent retailers operating the 17,000 stores that use NRS’ POS terminals, the companies said Thursday (Nov. 17)...
Only 20% of Direct-to-Consumer Merchants Sell to APAC Consumers
Direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses may not have much of a presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) area, but with significant investments planned in the near future, D2Cs are poised to grow dramatically in the region even within the next year. For the PYMNTS study “The Emerging APAC Opportunity Playbook: Mapping International...
WhatsApp Debuts Business Search Feature
Meta announced on Thursday (Nov. 17) that it has launched a new business search feature for WhatsApp that will allow users to search for businesses by name or category. The feature is live in Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia and the U.K. with the latest WhatsApp update. Any company that has a WhatsApp business account will be visible to searches.
Real-Time Realities Set to Shape Cash Management for Next Three Years
It’s easy to get carried away by dazzling innovations and futuristic concepts in finance, but what companies usually crave more is a dose of reality to make planning pay off sooner, not later. Speaking with PYMNTS for our “Executive Insights Series – The Next Three Years,” Doug Houser, managing...
