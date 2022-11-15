Read full article on original website
hellogeorgetown.com
Hello Georgetown Announces Details for 3rd Annual “Make A Smile Happen” Drive
On Saturday, December 10th, Hello Georgetown is inviting the community to help local non-profits this Christmas in an upcoming event called Make A Smile Happen or M*A*S*H*. From 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. at August Beverage Company, located at 1204 Williams Dr. in Georgetown, TX, community members will be able to drive up to the event tents at the drive thru and drop off their donations. Make A Smile Happen 2022 will focus on four categories for donations: children/teen gifts, food, pet supplies and cash donations. The donations in each category will go toward the following beneficiaries:
New Cedar Park retail center to be finished in April
The Shops at New Hope retail center will be completed in April. (Courtesy Asterra Properties) Developer Texas Sparks Construction broke ground on Shops at New Hope—located at 821 W. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park—in August. The retail development has two buildings with a total of 11 units—two restaurant...
forthoodsentinel.com
Sun City Clubs make large donation to USO
SUN CITY — The Sun City Hiking Club collected and donated approximately $6,000 worth of toys and a $4,310 check to USO Fort Hood to help Fort Hood families with their holiday needs in a ceremony at the Cowan Creek Golf Course Friday. “There’s a lot of veterans that...
Groundbreaking event coming for 40,000-square-foot business park in Pflugerville
The Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will co-host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city. (Community Impact Staff) Members of the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce and the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city.
hellogeorgetown.com
Community Thanksgiving Planned for November 24
Community Thanksgiving, an event for anyone to come enjoy a warm, traditional Thanksgiving meal, will be Thursday, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center at 445 E. Morrow St. in Georgetown. Started by Alycia Tandy, Community Thanksgiving is volunteer run by Georgetown firefighters and police...
Eater
Where to Eat at the Barton Creek Square Mall
Going to the mall is a timeless activity that can be enjoyable or a chore, including the Barton Creek Square Mall. Pro: buying things, great deals. Cons: dealing with people, spending too much money, etc. Any shopping excursion will require fuel in the form of food and drink. Here is Eater’s guide to the best eating and drinking bets at the Barton Creek Square Mall, aside from those free chicken teriyaki and pretzel samples. Shop with full stomachs.
Austin luxury resort Hotel Granduca has changed its name to Hotel Viata
One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.
Local Restaurateur and Caterer to Open Cajun Eatery in Austin
It is a notable development considering Mr. Shallcross’s leadership at the helm of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, a successful high-end catering company in Central Texas, and his nearby Louisiana-inspired restaurant, Sawyer & Co.
Kohl's to open new Pflugerville store Nov. 18
The new 55,000-square-foot Kohl's store in Pflugerville will also contain a Sephora. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Kohl's department store at 2101 Autumn Slate Drive, Pflugerville, is set to have its grand opening Nov. 18. Kohl's is a national chain that sells clothing, accessories, electronics, furniture, decor, and bed and bath products. The new store will also feature a location of beauty retailer Sephora, according to a press release. www.kohls.com.
Short-term rental fight brews in Horseshoe Bay
Short-term rental fight brews in Horseshoe Bay Phil Reynolds Staff Writer Fri, 11/18/2022 - 03:58 Image The view from Thanksgiving Mountain in Horseshoe Bay shows some of the dwellings, including permanent housing as well as short-term rentals, located on Lake LBJ. The city council is hearing about permanent residents' concerns regarding short term rentals. ...
Austin Starbucks store to take part in nationwide strike Thursday and Friday
Unionized workers at an Austin Starbucks location are joining a nationwide strike against the coffee chain Thursday and Friday.
tribeza.com
FIRST LOOK: The Dirdie Birdie Set to Open at The Domain this Friday
The immersive indoor mini golf venue features food and drinks by Chef Nicholas Yanes and interiors by Clayton Korte. The Dirdie Birdie, an original and elegant indoor mini golf experience, will open to the public at The Domain this Friday, Nov. 18. The multifaceted space features 12 Austin-inspired mini golf...
Morning Glory to open in Lakeway in first quarter of 2023
Morning Glory, an Italian-inspired brunch and coffee restaurant, will be opening in Lakeway in February or March. (Courtesy Gabriel Chaparro) Morning Glory, a brunch and specialty coffee restaurant, will be opening at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road in Lakeway in February or March. Gabriel Chaparro, co-owner and chef of Morning Glory,...
fox7austin.com
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming
AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
fox7austin.com
Homeless encampments, huts in the Greenbelt concern residents
AUSTIN, Texas - Last week, FOX 7 told you about a man who neighbors say had been cutting down trees in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt. As of this week, they say he hasn't been seen in a few days, and his structures were cleared out. Trash remains in the area.
Amazon could cut 10K corporate jobs — what’s at stake in Austin?
It was not clear exactly how any cuts might impact Central Texas.
City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan
The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
hellogeorgetown.com
Education Spotlight: Five Study Skills Middle Schoolers Need to Acquire and Refine
The following is brought to you by Huntington Learning Center of Georgetown, TX. In middle school, it becomes more important than ever for students to know how to study. The foundation for this is laid in elementary school, but in middle school, expectations are higher, and teachers want students to be independent learners who take responsibility for their own learning.
Pool projects incomplete, Central Texas homeowners to take legal action
BELTON, Texas — Homeowners across Central Texas have been left with no answers and they're out thousands of dollars after signing construction contracts with Belton pool company, Ocean Quest Pools, they say. They told 6 News over a dozen families reached out to Ocean Quest Pools to have pools...
What items TSA allows at airports
AUSTIN, Texas — As the holidays creep closer, airports across the nation will see an uptick in travelers, including at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA). The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wants travelers to be prepared before the screening process. On its website, there is a list of allowed items for travelers to help make their travel experience go smoothly.
