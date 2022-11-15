Officials: defendant in child sexual assault trial died in Northfield fire

Read full article on original website
Hearing held for West Springfield murder suspect
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A murder suspect faced a judge again on Friday after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in her West Springfield apartment. Jose Hernandez appeared in court virtually from jail. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Amber Carpenter, in her West Springfield apartment, stabbing her to death and leaving her body for days.
EXCLUSIVE: family of man arrested in Springfield officer-involved shooting speaks out
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating a shooting involving one of the department’s officers Wednesday morning. Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the man who was shot was a suspect they were chasing for a stolen car. His family spoke exclusively with Western Mass News Wednesday,...
Hadley community fighting for changes to Route 9 crosswalk
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Parents in the Hadley community fighting for changes to a crosswalk after a 13-year-old boy was severely injured in a hit and run. Now, state leaders and police are fighting the same fight. “You shouldn’t have a crosswalk in a major artery like Route 9 or...
Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield on Wednesday was expected to be in court on Thursday, but he wasn’t since he is still in the hospital. On Thursday morning, Teresa Williams and her family headed down to the Springfield courthouse,...
Greenfield Police investigating stabbing on Main Street
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Greenfield. Greenfield Police said that a 45-year-old man was reportedly stabbed with a knife in the area of 130 Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police pursuit on I-91 results in crash, arrest in Whately
WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police have made an arrest following a police pursuit on I-91 southbound Tuesday evening. According to Whately Police, the pursuit ended in a crash at exit 32. Officials said that multiple Mass. State Police troopers and Hatfield Police responded to the area. Whately...
Police investigating Enfield bank robbery
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM/WFSB) - Enfield Police are currently investigating a bank robbery. Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the incident occured at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street. The male suspect reportedly showed a handgun. K-9 units are being sent to the scene. Western Mass News will...
Springfield Police looking for ‘habitual’ shoplifter
Springfield Police looking for 'habitual' shoplifter
Getting Answers: New use of force policy discussion in Springfield PD
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers after a Thursday afternoon discussing the new use of force policy proposed by the Springfield Police Department. Timely, as an officer- involved shooting took place in the city just Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, police said a suspect was shot in the...
Enfield man charged after fentanyl death of 1-year-old child
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – An Enfield man was charged after his child died from fentanyl last year. Police said officers responded to a home on North Maple Street in Enfield on Nov. 22, 2021 to investigate the untimely death of the 1-year-old child. “Upon arrival CPR was initiated the...
Officials identify victim in deadly Greenfield crash
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have been released into on a deadly crash in Greenfield. The victim has now been identified as 48-year-old Connie Francis Rogers of Shelburne Falls. Investigators said Rogers crashed around 7 a.m. Thursday after her truck swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic on Route...
Getting Answers: state begins issuing refunds to taxpayers
Getting Answers: state begins issuing refunds to taxpayers
1 person dead following crash along Route 2 in Greenfield
1 person dead following crash along Route 2 in Greenfield
Springfield Police warn of scams targeting the elderly
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is warning residents about scams targetting the elderly. Police said that a person, impersonating a public utility worker, was walking the High Street area asking to take photos of elderly individuals debit cards. The suspect then is alleged to have used that...
11 people displaced following Springfield house fire
11 people displaced following Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eleven people have been displaced following a house fire in Springfield. The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty.
Blue light ceremony held to honor fallen Springfield officers
Blue light ceremony held to honor fallen Springfield officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A blue light ceremony was held outside the Springfield Police Department Wednesday evening to honor fallen officers. The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty. It featured retired U.S. Army Colonel and Medal of Honor recipient, Jack Jacobs.
Thursday afternoon news update
In this update, the West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a road rage suspect, a blue light ceremony took place outside the Springfield Police Department Wednesday evening to honor fallen officers, and an Enfield man is facing charges after his child died from fentanyl last year. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.
New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.

We speak with Demetrius Wilson, head coach for the Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Association.
Concerns over the rise in antisemitic incidents
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -“When I was growing up in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, I never knew about anti-Semitism. and when I was ordained and began my rabbi in 1992, I said, “antisemitism isn’t part of the American Jewish story”, and the truth is 30 years later, it is.”
Selection of new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home superintendent leaves some concerned
Selection of new Holyoke Soldiers' Home superintendent leaves some concerned

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The selection of a new superintendent for the Holyoke Soldiers' Home has left some concerned.
