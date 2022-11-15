Read full article on original website
Related
tripsavvy.com
Boca Raton's Newest Luxury Hotel Is the Reason You'll Want to Visit This Winter
When your friends ask where you were all winter, don't be surprised if your answer is "Boca Raton." While the name might evoke images of retirement condos and leisurely golf or tennis games (and yes, there are plenty to be had), one historical resort's newest addition is breathing modern life into this coastal community.
tripsavvy.com
Delta's Fast In-Flight Wi-Fi Is Now Free for SkyMiles Members
If you're sick of paying for in-flight internet access—or worse, disconnecting completely while you fly the friendly skies—Delta's got you covered. Following a successful trial run of free internet to its elite flyers, the Atlanta-based carrier is now offering its ultra-fast internet service to all SkyMiles members on select flights.
tripsavvy.com
This Popular Nightlife Group Is Opening up a Branded Hotel
After more than 20 years of velvet ropes, bottle service, elevated dim sum, raucous pool parties, event planning and catering, breakfast-in-bed delivery, and rooftop revelry at more than 70 branded locations across 20 markets and five continents, Tao Group Hospitality is ready to take its over-the-top cool dining and entertaining game to the next level with its own branded hotel.
tripsavvy.com
JetBlue Says 'Bonjour' to Paris With New Nonstop Routes From NYC and Boston
Following the 2021 launch of its first nonstop transatlantic route from the U.S. to London, JetBlue announced this week that it intends to expand its transatlantic offerings with new nonstop routes from the U.S. to the City of Light. Beginning in the summer of 2023, the airline will fly direct...
Comments / 0