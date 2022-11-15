Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
With two tight races certified, NC Republicans fall one vote short of total control
Final results are in for NC’s closest legislative races.
qcnews.com
Recount called for Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge election race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) —An official recount has been called for a Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge election. The final votes were tallied on Tuesday night, Republican Judge Matt Osman beat his Democratic opponent, Judge Kimberly Best, by just 77 votes out of 51,000. With such a slim...
Contest for NC judicial seat comes down to mail-in ballot count
CHARLOTTE — Election Day was nearly a week ago, but not all the results are in. Thousands of mail-in ballots remained uncounted until 5 p.m. on Monday. In most races, these votes don’t matter. The margin between candidates is too large for the remaining ballots to make a difference.
NC House District 73 could decide supermajority
Right now, Republicans are just one seat short of a supermajority that would allow them to override Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes.
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. House speaker appoints Johnson to N.C. Ports Authority
Raleigh — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has appointed Michael H. Johnson, CEO of The Johnson Group Inc., to the North Carolina Ports Authority. The Ports Authority operates facilities in Wilmington, Morehead City and the Inland Port in Charlotte. Freight movement is an integral part of the North Carolina economy and economic development strategy.
WCNC
'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
WBTV
Cabarrus Health Alliance board selects new health director
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Health Alliance Board of Health appointed Erin Shoe as health director during a special meeting Thursday night, officials said. According to the CHA, the board called a special meeting to discuss personnel matters after the announcement last week that the current health director, Dr. Bonnie Coyle, would be leaving to assume the position of medical director with Mecklenburg County Health Department.
Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says transit can be about more than buses, trains
Voters approved three major bond packages from the city of Charlotte in last week’s midterm elections, and transportation projects will be some of the main beneficiaries. Of the $226 million in bonds, $146.2 million will go to transportation infrastructure. Mayor Vi Lyles joined Charlotte Talks Wednesday morning for her...
qcnews.com
FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo
The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson. FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into …. The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the...
President Biden, First Lady set for NC visit Thanksgiving Week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in North Carolina Thanksgiving Week, the White House announced Wednesday. On Monday the pair will participate in a Friendsgiving at Marine corps Air Station in Cherry Point. The event will provide holiday meals for service members and military families […]
Raleigh News & Observer
‘None left.’ Some Charlotte pharmacies low on Tamiflu as NC flu cases surge
With flu cases currently surging in North Carolina, supply of over-the-counter treatments are in short supply at some Charlotte pharmacies. The latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data revealed that cases of the flu throughout the state have increased by more than 1,800% over the past month.
multihousingnews.com
HHHunt Pays $91M for Charlotte Community
JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction and secured a $60.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition. HHHunt has acquired Abberly NoDa Vista—formerly known as Live at NoDa—a 261-unit multifamily wrap-style community in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $91 million transaction and arranged...
WBTV
Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are priced affordably are becoming increasingly difficult to find, according to a new report. Home buyers and renters in the eight-county region are entering a second year of high prices and a...
lincolntimesnews.com
LHS Principal Scott Carpenter named Principal of the Year
LINCOLNTON – Lincolnton High School’s principal, Scott Carpenter, a graduate of the school himself, has been named Lincoln County Schools Principal of the Year. Since he was placed at LHS as its principal in June 2021, he’s made it his mission to give students and staff the support needed to thrive.
Current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry will be on the market by 2023. Here's why that matters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive amount of land will be up for grabs. The current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which sits right in between Uptown and South End, will be on the market by 2023. Speculation has swirled that it could be the new home for Carolina...
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
wccbcharlotte.com
Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
WBTV
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College captures N.C. Work-Based Learning Student of the Year and Employer of the Year Awards
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Work-Based Learning program has won the top state award for outstanding student and employer of the year for 2022. Mechanical engineering student Aleah Abernathy was named the 2022 William D. Weston Outstanding Student of the Year by the North Carolina Work-Based...
Backyard flock in Union County tests positive for HPAI
RALEIGH — A backyard chicken flock in Union County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Union County. In late spring and...
Comments / 1