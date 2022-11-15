ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iredellfreenews.com

N.C. House speaker appoints Johnson to N.C. Ports Authority

Raleigh — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has appointed Michael H. Johnson, CEO of The Johnson Group Inc., to the North Carolina Ports Authority. The Ports Authority operates facilities in Wilmington, Morehead City and the Inland Port in Charlotte. Freight movement is an integral part of the North Carolina economy and economic development strategy.
WILMINGTON, NC
WCNC

'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Health Alliance board selects new health director

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Health Alliance Board of Health appointed Erin Shoe as health director during a special meeting Thursday night, officials said. According to the CHA, the board called a special meeting to discuss personnel matters after the announcement last week that the current health director, Dr. Bonnie Coyle, would be leaving to assume the position of medical director with Mecklenburg County Health Department.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
SALISBURY, NC
Queen City News

President Biden, First Lady set for NC visit Thanksgiving Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in North Carolina Thanksgiving Week, the White House announced Wednesday. On Monday the pair will participate in a Friendsgiving at Marine corps Air Station in Cherry Point. The event will provide holiday meals for service members and military families […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
multihousingnews.com

HHHunt Pays $91M for Charlotte Community

JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction and secured a $60.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition. HHHunt has acquired Abberly NoDa Vista—formerly known as Live at NoDa—a 261-unit multifamily wrap-style community in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $91 million transaction and arranged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are priced affordably are becoming increasingly difficult to find, according to a new report. Home buyers and renters in the eight-county region are entering a second year of high prices and a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

LHS Principal Scott Carpenter named Principal of the Year

LINCOLNTON – Lincolnton High School’s principal, Scott Carpenter, a graduate of the school himself, has been named Lincoln County Schools Principal of the Year. Since he was placed at LHS as its principal in June 2021, he’s made it his mission to give students and staff the support needed to thrive.
LINCOLNTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy