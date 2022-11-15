ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The most popular wedding dresses of the year have been revealed and *shock* Jennifer Lopez's didn't take the top spot

By Anna Rahmanan
Woman and Home
Woman and Home
 3 days ago

Who doesn’t love to gaze at wedding dresses? Especially if we're talking about celebrity nuptials.

A new study conducted by fabric experts Dalston Mill Fabrics analyzed the most popular celebrity wedding dresses of 2022 and - drum roll, please - Nicola Peltz, who recently celebrated her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham , took the top spot.

To come up with the ranking, the company analyzed Google search data from the beginning of 2022 to ascertain which celebrity gown caused the biggest rise in searches for wedding dresses.

Nicola's choice specifically provoked the biggest rise within the UK, where searches for 'wedding dress' skyrocketed 194% above average on the day of her wedding, which took place on April 9 of this year.

As fans may remember, Nicola donned a beautiful custom Valentino gown made with a silk-satin fabric. As gorgeous as her outfit was, it didn't trigger her mother in law's tears. In fact, Brooklyn's mother Victoria Beckman didn't cry when her son got married - but David Beckham did .

Causing a 167% increase in related searches on the day of her wedding to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian landed on the number three spot on her list.

The bride was a sight for sore eyes in her very unique corset mini dress that was designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Can you blame the public for being obsessed with Kourtney's looks? Her $1.8k mini bridal dress still gives us '80s Madonna vibes , after all.

According to the research, the fourth most popular wedding dress of the year, which sparked a 158% increase in searches, was the Donatella Versace one that Britney Spears wore to her wedding to Sam Asghari, whom she recently called honest and humble ,' on June 9, 2022. After posting a picture of her look on Instagram, Britney quickly gained three million likes on it. Talk about being popular.

Perhaps most surprising is the fact that, although Jennifer Lopez does appear on the list, she doesn't even crack the top five, landing squarely on spot number seven.

Causing a 138% increase in searches for 'wedding dresses,' the gown that JLo wore on her wedding day to Ben Affleck may not have been the most popular Google-wise, but it's certainly still much talked about today.

During a lavish ceremony on August 20 with her their families and friends at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah, J. Lo and Ben exchanged their vows looking incredibly good. The bride wore a long Ralph Lauren gown with short sleeves and a cut-out back, which she paired with a 20-foot veil, while Ben opted for a white tuxedo with a single-button cream dinner jacket and peak lapels, a black bow tie, white piqué bib shirt, black doubled-plated pants, and patent shoes. The groom's outfit was by Ralph Lauren as well.

American actor Billie Lourd landed in the number nine spot, courtesy of her wedding to producer and actor Austen Rydell in early 2022. The 30-year-old actor opted for a classic wedding look that sparked a 129% increase in Google searches for 'wedding dresses' - and that's perhaps also because of the beautiful meaning behind Billie's choice. In fact, the Rodarte dress functioned as a tribute to Billie's late mother Carrie Fisher.

Back in 2014, Rodarte's designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy interviewed Carrie and were first introduced to Billie.

"When I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind," Bille said to Vogue a while back. "I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my - kind of - elegant, ethereal, unique personality. I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!"

Woman and Home

Woman and Home

Community Policy