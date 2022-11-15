ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkinville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

High Point police issue car-swinging warning

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police will be on high alert for a car-swinging event that they believe will be happening in High Point Friday. Car-swinging is an activity where a group of cars meet in an intersection or parking lot to perform stunts such as burnouts or donuts. They also draw large crowds.
HIGH POINT, NC
860wacb.com

Claremont Man Arrested For Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year old Keith Brandon Tyson of Claremont Thursday evening and charged him with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $20,000, December 5th is scheduled for Tyson’s court date in Newton.
CLAREMONT, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Charged And Jailed

Ginger Carol Hamby, age 58 of Taylorsville was arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police and charged with larceny by changing price tag and second-degree trespass. She remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $3,600. Hamby is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Arrested After Attempting To Flee From Police

37-year-old George Maurice Hill of Hickory was arrested on Wednesday by Hickory Police. He’s charged with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, failure to yield for a stop sign or flashing red light, and driving left of center. Hill was confined in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $7,500 bond. A District Court date is scheduled for today (November 18th) in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman

Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
NEWTON, NC
WXII 12

Asheboro men plead guilty to Greensboro robbery in 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men, Deante Cheek, 26, and Amir Marshall, 21, have pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges after a 2020 robbery in Greensboro, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Attorneys say Cheek entered...
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Police Charge Woman With Felony Drug Counts

Linda Gale Boyett, 35 of Hickory, was arrested Wednesday by Hickory Police on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. She is charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/ place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyett is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $110,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

Reidsville police searching for man wanted for ‘felony narcotics violations’

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Reidsville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit is requesting community assistance in finding a wanted man. According to police, Orek Jaqualle Hooper, 22, is wanted in relation to “felony narcotics violations.” Investigators say that Hooper “is known to frequent Greensboro and the west side of Reidsville.” Anyone with any information regarding […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
wfxrtv.com

Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police

— UPDATE 11/16 11:41 p.m.: Galax Police Department’s Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia’s Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. “They said they wanted to see how it...
GALAX, VA
WXII 12

Greensboro police car involved in crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a crash involving a police car and another vehicle. Police said there was a vehicle collision in the 2900 block of Patterson Street at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday. Three people reported minor injuries, police said. All three were checked out including the officer.
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
qcnews.com

Reward increased to $10K for information leading to arrest of Conover man accused of murdering wife

CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Conover man accused of murdering his wife in May. Authorities said that on May 5, family members of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges went to her home after she didn’t show up to work. The woman was found dead from gunshot wounds inside.
CONOVER, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy