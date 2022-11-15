Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Related
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
High Point police issue car-swinging warning
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police will be on high alert for a car-swinging event that they believe will be happening in High Point Friday. Car-swinging is an activity where a group of cars meet in an intersection or parking lot to perform stunts such as burnouts or donuts. They also draw large crowds.
860wacb.com
Claremont Man Arrested For Possession Of Stolen Vehicle
Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year old Keith Brandon Tyson of Claremont Thursday evening and charged him with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $20,000, December 5th is scheduled for Tyson’s court date in Newton.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Charged And Jailed
Ginger Carol Hamby, age 58 of Taylorsville was arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police and charged with larceny by changing price tag and second-degree trespass. She remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $3,600. Hamby is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
Police: 4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in North Carolina; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection with a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. At about 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were […]
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Arrested After Attempting To Flee From Police
37-year-old George Maurice Hill of Hickory was arrested on Wednesday by Hickory Police. He’s charged with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, failure to yield for a stop sign or flashing red light, and driving left of center. Hill was confined in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $7,500 bond. A District Court date is scheduled for today (November 18th) in Newton.
860wacb.com
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
860wacb.com
Man And Woman Arrested After Armed Robbery Attempt In Wilkes County
A man and a woman are in custody after reportedly trying to rob a North Wilkesboro convenience store using a taser Wednesday morning. 22-year old Ivan Long Jr and Autum Annette Jenkins, 22, were arrested by North Wilkesboro Police. The attempted robbery was at the Run-In on Sparta Road in...
WXII 12
Asheboro men plead guilty to Greensboro robbery in 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men, Deante Cheek, 26, and Amir Marshall, 21, have pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges after a 2020 robbery in Greensboro, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Attorneys say Cheek entered...
1 killed in shooting on South Pearson Street in Greensboro, 18-year-old charged with murder: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old is facing a murder charge after a shooting that left one person dead, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting in the area of South Pearson Street and Ross Avenue at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 11. At the scene, officers found a single victim, Nicholas […]
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Woman With Felony Drug Counts
Linda Gale Boyett, 35 of Hickory, was arrested Wednesday by Hickory Police on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. She is charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/ place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyett is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $110,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
Reidsville police searching for man wanted for ‘felony narcotics violations’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Reidsville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit is requesting community assistance in finding a wanted man. According to police, Orek Jaqualle Hooper, 22, is wanted in relation to “felony narcotics violations.” Investigators say that Hooper “is known to frequent Greensboro and the west side of Reidsville.” Anyone with any information regarding […]
Car catches on fire on I-85 highway in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — State Highway Patrol responded to a car on fire on I-85 southbound near exit 119 in Guilford County around 4:38 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the scene was cleared around 5:00 p.m. According to State Highway Patrol the fire was not a result...
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police
— UPDATE 11/16 11:41 p.m.: Galax Police Department’s Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia’s Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. “They said they wanted to see how it...
WXII 12
Wilkesboro police search for 'person of interest' after gas station shooting
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A person of interest is wanted by Wilkesboro Police after a shooting at a gas station. The shooting happened Monday around 6:50 p.m. at the '4-Brothers Service Station' located on Westwood Lane, near NC-16. Police say they responded after reports of a gunshot being fired...
WXII 12
Greensboro police car involved in crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a crash involving a police car and another vehicle. Police said there was a vehicle collision in the 2900 block of Patterson Street at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday. Three people reported minor injuries, police said. All three were checked out including the officer.
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
Law enforcement officials say crime in Guilford County is on the rise
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves are going after anything they can get their hands on in northern Guilford County. Deputies tell FOX 8 that crime keeps trending upwards and could surpass pre-pandemic levels across the county. FOX8 sat down with Sgt. R.D. Seals. He covers District One, stretching from Oak Ridge and Stokesdale to […]
qcnews.com
Reward increased to $10K for information leading to arrest of Conover man accused of murdering wife
CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Conover man accused of murdering his wife in May. Authorities said that on May 5, family members of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges went to her home after she didn’t show up to work. The woman was found dead from gunshot wounds inside.
‘Here for a reason’: Man pulls mom, 3 kids to safety after car flips into NC creek
HICKORY, N.C. — A good Samaritan is being credited with pulling a mother and three children out of an overturned SUV. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along 29th Avenue Drive Northeast in Hickory. The SUV went off the road and overturned, ending up in a creek. When...
Comments / 0