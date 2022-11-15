Read full article on original website
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Zephyrhills searching for first ever trip to region final in program history
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla.- Zero. Zilch. Nada. That’s the amount of times the Zephyrhills Bulldogs football program has reached the region final round of the state playoffs. On Friday night at Bulldog Stadium, Zephyrhills will have a chance to do something that no other Bulldogs’ team has ever ...
247Sports
USF coaching search: Scott Frost, Tom Allen named potential candidates for opening by Tampa Bay Times
The USF Bulls fired coach Jeff Scott earlier this month. He left USF with a 4-26 overall record, including a 1-19 mark in conference play. Only one of USF's wins during his tenure was against an FBS opponent. Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times released his latest candidates list, as Bulls AD Michael Kelly said he wants a proven recruiter in Florida and someone with head coaching experience. Ex-UCF and Nebraska coach Scott Frost and current Indiana coach Tom Allen were evaluated as notable potential candidates.
observernews.net
TJ Robinson goes from Riverview Shark to USF Bull
USF is in the midst of a tough season, winning only one game so far this season and just having fired its head coach, Jeff Scott, and elevating Daniel Da Prato (special teams) as the interim head coach. But there are bright spots at USF, and one of those is TJ Robinson, a sophomore DB, with local roots. Robinson played his high school career at Riverview HS. I had a chance to sit down with Robinson and talk about his experience so far at USF and his transition from high school to the college game. I also attended the team’s game vs SMU to see Robinson out on the field with his teammates.
Vote now: Who’s the best quarterback in Hillsborough County?
Hillsborough County has had its fair share of talented signal callers come through the area and now with the 2022 season coming to a close, some of the quarterbacks are still playing and others have seen their seasons come to a close. Nonetheless, it’s been another stellar year for signal callers ...
plantcityobserver.com
Michael Clayton steps away after one year as head coach at Plant City
Shortly after the end of his first season at the helm for the Raiders, Clayton has informed PCHS staff that he will not be returning as head coach. Plant City High School announced on Tuesday that Michael Clayton would not be returning as head coach of the Raiders’ football team.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City area athletes commit on National Signing Day
While both the early and regular signing days for football and basketball will come later in the school year, future Division 1 and Division 2 athletes from all other sports were able to sign their National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day last Wednesday. In the Plant City area, Plant City, Durant and Strawberry Crest all held Signing Day ceremonies where some of their student-athletes officially committed to the colleges where they will continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.
'Bossy' Pitts scores 28 in Bartow debut
LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Just call her “Bossy,” it fits, and everyone else does. Dariasia Pitts made her Bartow debut Tuesday night and Tenoroc fans were probably glad to see her leave their gym when it was all done. The 6-foot-1 sophomore power forward – who camps out more like a center – scored 28 ...
fox13news.com
St. Pete high school football star who collapsed on the field to represent organ donation in Rose Parade
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An image of a St. Petersburg high school football player will be seen across the country to draw attention to the importance of organ donation. On Wednesday, Jaquez Welch’s family put the finishing touches on a floral portrait of the 18-year-old at Bayfront Health, so it can be added to Donate Life’s float in the Rose Parade in January.
floridapolitics.com
St. Pete to host Tampa Bay’s largest World Cup watch party
Unlike those catching the games live from Qatar, there will be beer. The Tampa Bay area’s biggest World Cup watch party is coming to St. Petersburg this month in Williams Park downtown. Three days of watch parties are scheduled for Nov. 21, 25 and 29 with live match broadcasts...
After 62 years, Tampa’s Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop will close next month
Its namesake passed away in March 2021.
The Weekly Challenger
Gibbs High School Class of ’68 passes the torch
ST. PETERSBURG — Classes Unite, LLC, will continue a more than 50-year legacy of excellence that the Gibbs High School Class of 1968, Inc. started decades ago. For years, the Gibbs Class of 1968 provided thousands of dollars in scholarships to local African-American youths, and now, thanks to Classes Unite, the tradition will continue.
Crash snarls traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge
An evening crash is snarling traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge.
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa karaoke DJ gets pinched for fraudulent crab-fishing business
Robert Humphrey Jr. of Tampa has been found guilty of a fraudulent investment scheme that scammed nine people, most of whom were elderly, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, netting him a sentence of 10 years of probation. According to a news release from Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation,...
Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What are Tampa Bay's Top Steakhouses?
Donovan's Meaty is part of the Datz Restaurant Group and features a modern, contemporary menu. Besides classic steakhouse fare, you'll find a variety of dishes to try, including vegetarian and vegan options. Almost everything is cooked over white oak timber. The restaurant's name pays tribute to the original owner, Roger Perry, who came to Tampa from rural Ohio to become a professional chef and open a restaurant.
Tampa Bay's three-day Suncoast Jazz Festival kicks off Friday on Sand Key
For the first time ever, a 'Legends of Jazz' set will also go down.
Florida Man Strikes Gold On Billion Dollar Gold Rush Scratch-Off
A Florida man has one million reasons to smile after striking gold on a $30 Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery Announced that Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the
