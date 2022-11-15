ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Walton beats No. 6 Buford 42-35 in Georgia 7A playoffs

The biggest upset of the week came in the Georgia's AAAAAAA playoffs as Walton (Marietta) took down No. 6 Buford 42-35 to advance to the quarterfinals. It was the first playoff loss for the Wolves since 2018 when they lost 23-20 against Bainbridge in the AAAAA quarterfinals. The Raiders will face standout freshman quarterback Julian Lewis and Carrollton with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
BUFORD, GA
flagpole.com

Herschel Walker Makes Anti-Trans Comments at a Rally Outside Athens

Herschel Walker touched on a number of issues—taxes, energy, crime, immigration—but if his speech in Jefferson is any indication, the one his campaign has settled on to try to get him over the finish line in the runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock is transgender athletes. Walker’s campaign stop...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Crews work to put out Athens apartment complex fire

ATHENS, Ga. — Crews are working a fire at the University Oaks Apartments in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Fire Department was called to the complex along West Broad Street Friday evening and said 14 units have been destroyed. The complex is near a shopping plaza and is about 20 minutes from the University of Georgia campus.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Jesse Houle

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners met in a special session on Tuesday to discuss two troubling developments – inflation-driven construction cost overruns for the north Athens downtown redevelopment project, a key part of the county’s push to build more affordable housing, and the suspension and future of ACC’s eviction prevention program. To get some insight into these issues and a wide variety of others, we sat down with District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle this week.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Construction at Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say

RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
RUTLEDGE, GA
iheart.com

This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

No one in custody three years after deadly Athens hit and run

ATHENS, Ga. - This month marks three years since a 25-year-old Athens man was killed in a hit and run on Cherokee Road. Sanchez Elder’s mother says someone struck and killed him as he left a football watch party in 2019. "Just turn yourself in. I know you’re not...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County

After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

A-CC Elections Board holds special called session

Another special called meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is on tap for today, underway at 5 o’clock this afternoon. We are today 19 days away from the December 6 US Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. A week of early...
ATHENS, GA
