MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Walton beats No. 6 Buford 42-35 in Georgia 7A playoffs
The biggest upset of the week came in the Georgia's AAAAAAA playoffs as Walton (Marietta) took down No. 6 Buford 42-35 to advance to the quarterfinals. It was the first playoff loss for the Wolves since 2018 when they lost 23-20 against Bainbridge in the AAAAA quarterfinals. The Raiders will face standout freshman quarterback Julian Lewis and Carrollton with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
Golf Digest
Harris English is playing an extremely dangerous game with his beloved Georgia Bulldogs
Each year, the PGA Tour's RSM Classic also doubles as a University of Georgia men's golf team reunion. Many former Damn Good Dawgs have made Sea Island their home, and the ones that haven't still show up anyway just for the strokes-gained/vibes. Everywhere you look, it's Dawgs, Dawgs and more Dawgs.
flagpole.com
Herschel Walker Makes Anti-Trans Comments at a Rally Outside Athens
Herschel Walker touched on a number of issues—taxes, energy, crime, immigration—but if his speech in Jefferson is any indication, the one his campaign has settled on to try to get him over the finish line in the runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock is transgender athletes. Walker’s campaign stop...
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
Crews work to put out Athens apartment complex fire
ATHENS, Ga. — Crews are working a fire at the University Oaks Apartments in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Fire Department was called to the complex along West Broad Street Friday evening and said 14 units have been destroyed. The complex is near a shopping plaza and is about 20 minutes from the University of Georgia campus.
WXIA 11 Alive
There are other runoff elections in metro Atlanta on Dec. 6 | Here's what they are
ATLANTA — While the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is catching the overwhelming lion's share of attention into Georgia's Dec. 6 runoffs, voters in several metro Atlanta municipalities actually will have two votes to cast. In addition to the Senate race, voters in South...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Jesse Houle
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners met in a special session on Tuesday to discuss two troubling developments – inflation-driven construction cost overruns for the north Athens downtown redevelopment project, a key part of the county’s push to build more affordable housing, and the suspension and future of ACC’s eviction prevention program. To get some insight into these issues and a wide variety of others, we sat down with District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle this week.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
atlantanewsfirst.com
School police investigation allegation against Chattahoochee assistant principal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
Construction at Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say
RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
iheart.com
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
gwinnettcitizen.com
NEW to Gwinnett: Drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field
Check out the drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field!. This event opens Nov. 18 and runs until Jan. 1st. Drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field (Photos by Bruce Johnson)
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
fox5atlanta.com
No one in custody three years after deadly Athens hit and run
ATHENS, Ga. - This month marks three years since a 25-year-old Athens man was killed in a hit and run on Cherokee Road. Sanchez Elder’s mother says someone struck and killed him as he left a football watch party in 2019. "Just turn yourself in. I know you’re not...
wuga.org
Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County
After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
DeKalb sets early voting schedule for runoff, with plenty of caveats
DeKalb County’s election board has set an early voting schedule for next month’s U.S. Senate runoff....
fox5atlanta.com
Athens double murder remains unsolved after nearly 3 decades
Kelsey Bryant thinks she knows who killed her parents. Court papers even named him as the suspect. She’s counting on an upcoming true crime podcast to remind others of her story and help in any way they can.
Ukraine backers want University of North Georgia to drop Russia event
A group of Ukrainians and supporters have asked University of North Georgia to cancel a campus cultural event called "Rush into Russian."
1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center
A shooting at a Gwinnett County shopping center left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured Wednesday evening, according to police.
A-CC Elections Board holds special called session
Another special called meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is on tap for today, underway at 5 o’clock this afternoon. We are today 19 days away from the December 6 US Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. A week of early...
247Sports
