Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
Report: Broncos Lose Starting LB Jonas Griffith to Practice Injury
On Friday, we learned that the Denver Broncos were hit by the injury bug again this week during practice. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that starting linebacker Jonas Griffith "aggravated" a foot injury in Thursday's practice and will miss time. "Injury situation keeps getting worse. Per source, Broncos lose starting ILB...
Final Vikings Injury Report: Christian Darrisaw Cleared, Za’Darius Smith Questionable
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw has cleared the concussion protocol and will go into Sunday's game against the Cowboys without any injury designation, Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday. That's massive news for the Vikings. Darrisaw has been one of their very best players this season, grading as the No. 1...
DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward While on IR
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal has spent the last four weeks on injured reserve while recovering from meniscus surgery he had last month. During that time, he's watched the defense try to overcome some of the NFL's best offenses and then got to watch the resurgence of the group once T.J. Watt stepped on the field. He watched three games without Watt, and one with him. And with both sides of the coin, he learned a different type of football.
Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
For the second consecutive week, a Vikings rookie cornerback will make their first NFL start against an explosive offense. Last week, it was fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans in Buffalo. He was replacing Cameron Dantzler, who injured his ankle midway through the previous game in Washington and wound up on IR. Evans forced a fumble in that Bills game, but suffered a concussion that forced to him to leave the game and will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Cowboys Tony Pollard High in ‘Loaded’ Free Agent Class; Will Dallas Sign Him?
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard looks to have a big pay raise in his future. Will Dallas be doing the paying?. The fourth-year back out of Memphis will have his rookie deal come up at the end of the season and will hit the free-agent market ... unless, that is, he and the Cowboys can agree on an extension.
‘This Sucks!’ - But ‘Bruiser’ Ezekiel Elliott Plans Injury Return in Cowboys at Vikings
FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott is offering an update on what we might see on Sunday when his Dallas Cowboys play at the Minnesota Vikings in a high-profile NFC. And at the same time, he's offering a perspective on what it's been like to sit out back-to-back games for the first time in his career.
Ravens Rookie David Ojabo Deems Himself Ready to Play
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was still uncertain whether rookie linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Ojabo said he is fully recovered from an Achilles injury and ready to make an impact if he is activated. "If...
Fantasy Football Playoffs: Strength of Schedule
It’s important to always look ahead in fantasy football to know what’s coming down the pike. With Thanksgiving approaching, it’s high time to look ahead to the fantasy postseason. In most cases (which is how we’ll address it here), fantasy playoffs are Weeks 15-17. (If Week 18 is part of your playoff schedule, talk to your commissioner about changing that for the future.)
All Rams Can Do Is ‘Keep Playing’ Despite Struggles Says DT Aaron Donald
After winning the Super Bowl the Los Angeles Rams approached the offseason with an attempt to make a stacked roster even better, attempting to go back-to-back as champions. However, after a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals to drop their record to 3-6, it is safe to say that this season has not gone to plan for the Rams. While they might not make the playoffs come the end of the season, defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still offering words of encouragement.
Chargers’ Wide Receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams Trending Towards Playing in Week 11 vs. Chiefs
COSTA MESA – The Chargers have been without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, their top two wide receivers, in each of the last two games. Without having them available, the Chargers' passing attack has been held to minimal production, averaging 221 passing yards per game in the last two weeks against the Falcons and 49ers.
Chiefs coach Reid says he anticipates Mecole Hardman’s stay on IR will be ‘short-term’
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday because of an abdominal issue, meaning he must sit out at least four games. But on Friday his head coach said he’ll likely be back in action this season. That would be good news for both the Chiefs...
Saints Announce 2 Practice Squad Moves
According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints have signed CB Isaac Yiadom to their practice squad and released LB Kenny Young from the practice squad on Thursday. Young was just added to the practice squad last week prior to the team’s game at Pittsburgh. He was not...
Buffalo Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen Moves Off Injury Report
Josh Allen has plowed through Friday with good news ... as the Buffalo Bills try to plow through the snow ... The Bills are involved in a topsy-turvy situation regarding their practice, travel and playing schedule ... but one way or another, they need to find a way to get healthy on the scoreboard and in the standings.
Henry First to 1,000 Yards in 2022
View the original article to see embedded media. Derrick Henry became the first NFL running back to reach 1,000 rushing yards this season. Playing in the first game of Week 11 – Thursday at Green Bay – the Tennessee Titans running back reached the milestone with a 6-yard run on his 25th carry of the contest. That happened with 9:13 to play in the fourth quarter,
It Must Be the Shoes: Justin Fields’ Record-Setting Cleats in Canton
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is like most NFL coaches and focuses so much on football he is sometimes unaware of the outside world. On Friday, he was informed Justin Fields' football shoes from the Nov. 6 loss to Miami had arrived in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame because they were worn when Fields ran for the most yards rushing ever by a quarterback, 178 yards.
Josh McDaniels to Return to Denver For First Time as a Head Coach
Josh McDaniels' success as an offensive coordinator in New England can make it easy to forget that he had a quick head coaching stint prior to taking the reins for the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels spent nearly two seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010...
Week 11 Cheat Sheet: K.C. and the Landmine Band
If you're not an avid reader of the Weekly Cheat Sheet, you may have missed that I've added a new recurring segment to it, "Stick a Fork In 'Em" -- or as I have affectionately started to call it, "SAFIE.” Ahead of Week 9, I said you could stick a fork in Rams running back Darrell Henderson; in last week's article, I went with Bucs running back Leonard Fournette. I'd call that 2-for-2, but the season ain't over yet.
Here’s Why Colts’ Defensive Front is Underrated
For the Indianapolis Colts, everything starts up front, on both sides of the football. Their roster has been built with the belief that you start from the inside, out, as the game is won and lost in the trenches. The past few days, we've highlighted the performances of the Colts...
Titans Fans Finally Get to See Treylon Burks Arkansas Knew All Along
It felt different. Perhaps it was the snow flurries. However, when Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill noticed the safety didn't provide help and he dropped a 44-yard bomb into the hands of a streaking Treylon Burks, it all looked strangely familiar. As for Burks, who has dealt with frustration after frustration...
