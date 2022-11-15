Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
First Baptist Church of Pelham to hold Christmas concert featuring Charles Billingsley
PELHAM – The holiday cheer is making its way to Pelham as First Baptist Pelham holds a Christmas concert featuring artist Charles Billingsley. First Baptist Church of Pelham will hold its Christmas concert event on Wednesday, December 14. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30. Admission is free, and all seats are general seating.
Bham Now
10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20
It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
Northport Shoe Store Hosting Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday
The Athlete's Foot in Northport will host a turkey giveaway for those in need next week, a few days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to an event post on Facebook, the event will give out turkeys to the first 50 people in line in the store beginning at 5 p.m. The event notice states interested participants will have the opportunity to line up as early as they would like.
Shelby Reporter
Boat giveaway raises money for King’s Home for 12th year
CHELSEA – A skilled fisherman and his top-of-the-line boat once again helped to bring in much-needed donations for King’s Home this year. The 12th Annual Randy Howell Boat Giveaway raised another wave of funds for King’s Home, which operates 21 residential group homes on six campuses in four Alabama counties, including Shelby County, and serves all 67 counties.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Civic Complex to host Steel City Shootout hockey tournament
PELHAM – Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena will host a Steel City Shootout hockey tournament on Saturday, Dec 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. The annual “mite” tournament is for eight-year-old children. Teams from Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida will be present. Mites are youth players that participate in the tournament.
otmj.com
Inspired by Coca-Cola: Vestavia Hills Native Creates Popular Series of Santa Claus Paintings
Artist Dirk Walker didn’t discover his true calling until he was in his 30s, but since then he’s created several series of paintings that focus on scenes such as wildlife, landscapes, Birmingham landmarks and, notably in the holiday season, Santa Claus. His Santa Claus artwork will be on...
wbrc.com
Brake Light Clinic to offer free light replacement, cover repair in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -For drivers around Birmingham needing their brake lights changed, Saturday, November 19 is the perfect chance to have that done for free. The Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) and Birmingham DSA AfroSocialists and Socialists of Color Section (AfroSOC) are hosting a Brake Light Clinic from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Birmingham Mutual Aid at 30 9th Court West.
Food Truck Thursday: Dixieland Funnel Cakes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The truck that houses the “funnel cake of the Crimson Tide” stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. Dixieland Funnel Cakes has been up and running since 2018 and is owned and operated by John Miller. The truck is the only funnel cake maker […]
Shelby Reporter
‘It was worth it:’ FOES teacher, SRO eat crickets to celebrate successful fundraiser
CHELSEA – It’s no secret that Shelby County is filled with school employees who go the extra mile for their students and each other. At Forest Oaks Elementary School, that “extra mile” for two brave staff members happened to involve eating insects—crickets, to be exact.
City of Irondale to give away 200 Thanksgiving turkeys this Saturday
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. announced during the regular meeting of the Irondale City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15, that there will be a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in front of City Hall at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. “We will be giving away 200 turkeys,” he said. […]
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue
Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
CBS42.com
Cold and dry this weekend, Some rain possible for Thanksgiving
An area of high pressure moves across the Deep South today, so we will have plenty of sunshine across the Birmingham area. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the lower 50s. It will become partly cloudy this evening with temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s for...
Alexander City, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wvtm13.com
Stores and churches lifting load for shoppers with rising inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away and it's going to cost shoppers more to celebrate. According to Farm Bureau's annual survey, feeding 10 people will cost about $64—$10 more than last year. Stores in Central Alabama are trying to keep costs down for shoppers and...
Shelby Reporter
City of Pelham begins work on water main
PELHAM – The city of Pelham began water main work on Monday, Nov. 14. The work is expected to take nine months to complete. “The work will begin near the intersection of CR 11 and CR 52 and will end just east of Chatham Court,” read a city of Pelham Facebook post. “The water mains along Kelly Drive, Deer Springs Road, Ruby Drive and Chatham Court (east) will also be replaced.”
Shelby Reporter
Youth wrestling held weekly on Pelham High School campus
PELHAM – A youth wrestling program is held every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Pelham High School’s campus. The program is partnered with Iron Clad, a local wrestling club, that is located in the downtown Birmingham area. There are several different locations that Iron Clad partners with to bring wrestling to kids in the area.
Bham Now
Why you’ll love having Kemp’s Kitchen cater your holiday meal
While Thanksgiving is a time of year where we look forward to yummy food, friends and family (and in the South—football), there’s no denying that Thanksgiving cooking can eat into family time and create a lot of mess. If you’re looking to support a locally-owned business + still...
