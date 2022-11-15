Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Genderbends Toga
My Hero Academia's sixth season has never placed the Shonen villains in a stronger position than it has now, though, despite this new status as the Paranormal Liberation Front, the antagonists are taking some heavy blows thanks in part to the heroes launching a surprise assault. With Twice being the first major casualty for the League of Villains during this full-blown confrontation, Toga is now left picking up the pieces and her anger might be a pivotal key in winning the antagonists the war.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Figure Brings Out Gohan's Beast
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arrived in North America earlier this year, and introduced countless Shonen fans to not only "Piccolo Smooth" and "Orange Piccolo", but also Gohan's latest transformation in Gohan Beast. With the new form becoming one of the biggest Dragon Ball moments in 2022, SH Figuarts has revealed a first look at this new figure that gives us Gohan at his strongest, sporting a haircut that stands his follicles to the sky and gives it a gray hue.
epicstream.com
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 75 Spoilers Reveal A New Otsutsuki
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 75 is set to release online in a few days, but fans who got their hands on the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump already know how the manga series by Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto will continue in this month's chapter. As expected, some spoilers from the latest manga chapter have been leaked, and it looks like a new Otsutsuki will be introduced in the shonen series.
ComicBook
Me & Roboco Anime Trailer Shows Off Voice Cast
One of the more surprising comedy hits from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will be making its full anime debut soon, and Me & Roboco has given fans a full look as to what to expect with a new trailer! Fans might have seen a number of major Shonen Jump series making their full adaptation debut in the last year, and this includes some of the more standout comedy hits too such as Shuhei Miyazaki's series that kicked off in the magazine a couple of years ago. Now it's going to find a whole new world of fans with its anime adaptation.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
ComicBook
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Shows Off Alphonse's Armor
Fullmetal Alchemist released not one, but two feature-length live action films, with The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation both making their way to Netflix. While the series most likely won't be returning for a fourth film, or any potential sequel anime series any time soon, that isn't stopping fans from revisiting the Elric Brothers with creative works. One Cosplayer not only shared their take on Alphonse but shared a walk-through on how the amazing armor was created.
ComicBook
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Teams Up The Devils, Power And Denji
Chainsaw Man is revving through the first season of its highly anticipated anime release, and one hilarious cosplay has given Denji and Power a surprising makeover! The anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has kicked off a whole new wave of attention for the franchise as fans are beginning to see just how differently its main characters might act from central figures in other action series. Denji and Power have had a very curious dynamic that fans have seen develop over the episodes thus far as they seem pretty similar at their core, but really couldn't be more different.
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Reveals New Images For Episode Seven
The latest episode of Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc has changed the game forever, as the Soul Society has lost what might be their biggest ace in the hole when it comes to keeping the Wandenreich from overtaking the afterlife and carving their way through Shinigami and Arrancar alike. As the head of Sternritter proves his strength, new images have arrived that hint at the terrifying situation that Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow Shinigami will find themselves in when the seventh episode of the Shonen's anime adaptation arrives next week.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars releases new Grogu short to mark Mandalorian anniversary with Studio Ghibli
Disney+ has released a 'collaboration of the year' contender in Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. This short film celebrates the three-year anniversary of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, rendering breakout character Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in Japanese masters Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn animated style. The 'dust bunnies'...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
ComicBook
The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson New Arkham Origins and Telltale Inspired Batsuit
Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been one of the most accurate Caped Crusader's that's ever been seen in live-action. With top notch detective skills and a neo-noir genre, it seems that Warner Bros. has finally gotten the character right. One of the things that could have been better about the film would have been featuring a more accurate Batman costume. Although the suit Pattinson wore was pretty darn good, it's hard to move on from the previous interpretation. One fan thinks that the next film could give the character a pretty accurate look and had even designed a concept.
ComicBook
Joker Folie á Deux: Lady Gaga Gets Unique Harley Quinn Design in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has finally found their Kevin Feige type leader to shepherd their newly minted DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran were officially revealed as the new Co-CEO's of DC Studios last month, and just today it was revealed that they're almost done with their ten year plan. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav even revealed that there won't be multiple versions of Batman on screen after the duos plan is put into effect, but he didn't say anything about the Joker. Todd Phillips is currently in pre-production on the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie á Deux and the film will bring back Joaquin Phoenix who will star alongside Lady Gaga who is reportedly playing Harley Quinn. We haven't seen what Lady Gaga could look like as the character but one fan seems to have a cool concept of her Harley Quinn.
Collider
How to Watch the 'Cloverfield' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
For a franchise so small, the Cloverfield timeline is incredibly complex and full of more lore than one might expect. This three-part anthology series began with Cloverfield, a found-footage hit by Matt Reeves. Later, J.J. Abrams would use the IP to get an independent film made, provided it could somehow link itself to the Cloverfield universe. This film ended up being 10 Cloverfield Lane. The third installment would be a Netflix original called The Cloverfield Paradox, which attempted to tell the story of why things went so wrong for the protagonists of the previous films by using multiverse science as a way to merge the films into one cinematic universe. This confirmed once and for all that the Cloverfield anthology shared a mythos, but that the films may still occur in different universes or timelines.
Marvel heroes are doused with Pym Particles (and corporate synergy) in Stormbreaker variant covers
Marvel heroes are changing size through the power of Pym Particles just in time for the impending release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Ghost Rider Returns in New Marvel Series
There have been many different iterations of a Ghost Rider in the Marvel Universe, but one of the more recent additions is making a comeback in a new ongoing series. Polygon announced Cosmic Ghost Rider, a new series from writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and artist Juann Cabal (Guardians of the Galaxy), which features Frank Castle's twisted Spirit of Vengeance from an alternate timeline that has not only the powers of a Ghost Rider, but also the Power Cosmic. This Frank Castle made a deal with Mephisto in order to get payback on Thanos, turning him into a Ghost Rider. He later teamed up with Galactus and became a herald, which is where the Silver Surfer-like abilities come from.
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Wars villains
No Star Wars movie, or even Star Wars series, is complete without a good old fashioned villain. Sometimes, fans of the science fiction movie franchise are even treated with multiple Star Wars villains at once. What joy!. That’s because, the truth is, the galaxy far, far away is a pretty...
ComicBook
Marvel's Spider-Gwen Gets Her Own Clone Saga in New Series
What happens when you cross Spider-Man's Clone Saga with the Sinister Six? You get Ghost-Spider: Shadow Clones, a new five-issue limited series pitting Gwen Stacy — the Spider-Woman of Earth-65 — against an army of Gwen clones based on Spider-Man's greatest villains. Earlier this year, the Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse miniseries re-imagined Ghost-Spider as multiversal variants like Thorgwen, the Gwen Rogers Captain America, and the Gwen Howlett Wolverine. In March 2023, the web-slinging superhero will find out what happens when she meets new Gwen clones crossed with Spidey villains Doctor Octopus, Sandman, and the Vulture, all designed by acclaimed artist Peach Momoko (Marvel's Demon Days).
otakuusamagazine.com
Bullbuster Anime Revealed at Studio NUT
Director Hiroyuki Nakao, manga artist Eisaku Kubonouchi, sci-fi researcher Yuya Takashima and mecha designer Juki Izumo teamed up to create a robot hero project called Bullbuster, which already has two novels on the way with more media to come. One of those offshoots has officially been revealed as a TV anime, which is now scheduled to premiere sometime in 2023 and will be produced at anime studio NUT.
Comments / 0