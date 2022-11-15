ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhodycigar.com

Football falls in last second thriller to New Hampshire

Rams likely eliminated from FCS playoff contention with loss. Graduate receiver Kahtero Summers finished with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown for the Rams. PHOTO CREDIT: gorhody.com. Rhode Island Football’s playoff hopes were left all but extinguished this past weekend, as a 31-28 loss to the University of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Haverhill, MA

Head 28 miles north of Boston, and you’ll find the colonial town of Haverhill nestled on the banks of the Merrimack River. Founded in 1640, Haverhill was once known as Queen Slipper City because over one-tenth of the shoes made in the US were made here. Though the shoe...
HAVERHILL, MA
golfcourseindustry.com

New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative expands

The New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative announced its expansion from New Hampshire and Massachusetts into the remainder of the New England states. “We’ve been in the business of sourcing and creating competitive pricing for over 10 years in the golf course industry and we feel it is time to expand our service offerings to more golf courses throughout New England,” said director of purchasing Steve Sears, who is based in New Boston, New Hampshire.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire

We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
EPPING, NH
CBS Boston

Haverhill High School football season ended because of a hazing incident

HAVERHILL - Haverhill High School's football season ended abruptly Wednesday because of a misconduct investigation involving some members of the team. Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini said the incident involves hazing. "The investigation is ongoing and significant material was uncovered today which impacts the direction of the investigation and the entire school community," Superintendent Margaret Marotta said in an email to families. All future football practices have been canceled. Future games, including the Thanksgiving Day game against Lowell High School, have been forfeited. Members of the coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. Haverhill Police have been notified. 
HAVERHILL, MA
nhmagazine.com

Great Food Destination / North of Concord: PAVILION

Five years ago, the Avery Building in Wolfeboro could have been torn down and replaced by a big box retail store. Today, it’s home to PAVILION, a restaurant dedicated to elevating the farm-to-table dining experience in the Lakes Region. Centrally located in Wolfeboro’s historic district near Lake Winnipesaukee, PAVILION...
WOLFEBORO, NH
nbcboston.com

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
BOSTON, MA
observer-me.com

You’ve never heard a Maine deer hunting story like this one

The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
LEBANON, ME
Seacoast Current

An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops.
SALEM, NH
lpgasmagazine.com

Eastern Propane & Oil acquires Goodrich Oil & Propane

Eastern Propane & Oil, based in Rochester, New Hampshire, purchased Goodrich Oil & Propane of Newport, New Hampshire. “Since 1974, Chris Marcotte and his family have been serving the fuel needs of the greater Newport community. It is a true honor that Chris has entrusted Eastern to carry on their legacy of providing outstanding customer service to Goodrich Oil & Propane customers,” says Tom Manson, CEO of Eastern Propane & Oil. “The team at Goodrich has a customer-first mentality and it is a privilege to welcome them to our family.”
NEWPORT, NH
WMUR.com

Wintry weather possible in New Hampshire mid-week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Northern New Hampshire saw its first taste of winter Sunday. A slushy coating to an inch fell in parts of the White Mountains and Great North Woods. Untreated roads may become slick overnight. Monday and Tuesday look chilly but dry. Another storm system could bring more...
CONCORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

No Injuries Reported Following Fire At School In Belknap County

No injuries have been reported following an electrical fire that happened at a school in Belknap County. Crews were called to the scene at Winnisquam Regional Middle School in Tilton yesterday and were able to knock the small fire down in just a few minutes. Students were evacuated by staff, something that firefighters said was an important thing for them to do quickly because burning electrical equipment can cause toxic fumes. The fire started due to a problem with a ventilation fan motor.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
theyankeexpress.com

Otherworldly voices and forms haunt The Dover Mills

The Dover Mills still sits at One Washington Center in the heart of downtown Dover, New Hampshire. The mill’s history is ripe with tales of prosperity and woe. Perhaps that is why its walls are full of ghosts and ethereal noises passing through the time barrier. The mills go...
DOVER, NH
nbcboston.com

Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH

A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
NEW DURHAM, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy