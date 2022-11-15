ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Y supermarkets now accepting SNAP benefits online

By Veer Mudambi, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

Massachusetts residents who are a part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now use their benefits when purchasing groceries online from Big Y grocery stores, including Worcester and Central Massachusetts.

The Baker-Polito administration made the announcement Monday.

Big Y joins other retailers — including Amazon, BJs, Shaw’s, Star Market, Stop & Shop, Walmart and Wegmans — that have already been accepting SNAP online.

Customers must enter their EBT cards as the form of payment on their Instacart account and select items from the list of EBT SNAP-eligible products, such as fresh produce, frozen foods, dairy and eggs.

SNAP benefits cannot be used for any added fees, like delivery fees.

"We are so excited to now offer this valuable benefit and flexible shopping option to our customers and their families," said Christian D'Amour, director of e-commerce at Big Y, in a release.

Big Y has locations in Worcester, Holden, Spencer, Southbridge and Milford.

More information is available at Mass.gov/SNAPOnline .

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

