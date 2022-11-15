ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body identified as 27-year-old Amarillo woman; police investigating

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
According to the Potter County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, the body of a woman was found on North Givens Avenue.

Upon arrival, the deceased was identified as 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. Contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 with any information relating to Lilly or to this event.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. Tips leading to an arrest could earn a reward up to $1,000.

Amarillo Globe-News

