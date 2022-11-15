ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg police investigation into double homicide nets fifth arrest

By Lici Beveridge, Hattiesburg American
 3 days ago
Hattiesburg police arrested a fifth suspect Monday in connection with the Nov. 2 double homicide on West Fifth Street.

Nineteen-year-old David James Lee of Hattiesburg was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

Lee was booked into Forrest County Jail. His bond has not been set.

Police department officials say an argument led to a fistfight, which led to a shooting match in the street. Fatally wounded were 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland. Three others were injured in the shooting incident.

The four others charged in the shooting, which also injured three people, include:

  • Twenty-year-old Justin Williams of Hattiesburg was charged Nov. 4 with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. He remains in Forrest County Jail in lieu of more than $1 million bond.
  • Twenty-year-old Malik Moore was charged Nov. 10 with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He remains in Forrest County Jail in lieu of $800,000 bond.
  • Nineteen-year-old Jordan Willis of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to police on Nov. 7. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection with the incident. On Wednesday, Hattiesburg police charged Willis with five additional crimes: two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault. He remains in Forrest County Jail in lieu of $475,000 bond.
  • A 16-year-old male from Hattiesburg was taken into custody Nov. 8, and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder, and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

