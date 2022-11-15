ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.  Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Winter storm scenario: 1 reason why this La Niña could bring Michigan a walloper storm

I’ve written twice recently about this coming winter. We expect a rare weather situation which could put Michigan in an active storm track. This winter is going to be the third winter in a row with La Niña conditions. A La Niña is when a large stretch of the Pacific Ocean along the Equator from South America to Indonesia has colder than normal surface water.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook

We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like -- in Michigan. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released their annual seasonal outlook for the country, which forecasts, generally, what the winter could bring. Starting in December 2022 through February 2023,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Update: West Michigan Tribal Elder Found By Family After Going Missing

A family member is with him now...This family member is trying to bring him home and will be staying with him until he is...The outcry of love and support has been felt by the family. We have a blessed community and truly appreciate all the help and searching everyone has done.
CBS Detroit

Michigan woman arrested after abandoning 29 cats at animal hospital

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been arrested after abandoning 29 cats at the Leelanau County veterinary office.Kathy Jasinski, 51, of Grawn, is facing a charge of abandonment and cruelty of 25 or more animals.She was arraigned on Nov. 15, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for next month.According to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office, the cats were abandoned on Oct. 6 in Elmwood Township.Munchkins' Mission cat rescue accepted 13 of the cats, where they received care before they were ready for adoption.The sheriff's office reminds people to contact their local humane societies or veterinarians if they are unable to care for their pets, to ensure proper care for the well-being of the animals.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan families to get extra assistance ahead of Thanksgiving

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. According to Whitmer, the additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money."This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season," said Gov. Whitmer. "I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan's cost for food stamps has more than doubled since pandemic hit

(The Center Square) – The cost of Michigan's food stamp program has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic. The costs have increased from $1.70 billion in 2018-19 to $3.61 billion in 2021-22 with one month left in the fiscal year. On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced people receiving food assistance benefits would get an additional $95 a month in November. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy