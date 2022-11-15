Read full article on original website
Shela Magnus
3d ago
this kid is about to get a rude awakening. He's about to learn he can't do just what ever he wants and get away with it.
Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Suspect Arrested for Burglary and Theft
On Tuesday, November 15th, a Vincennes Police Officer took a possible burglary complaint that had occurred at approximately 11:00 AM. Shortly after, VPD asked for the community’s help in possibly identifying the person of interest. After following up with many tips and with the help of the Washington Police Department, VPD was able to develop a suspect in the incident. At approximately 5:02 PM today, our officers located the suspect, Adam N Sponn, in the 1200 block of N 12th. Mr. Sponn was placed under arrest and booked into the Knox County Jail for Burglary, a Level 5 Felony and Theft, a Level 6 Felony.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man threatens driver and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call on October 21, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. from a female requesting to speak to an officer. When the officer arrived, a male and female told the...
Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
wbiw.com
Intoxicated teen vomits on restaurant table and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford Police officer detained a 13-year-old male Tuesday on charges of illegal consumption and public intoxication after he was approached by a woman in the 3000 block of John Williams Boulevard regarding an apparently intoxicated teen male. She reported the teen had vomited on the local restaurant’s table.
wbiw.com
Bedford woman punches another woman in the face and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of US 50 West after a report of a physical domestic fight. When police arrived they spoke to the victim who told police she and 23-year-old...
wbiw.com
Bloomington home invasion ends with shots fired
BLOOMINGTON — An attempted home invasion in Bloomington ended with a resident shooting at the invader. Bloomington officers were called to an apartment on Brandon Court shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. The 43-year-old resident told police a man tried to open his front door while he was sitting in a recliner with his 4-year-old daughter on his lap. The man’s teenage son and his wife were also in the apartment.
wbiw.com
Fraudulent bank transactions lead to multiple arrests
BEDFORD – Two Bedford men were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers were called to German American Bank on October 17, 2022, on a report of fraud. According to a probable cause affidavit, a bank employee reported that a person by the name of Landarius Hoskins opened an account and made multiple $2000 deposits on October 7, 2022, and later withdrew those funds from the bank. The deposits were flagged as fraudulent.
wrtv.com
Franklin woman's death now ruled a homicide, man arrested at scene has history of domestic violence
FRANKLIN — WRTV has learned more about the death of a Franklin woman, now ruled a homicide. Questions are circling the City of Franklin regarding the death of Jennifer Lewis, ruled a homicide from being shot according to the Johnson County Coroner's Office. Many are wondering how something like this happened.
wrtv.com
Four months after deadly mall shooting, Johnson Co. businesses come together for active killer training
JOHNSON COUNTY — Four months ago, a man walked into the food court at Greenwood Park Mall and killed 3 people. The deadly shooting rocked the Johnson County community, but people we talked to say they refuse to live in fear and they are preparing for those worst case scenario situations.
Wave 3
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shootout on Poplar Level Road with people and cars all around sends two people to the hospital. Witnesses told us people in two cars were firing shots at each other at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane. A bullet hit at least...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape
Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
vincennespbs.org
Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County
Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
953wiki.com
Madison Police Operation Predator Net Naps Another Predator
This has been an ongoing investigation for nearly two years. November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeremy W. Robb 39, Louisville, Kentucky, for child solicitation Level 4 felony, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor level 4 felony and possession of paraphanailia class C misdemanor. Jeremy Robb was taken into custody...
2 dead in Clay County house fire
BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire. According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.
wbiw.com
False identity and drugs lead to arrest
BEDFORD – A Springville man was arrested early Sunday after a Bedford Police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima change lanes and not using a turn signal as the driver went from the right lane to the left lane on 16th Street. The officer ran the license plate and...
cbs4indy.com
Speeding leads to arrest of suspected meth dealer, per Indiana State Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Terre Haute man suspected of dealing methamphetamine was arrested in Sullivan County Monday after a traffic stop, Indiana State Police announced Tuesday. At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper pulled over a vehicle on S.R. 54, near Section Street in Sullivan, for exceeding the...
wbiw.com
Police log: November 17, 2022
10:31 a.m. Joshua Early, 40, Bedford, fraudulent/deceitful acts. 10:31 a.m. George Patton, 31, Bedford, theft, fraudulent/deceitful acts. 1:18 p.m. Kyle Stewart, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – November 17. 12:01 a.m. Traffic stop at G and 16th streets. 12:17 a.m. Traffic stop at...
wbiw.com
Two women were arrested during a traffic stop
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
