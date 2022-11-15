ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kronenwetter, WI

Bridge Street Mission completes Urban Street Project

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKD1l_0jBfjRVi00
Photo illustration.

KRONENWETTER — Bridge Street Mission has announced the completion of its Urban Street Project.

The newly built home at 2640 Sussex Place in Kronenwetter will be open for viewing from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17.

The home was built by area contractors and has been sold to benefit the Sober Living Program at Bridge Street Mission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Wausau gears up for holiday parade

WAUSAU – Wausau Events will bring back Wausau’s annual holiday parade for. another year in downtown Wausau, this year featuring more than 75 floats. The parade, themed holiday characters, will be held Dec. 2, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue. The parade ends at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home

Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic. The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

DEVELOPING: Deputies called to single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 10

One person has serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 10 near Hwy. B on Friday. Portage Co. deputies and rescue crews from Amherst were called to the scene at 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 18. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the vehicle in the westbound lane lost control and rolled...
AMHERST, WI
WausauPilot

Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21

A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Body Found in Portage County Identified

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

BREAKING: One man dead in Friday’s single-vehicle collision

One man is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 10 near Hwy. B on Friday. Portage Co. deputies and rescue crews from Amherst were called to the scene at 7:03 a.m. on Nov. 18. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the vehicle in the westbound lane lost control and rolled over...
AMHERST, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Body found in Town of Grant identified

STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

EVERCON gaming and anime event set for January

ROTHSCHILD – Central Wisconsin’s largest gaming and anime convention will take place in mid January 2023 with the DCE Gaming Club again playing an important role in the event, called EVERCON. The club in 2023 will help raise money through its silent charity auction for Prevent Suicide Marathon...
ROTHSCHILD, WI
onfocus.news

GoFundMe Established for Marshfield Murder Victim’s Family

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – An online fundraiser has been established for the Wright Family. Melissa Wright was murdered earlier this week by her ex-husband, who then took his own life. The Melissa Wright Memorial Fund can be found here. The fundraiser text reads:. “Our deepest sympathies are with the...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

CVA to celebrate its history at new exhibit reception

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts in downtown Wausau will celebrate 40 years as an organization just as the city of Wausau celebrates 150 years of existence. To commemorate these anniversaries, the CVA will host a reception for its new exhibit “Historical ARTspective: 150 Years of Wausau,” now on display in the CVA Caroline S. Mark Gallery. The reception for this show and other new exhibits will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 18.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 18, 2022

Allen Lee Schiller, 74, passed away peacefully in Madison, WI with his children by his side, after complications from a stroke he suffered in Tavernier, FL. Allen was born on July 4, 1948 to the late Lawrence and Shirley (Bartz) Schiller in Marshfield, WI. Being born on Independence Day was not lost on him; he was a patriot throughout his life. After finding out as a young man that he could not join the United States Marines due to a bad knee, he honed his talent for welding until he was among the best. His intelligence and work ethic lead him to start Custom Steel, the business he owned and operated first in Rosholt, WI and later in Wausau, WI, until his retirement in 2016. His story of success in business, starting from nothing, encapsulates the American dream. Upon retirement, Allen fulfilled another lifelong dream — to live near the sea. An avid fisherman, he relocated to his paradise, the Florida Keys. He liked to say that his view of the ocean was like a beautiful painting that changes every day. “God blessed Florida!” His children and grandchildren are grateful for the daily messages he would send them, often inviting them to come enjoy his paradise with him. Those who knew Allen remember that he had a great sense of humor, and a big “throw his head back” kind of laugh that let you know you were sharing something really special in that moment.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Thousands without power in Weston

More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
WESTON, WI
onfocus.news

Medford Woman Dies in Crash

MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
MEDFORD, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy