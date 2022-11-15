At MPR News Elizabeth Shockman reports, “The worst part of Angie Richey’s job is having to call families and ask them to pay their school lunch debt. She is the nutrition services supervisor for the Roseville and St Anthony school districts and, just three months into the school year, she says lunch debt is in the tens of thousands of dollars — higher than she’s ever seen in the 12 years she’s worked in school nutrition. … The federal funding that paid for universal free school meals during the pandemic ended months ago. That combined with inflation, supply chain issues and rising labor costs are having an effect. California and Maine passed bills last year to ensure all students had free school meals, and earlier this month Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to do the same.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO