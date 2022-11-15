Read full article on original website
A rare bias-enhanced charge for attempted salsa assault in Waite Park
At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says a recent incident in Waite Park sparked a bias-enhanced charge, though “Minnesota doesn’t have a specific hate crime law. But it does allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties for certain crimes committed because of the victim’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Reports of hate crimes have been on the rise in Minnesota and across the U.S. But advocacy groups say the actual number is likely much higher, and want action to address obstacles to reporting and prosecuting hate crimes. In 2016, the Legislature passed an increased penalty for felony assault motivated by bias. However, as of Oct. 21, the enhanced charge had been filed fewer than two dozen times statewide, according to data from the Minnesota court system.”
fox9.com
Minneapolis boy will be tried as adult for deadly carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A boy who was just 15 years old when police say he was involved in a deadly carjacking shooting in 2019 will be tried as an adult, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. In a 4-1 decision, the court agreed with the appeals court decision...
State leaders have a duty to protect senior care
While there are many issues on the table for Minnesota’s newly elected leaders, there is one crisis that the State of Minnesota holds a unique power to address. Every day, Minnesota seniors and their families are waiting for the long-term care services they need because there aren’t enough caregivers.
Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
Minnesota Daily
Students demand closure of local crisis pregnancy centers
University of Minnesota students and community activists gathered in front of a crisis pregnancy center (CPC) near campus Nov. 11 to advocate for better abortion care services on campus. The University’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized the protest to speak out against crisis pregnancy centers like...
Video technology allows Children's Minnesota specialists to help save Wisconsin baby
ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. – For most of us, technology provides convenience. But for a western Wisconsin family, technology was a true lifesaver.Colton and Emily Gordon love St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin."I just like nature a lot, and it's just right there," Colton said.It's where they choose to plant roots and grow their family. Their daughter Roselyn was born in April at a local hospital."It's that same feeling I had with my son, just like this overwhelming like surge of emotion where you're like so happy," Emily said.But a day later, deep happiness turned to deep fear. Rose started taking shallow breaths."It's...
New St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry confirmed
The Pioneer Press’s Mara Gottfried talks to new St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry about who he is and his plans for the office as he takes the helm of SPPD. KMSP’s Cody Matz reports that as the mercury drops, November’s temperature swing is likely to be the largest in more than four decades.
KARE 11
Study: POC communities dying from COVID-19 at higher rates than white people
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota published a new study that shows Black, Hispanic, and Asian communities are significantly more likely to die of COVID-19, despite being vaccinated at higher rates than white communities. "There is no question that communities of color continue to be hit the hardest at...
hot1047.com
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
valleynewslive.com
AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
KIMT
Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Student food insecurity is extraordinarily high in Minnesota
At MPR News Elizabeth Shockman reports, “The worst part of Angie Richey’s job is having to call families and ask them to pay their school lunch debt. She is the nutrition services supervisor for the Roseville and St Anthony school districts and, just three months into the school year, she says lunch debt is in the tens of thousands of dollars — higher than she’s ever seen in the 12 years she’s worked in school nutrition. … The federal funding that paid for universal free school meals during the pandemic ended months ago. That combined with inflation, supply chain issues and rising labor costs are having an effect. California and Maine passed bills last year to ensure all students had free school meals, and earlier this month Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to do the same.”
mprnews.org
How Bill and Penny George became a power couple in Minnesota philanthropy
Bill George is a former Medtronic CEO known for a leadership style that puts compassion above the bottom line. His wife Penny George is a breast cancer survivor who became an advocate for holistic healthcare for everyone. Together, they’ve been a powerful force for local philanthropy. Since 1994, the George...
Mary Moriarty pledges transparency when she becomes Hennepin County attorney
MINNEAPOLIS – After more than three decades as a public defender, Mary Moriarty will be on the other side of criminal cases come January when she is sworn in as Hennepin County attorney. She won the race for the top prosecutor in the state's most populous county by 16 points in last week's election, defeating Martha Holton Dimick, a former prosecutor and district court judge. A year after Minneapolis voters rejected a ballot measure to replace the police department with a new agency, her victory is a win for progressives seeking changes in the criminal justice system, especially after George...
fox9.com
Voyageurs Wolf Project publishes montage of Minnesota trail cam footage
(FOX 9) - The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Thursday shared a montage of the best footage they've captured on their trail cameras in hopes of spurring donations to the organization on Give to the Max Day in Minnesota. The footage shows a wolf pack trekking through the snow and by...
boreal.org
Audubon conservation officer warns Minnesota could lose its iconic loons, but offers tips to help birds survive.
Marshall Johnson issued a grim warning: The common loon, the Minnesota state bird and a symbol of the north woods, will disappear from the state in many of our lifetimes if the planet continues to warm at a rapid rate. Loons—the black and white water birds known for their haunting...
KARE 11
Photo's released of vehicle believed to be connected to Randall Smith murder
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police in partnership with the Minnesota BCA are asking for the public's assistance finding a vehicle that they believe to be connected to the murder of restaurant manager and beloved activist Randall Smith. Smith was found Nov. 17 2021 shot to death in his parked car...
fox9.com
Hennepin Co. paramedics say they’re being denied health care benefit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Paramedics are responsible for caring for the hurt and the sick every day. But union paramedics in Hennepin County now worry that after they retire, they won't have a specific health care benefit to fall back on if they get sick themselves. The Hennepin County Association...
fox9.com
Arrest made in connection to St. Paul homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide from early Sunday morning. Police say they took a 32-year-old suspect into custody Wednesday afternoon. On Sunday, officers and Saint Paul Fire Medics responded to a 911 call for a...
Above normal snowfall possible for most of Minnesota this winter
At Bring Me the News, Joe Nelson and Sven Sundgaard report that new winter weather estimates are suggesting we could be in for a snowier winter, December through February. The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports Sen. Amy Klobuchar is standing up for the Swifties, questioning Ticketmaster after the debacle over Taylor Swift tickets. “The Democrat who chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights sent a letter to Ticketmaster Wednesday expressing ‘serious concerns’ about the lack of competition in the ticketing industry,” Faircloth writes.
