ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MinnPost

A rare bias-enhanced charge for attempted salsa assault in Waite Park

At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says a recent incident in Waite Park sparked a bias-enhanced charge, though “Minnesota doesn’t have a specific hate crime law. But it does allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties for certain crimes committed because of the victim’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Reports of hate crimes have been on the rise in Minnesota and across the U.S. But advocacy groups say the actual number is likely much higher, and want action to address obstacles to reporting and prosecuting hate crimes. In 2016, the Legislature passed an increased penalty for felony assault motivated by bias. However, as of Oct. 21, the enhanced charge had been filed fewer than two dozen times statewide, according to data from the Minnesota court system.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis boy will be tried as adult for deadly carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A boy who was just 15 years old when police say he was involved in a deadly carjacking shooting in 2019 will be tried as an adult, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. In a 4-1 decision, the court agreed with the appeals court decision...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

State leaders have a duty to protect senior care

While there are many issues on the table for Minnesota’s newly elected leaders, there is one crisis that the State of Minnesota holds a unique power to address. Every day, Minnesota seniors and their families are waiting for the long-term care services they need because there aren’t enough caregivers.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Daily

Students demand closure of local crisis pregnancy centers

University of Minnesota students and community activists gathered in front of a crisis pregnancy center (CPC) near campus Nov. 11 to advocate for better abortion care services on campus. The University’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized the protest to speak out against crisis pregnancy centers like...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video technology allows Children's Minnesota specialists to help save Wisconsin baby

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. – For most of us, technology provides convenience. But for a western Wisconsin family, technology was a true lifesaver.Colton and Emily Gordon love St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin."I just like nature a lot, and it's just right there," Colton said.It's where they choose to plant roots and grow their family. Their daughter Roselyn was born in April at a local hospital."It's that same feeling I had with my son, just like this overwhelming like surge of emotion where you're like so happy," Emily said.But a day later, deep happiness turned to deep fear. Rose started taking shallow breaths."It's...
SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI
MinnPost

New St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry confirmed

The Pioneer Press’s Mara Gottfried talks to new St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry about who he is and his plans for the office as he takes the helm of SPPD. KMSP’s Cody Matz reports that as the mercury drops, November’s temperature swing is likely to be the largest in more than four decades.
SAINT PAUL, MN
hot1047.com

Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)

On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
MinnPost

Student food insecurity is extraordinarily high in Minnesota

At MPR News Elizabeth Shockman reports, “The worst part of Angie Richey’s job is having to call families and ask them to pay their school lunch debt. She is the nutrition services supervisor for the Roseville and St Anthony school districts and, just three months into the school year, she says lunch debt is in the tens of thousands of dollars — higher than she’s ever seen in the 12 years she’s worked in school nutrition. … The federal funding that paid for universal free school meals during the pandemic ended months ago. That combined with inflation, supply chain issues and rising labor costs are having an effect. California and Maine passed bills last year to ensure all students had free school meals, and earlier this month Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to do the same.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Mary Moriarty pledges transparency when she becomes Hennepin County attorney

MINNEAPOLIS – After more than three decades as a public defender, Mary Moriarty will be on the other side of criminal cases come January when she is sworn in as Hennepin County attorney.  She won the race for the top prosecutor in the state's most populous county by 16 points in last week's election, defeating Martha Holton Dimick, a former prosecutor and district court judge. A year after Minneapolis voters rejected a ballot measure to replace the police department with a new agency, her victory is a win for progressives seeking changes in the criminal justice system, especially after George...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Arrest made in connection to St. Paul homicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide from early Sunday morning. Police say they took a 32-year-old suspect into custody Wednesday afternoon. On Sunday, officers and Saint Paul Fire Medics responded to a 911 call for a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

Above normal snowfall possible for most of Minnesota this winter

At Bring Me the News, Joe Nelson and Sven Sundgaard report that new winter weather estimates are suggesting we could be in for a snowier winter, December through February. The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports Sen. Amy Klobuchar is standing up for the Swifties, questioning Ticketmaster after the debacle over Taylor Swift tickets. “The Democrat who chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights sent a letter to Ticketmaster Wednesday expressing ‘serious concerns’ about the lack of competition in the ticketing industry,” Faircloth writes.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy