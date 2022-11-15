From light bites to heavy entrees, The Land boasts plenty of delicious plant-based options. By Kate Bigam Kaput. Why we love it: Amba’s small plates are so filling and full-flavored that even meat lovers can leave happy. Chicken, lamb and venison all make menu appearances, but the majority of dishes are meatless. “It’s a nice assortment of flavors, textures and options,” says chef-owner Douglas Katz. “There’s something for everyone, but the idea is that everything works well to eat together.” Try this: If you’ve never had savory lentil donuts ($12), now’s your chance. These South Indian snacks are served with a sweet and spicy serrano chili jam and cooling coconut chutney. 1430 W. 28th St., 216- 417-6718, ambacle.com.

