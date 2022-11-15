Read full article on original website
25 Cleveland Restaurants for Vegan and Vegetarian Diets
From light bites to heavy entrees, The Land boasts plenty of delicious plant-based options. By Kate Bigam Kaput. Why we love it: Amba’s small plates are so filling and full-flavored that even meat lovers can leave happy. Chicken, lamb and venison all make menu appearances, but the majority of dishes are meatless. “It’s a nice assortment of flavors, textures and options,” says chef-owner Douglas Katz. “There’s something for everyone, but the idea is that everything works well to eat together.” Try this: If you’ve never had savory lentil donuts ($12), now’s your chance. These South Indian snacks are served with a sweet and spicy serrano chili jam and cooling coconut chutney. 1430 W. 28th St., 216- 417-6718, ambacle.com.
Sherwin-Williams to shut down Bedford Heights facility in 2023
Bedford Heights will soon say goodbye to their Sherwin Williams Facility, which has been a long time staple in the community.
Cleveland's Public Square being plagued by rats
CLEVELAND — Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland's Public Square. Rat sightings are running rampant. In fact, Public Square resident Kayla Wells says the rodent issue has never been this bad. "It was disgusting," she tells 3News. Her biggest concern is for her two...
19K frozen turkeys: Cleveland Food Bank’s biggest distribution of the year
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has 19,000 frozen turkeys to distribute before Thanksgiving, making this their biggest food distribution of the year.
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
Huge rats seen in Public Square
Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland’s Public Square.
Faber-Castell USA chooses Ohio city for its 143,000-square-foot office, distribution center
Writing and drawing supply company Faber-Castell USA Inc, has selected its new headquarters, a 143,000-square-foot office and distribution center in Independence, Ohio. Since 1999, Faber-Castell USA has been headquartered in Cleveland, as a result of the purchase of Cleveland-based company Creativity for Kids. Faber-Castell has 85 employees that will be joining them in their new facility, with plans to add an additional 15 new jobs with the move.
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle lately, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. Soon, it will be active. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, will be activated on Monday at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
Cleveland has first monkeypox-associated death, health officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man who tested positive for the monkeypox virus has died, confirmed Cleveland health officials Thursday afternoon. The man, whose name is not being released, is Cleveland’s first death associated with the virus. Cleveland health officials added the victim also had other health conditions...
Sally Beauty Supply closing 350 stores nationwide this December
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing 350 stores nationwide in December.
Is it fair to charge you for time spent by Cleveland Clinic doctors responding to your online messages? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for online messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer. We’re talking about whether that’s fair on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: RTA, Luteran Metropolitan Ministry, Food Bank, and more
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) is...
Body found wrapped in plastic at Parma home
The Parma Police Department is investigating a disturbing incident at a home on West 26th Street.
Richmond Heights police force adds three officers with experience working for neighboring departments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A City Council Safety Committee meeting was the backdrop Tuesday (Nov. 15) as Mayor Kim Thomas ceremonially swore in the three newest members of the Richmond Heights Police Department. The new officers are all lateral transfers from other police departments. A lateral transfer allows a police...
Cleveland FBI confirms 'swatting' incidents at multiple schools in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland FBI confirmed to 3News that "swatting" incidents took place at schools across Northern Ohio on Wednesday. The FBI released the following statement regarding the incidents to 3News on Wednesday:. "The Cleveland FBI is aware of the swatting incidents in Northern Ohio. The FBI takes swatting...
Cleveland safety director wonders why help was sent to another city’s big fire: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained a recording of the Cleveland safety director asking why firefighters and paramedics went into another town to help during a raging fire.
