Wallace Lake Campground closure lifted

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon‐Challis National Forest had rescinded the Wallace Lake Campground closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐513.

The area is now open for oversnow use. The campground will be closed again in the spring while the Forest works to mitigate hazards in the campsites and repair damaged infrastructure. The purpose the spring closure will be to protect public health and safety from the effects of fire weakened trees and damaged infrastructure resulting from the Moose Fire.

On Sept. 7, a dry cold front moved over the Moose Fire producing 40 mile per hour winds and extreme fire behavior. In two days, the fire grew 15,136 acres, burning over Wallace Lake Campground. Campground infrastructure was damaged when the fire passed through the area and this infrastructure needs to be repaired before it is safe for visitors to use. Additionally, due to the extreme fire activity during this time, there are several public safety hazards in the campground.

Snags are dead or dying trees that are still standing. After a fire, the root systems of trees can become weakened and damaged, and the damage may not be readily visible. This increases the potential for the trees to fall, often without any warning. Winds and steep slopes increase the risk of falling snags.

Ash pits are holes in the ground filled with ash, often with hot embers beneath. These pits are remnants of wildfires. They can be difficult to detect and stepping into a pit can cause burns to feet and legs or injure pets.

Rolling debris is possible. Trees, rocks, mud, and soil can become dislodged and loosened during and after a fire. Embankments may no longer be able hold the vegetation and soil in place, and debris will roll downhill. Mud and rockslides can occur often without warning.

Weather also contributes to the hazards. Mudslides and falling trees are more apt to occur when subjected to winds and/or rain after a fire. The rains loosen the rocks and the soil, and the winds can topple fire damaged trees.

The forest has evaluated the hazards and work toward mitigating them next summer to get the campground opened up to the public as soon as it is safe to do so.

