FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
roi-nj.com
JLL helps secure $57.5M financing for multihousing community in Englewood
JLL Capital Markets on Wednesday said it arranged the $57.5 million financing of EVO, a 220-unit, newly built, luxury multihousing property located in downtown Englewood. JLL represented the sponsorship, a joint venture between Claremont Development, Cypress Equity Investments and Battery Global Advisors, to secure the eight-year, fixed-rate loan through the Guardian Life Insurance Group of America.
roi-nj.com
CenterPoint Properties breaks ground on 321,875-square-foot Class A industrial distribution facility in Linden
Officials from CenterPoint Properties and the city of Linden gathered last week to mark the beginning of construction on 321,875-square-foot Class A industrial distribution facility 11 miles from Port Newark-Elizabeth. Ronel Borner, CenterPoint’s senior vice president of development, touted the easy access to two Interstate 95 interchanges 4 miles away...
roi-nj.com
CBRE arranges $20.5M sale of combined 160 units in Trenton
The Colonial Gardens and Grand Court Villas in Trenton have been sold for a combined value of $20.5 million, according to a Thursday announcement from CBRE. CBRE’s Tri-State Capital Markets Group consisting of Rich Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, and Zach McHale represented Metropolitan America in the transactions. The CBRE team was also responsible for procuring the buyers for each respective asset. The transactions marked the first acquisition for both buyers in the Trenton market.
roi-nj.com
Reynolds Asset Management announces $22M sale of mixed-use property
Reynolds Asset Management announced the sale of a newly constructed five-story elevator building in Somerset County for $22 million, according to a Wednesday announcement. Named Mosaic on Main, the mixed-use building with both residential units and commercial retail space in Bound Brook was sold to a longtime New Jersey property owner via a 1031 exchange.
roi-nj.com
Popular Monmouth County restaurant chain trades hands; expansion, franchises and food truck in near future
After 60 years of ownership, a popular Monmouth County chain of hot dog restaurants has traded hands. The WindMill was acquired by the Epstein family in late October. New ownership plans to invest heavily in improving the restaurants’ physical appearance and expanding the chain’s five locations that have been serving Jersey Shore locals and visitors in Asbury Park, Belmar, North Long Branch, Red Bank and the West End of Long Branch. It is even planning to debut a food truck in 2023, which will enhance the company’s catering capabilities and bring the WindMill’s iconic food to a larger area across the region. Franchise opportunities are also in the potential future.
roi-nj.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club opening newest location in Wayne today
BJ’s Wholesale Club‘s newest store, in Wayne, is opening Friday. The retailer will now have a total of 24 locations in New Jersey and 234 clubs in the U.S. The new club will have a BJ’s Gas location on-site that will open in December and offer members everyday low fuel prices, and the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.
roi-nj.com
Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership
Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
roi-nj.com
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical robotic-assisted program advances spine surgery
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center has added Excelsius GPS to the hospital’s robotic-assisted surgery program, giving patients a minimally invasive option for complex spine surgeries. Orthopedic surgeons Dr. Rafael Levin and Dr. Evan Baird completed the hospital’s first procedure using the new robot in mid-October. Excelsius GPS...
roi-nj.com
Hackensack Meridian Health appoints expert thoracic surgeon as Central Region chair of surgery
Hackensack Meridian Health recently announced it appointed thoracic surgeon Dr. Faiz Bhora as the inaugural regional chair of surgery for the Central Region, which includes JFK University Medical Center, Bayshore Medical Center, Old Bridge Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center. Bhora is an internationally recognized thoracic surgeon, who is...
roi-nj.com
Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group welcomes new gastroenterologist
Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group in Montclair said it recently added Dr. Elizabeth John, gastroenterologist, to its practice. A fellowship trained gastroenterologist, John is passionate about her specialty. She is experienced in research and has been published in over 25 academic journals and presented at over 60 academic meetings. John...
roi-nj.com
Pediatric cardiologist from Mount Sinai joins Valley’s pediatric team
As a result of the recently announced pediatric affiliation between Valley Health System and Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital, Valley is pleased to welcome pediatric cardiologist Dr. Marjorie Gayanilo. Gayanilo is now seeing patients in the Paramus office on Mondays and Fridays. In addition to being a practicing pediatric...
roi-nj.com
RWJUH Rahway opens new outpatient cardiac clinic to help patients maintain heart health
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway opened a new outpatient cardiac clinic to ensure continuity of care for cardiac patients after they leave the hospital. The clinic focuses on cardiac wellness and treating patients discharged from the hospital after suffering common cardiac conditions such as a heart attack, congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation and arrhythmias.
