Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth II’s Top Aide Issued 3-Word Warning About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage, Biographer Claims
According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, who is also Prince William's godmother, previously commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with a three-word warning.
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Started a Shocking & Unexpected Friendship With This A-List Actor Weeks Before Her Death
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now we’ve seen some rather unexpected A-list best friends (and even more unexpected couples no one thought would happen), but this newly reported friendship is one of the most surprising we’ve ever heard about. It’s not just with one A-lister, but it’s an A-lister and a member of the British Royal Family. It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II had friends in so many high places, and apparently, Hollywood is no different. Any guesses? Trust us, you won’t get it. In...
Why Queen Camilla Reportedly 'Scolded' Kate Middleton During The Queen's Funeral
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family came together to mourn the late monarch, including Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. The children of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied their parents to the queen's funeral. Charlotte even paid...
The "hidden cousins" of Queen Elizabeth II were confined to an institution for having a mental illness
Nerissa (1919 - 1986) and Katherine Bowes-Lyon (1926 - 2014) were nicknamed the "hidden cousins" because they were the first cousins of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Nerissa and Katherine were the daughters of John Herbert Bowes-Lyon and his wife. John was the Queen Mother's brother and uncle to Queen Elizabeth II.
Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?
Despite their top royal roles, King Charles and Queen Camilla haven't moved into Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of British monarchs since 1837 King Charles and Queen Camilla may have new royal roles, but their living situation has remained largely unchanged. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, the royal couple has continued to make Clarence House in London their primary residence. There are no imminent plans to move into Buckingham Palace, despite the famous building serving as the official London residence of British monarchs since...
The Hollywood Icon Who Became Queen Elizabeth's Pal Just Before Her Death
If there's one thing to be learned about the late Queen Elizabeth II, it's that she was no pushover by any means, and she went after what she wanted. She had an intensely strong work ethic and worked up until her final days. The monarch dedicated her entire life to service and even appointed a new prime minister, Liz Truss in Scotland only two days before her heartbreaking death (via NPR).
What Happened To Britannia? The Fate of Queen's Beloved Yacht
In Episode 1 of "The Crown" Season 5, the Queen's love for the Royal Yacht Britannia is made explicitly clear.
King Charles’ Childhood Photo With Queen Elizabeth Details Their ‘Heartbreaking’ Relationship, Expert Says
An image of a young King Charles as he 'rushes up to hug' Queen Elizabeth is an example of his 'really heartbreaking' childhood, according to an author.
Camilla Parker Bowles Scolded Kate Middleton Over Princess Charlotte’s Behavior at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Find out what happened between Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth's funeral that reportedly had the new queen consort "scolding" the new Princess of Wales.
Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know
She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom. Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.
Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Forced’ Into Her First Marriage, But Not By the Royal Family
During season 3 of ‘The Crown’s was implied that Queen Elizabeth stepped in to keep Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles apart.
purewow.com
King Charles Gives Candid Speech After Unveiling New Statue of Mom Queen Elizabeth
King Charles is honoring the life and reign of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth. Today, the king unveiled a brand-new statue of his mom outside York Minster, the largest cathedral in Northern Europe. He also gave a heartfelt speech and explained how he hopes to carry on her legacy. King...
The story behind Kate Middleton and Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring
This is a royal sapphire for the ages. When Prince William announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Kate Middleton, on November 16, 2010, the world was swept into royal wedding fever — and one detail everyone couldn’t stop talking about was her meaningful engagement ring. The pair...
seventeen.com
Prince Philip Apparently Wanted to Sue Over One Specific Storyline on 'The Crown'
Today in How Do The Royals Feel About The Crown, the answer continues to be...not great! By which I mean a new report claims that Queen Elizabeth II's late husband, Prince Philip, wanted to sue Netflix over his portrayal. Apparently, Philip was particularly upset about a storyline that "blamed him...
Former royal staff member says Prince Andrew was ‘always most troublesome’
Mike Tindall shares hilarious story of s***dropping in front of Princess Anne. A former royal household staff member has claimed that Prince Andrew was “always the most troublesome” royal. Evelyn Muir-Bell, 103, worked for the Royal Household in Windsor Castle for over 20 years between 1973 and 1995.
King Charles III, ruler for two months, turns 74
King Charles III turned 74 on Monday, with ceremonial gun salutes booming across the British capital to mark his first birthday as monarch. In May next year, Charles, who was born on November 14, 1948, will become the oldest British monarch ever crowned.
Kate Middleton twins with Princess Beatrice in black blazer dress
This is one dress that’s definitely royally approved. Kate Middleton attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Saturday night in a black Self-Portrait outfit that eagle-eyed royal fans remembered as not only a darker version of a white dress the princess has already worn — but the same style also sported by Princess Beatrice in recent months.
Labour anger as law outlining who should stand in for King Charles if he is incapacitated is fast-tracked through the House of Lords
A Labour peer has blasted the speed at which the government is passing legislation to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to stand in for King Charles. Lord Foulkes of Cumnock was ignored by the Lord Speaker of Alcluith as he attempted to speak and at least one member from the Government benches shouted across the upper chamber to tell him to 'sit down'.
Body Language Expert Points Out Subtle Clue in King Charles’ Birthday Photo That Connects Him to Prince Harry
A body language expert looks at the small clue in King Charles' newest birthday photo that indicates a connection to Prince Harry.
1 of King Charles’ ‘Fears’ About Start of Reign Has Come True, Expert Says
Royal expert Katie Nicholl says 'The Crown' Season 5 has proven King Charles III's 'concern' regarding the start of his reign and his past wasn't 'completely unfounded.'
The List
59K+
Followers
41K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0