Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Started a Shocking & Unexpected Friendship With This A-List Actor Weeks Before Her Death

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now we’ve seen some rather unexpected A-list best friends (and even more unexpected couples no one thought would happen), but this newly reported friendship is one of the most surprising we’ve ever heard about. It’s not just with one A-lister, but it’s an A-lister and a member of the British Royal Family. It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II had friends in so many high places, and apparently, Hollywood is no different. Any guesses? Trust us, you won’t get it. In...
People

Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?

Despite their top royal roles, King Charles and Queen Camilla haven't moved into Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of British monarchs since 1837 King Charles and Queen Camilla may have new royal roles, but their living situation has remained largely unchanged. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, the royal couple has continued to make Clarence House in London their primary residence. There are no imminent plans to move into Buckingham Palace, despite the famous building serving as the official London residence of British monarchs since...
The List

The Hollywood Icon Who Became Queen Elizabeth's Pal Just Before Her Death

If there's one thing to be learned about the late Queen Elizabeth II, it's that she was no pushover by any means, and she went after what she wanted. She had an intensely strong work ethic and worked up until her final days. The monarch dedicated her entire life to service and even appointed a new prime minister, Liz Truss in Scotland only two days before her heartbreaking death (via NPR).
People

Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know

She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom. Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.
seventeen.com

Prince Philip Apparently Wanted to Sue Over One Specific Storyline on 'The Crown'

Today in How Do The Royals Feel About The Crown, the answer continues to be...not great! By which I mean a new report claims that Queen Elizabeth II's late husband, Prince Philip, wanted to sue Netflix over his portrayal. Apparently, Philip was particularly upset about a storyline that "blamed him...
AFP

King Charles III, ruler for two months, turns 74

King Charles III turned 74 on Monday, with ceremonial gun salutes booming across the British capital to mark his first birthday as monarch. In May next year, Charles, who was born on November 14, 1948, will become the oldest British monarch ever crowned. 
Page Six

Kate Middleton twins with Princess Beatrice in black blazer dress

This is one dress that’s definitely royally approved. Kate Middleton attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Saturday night in a black Self-Portrait outfit that eagle-eyed royal fans remembered as not only a darker version of a white dress the princess has already worn — but the same style also sported by Princess Beatrice in recent months.
Daily Mail

Labour anger as law outlining who should stand in for King Charles if he is incapacitated is fast-tracked through the House of Lords

A Labour peer has blasted the speed at which the government is passing legislation to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to stand in for King Charles. Lord Foulkes of Cumnock was ignored by the Lord Speaker of Alcluith as he attempted to speak and at least one member from the Government benches shouted across the upper chamber to tell him to 'sit down'.
