ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale-on-hudson, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Where Does New York Rank In The United States For Most Expensive Thanksgiving Turkey?

Where does New York State rank in the United States for the most expensive Thanksgiving turkey?. With the increase of prices on literally everything at the grocery store going into Thanksgiving, for 2022 it may be one of the most expensive Thanksgiving dinners you've ever had. Between supply chain issues and the rising costs of goods, Thanksgiving could look different. Many are looking at cheaper birds other than turkey.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Hudson Valley Post

8 Wild Fires Reported Across Hudson Valley, New York State

First responders had to deal with fires across eight New York counties, including in the Hudson Valley, that burned through 500 acres. On Tuesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. This past week, the DEC responded to eight wildland fires across many New York counties.
Hudson Valley Post

New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately

I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter. Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms

It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
Hudson Valley Post

2022 Must-Do Holiday Happenings in the Hudson Valley

The weather may be getting colder, but the Hudson Valley is becoming more joyful! It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's no other place to celebrate. From light displays to scavenger hunts and even holiday-themed winery tours, you won't be able to miss these special events. There's something for the whole family, or even just the adults.
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy