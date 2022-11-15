Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm
The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
atozsports.com
Bills coach gets hit with a double-dose of disrespect
It’s never too early to start talking about future head coaching candidates. The NFL world spins fast and pieces are always on the move. Case in point, two head coaches have already been fired this season with two more being in the “hot seat” conversation and ready to follow suit (will the loser leave town in this week’s Broncos-Raiders match-up?).
Could Bills vs. Browns be moved to different location due to snowstorm?
Highmark Stadium may resemble a winter wonderland if snow projections for Western New York are correct over the next few days. By the time that the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m., Orchard Park could receive up to three feet of snow. WGRZ-TV’s Patrick Hammer shared potential lake effect snow totals between Wednesday night and Sunday afternoon.
Game on! Browns will play Bills, just not in Buffalo
The NFL has moved the Cleveland Browns game at Buffalo to Detroit.
Steeler fan and influencer Paige Spiranac tried to leave twitter with a bang
Like many people on Thursday night, social media influencer, former professional golfer and noted Steelers fan Paige Spiranac, thought that Twitter may be going down for good.
Yardbarker
The Bills Share Some Must-See Blizzard Photos
If the Bills and the Browns were to play under these conditions in Buffalo (some forecasts are calling for six total feet of snow), there would be several Bills offensive players that would not be able to see over the snowdrifts. Two players of note are Buffalo’s two running backs,...
Bills change practice plan with 5 players out sick
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills altered their practice regimen Wednesday due to lingering injuries and five players being out sick, coach Sean McDermott said. Fullback Reggie Gilliam, defensive back Cam Lewis, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle are all out with non-COVID illnesses. This resulted in the Bills doing […]
Steelers Get Massive Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 11 action preparing to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. While their season is practically over at 3-6, they are still trying hard to turn things around. This week, they will be getting a major lift on the defensive side of the football.
WWLP 22News
Bills’ McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped more than 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused several deaths.
Domaine
Kristin Cavallari Finally Feels at Home
When most people think of Kristin Cavallari, Laguna Beach, California comes to mind. After all, the 35-year-old business owner and New York Times best-selling author rose to fame as a cast member on MTV’s reality television series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County during her junior year of high school. She later joined MTV’s spinoff The Hills, which followed Cavallari and her castmates’ personal and professional lives in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
Several alternate locations under consideration for Browns-Bills
A massive blizzard remains in the forecast for Buffalo, and it could force Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills out of Orchard Park. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that several alternate locations are under consideration for the Week 11 game, including Detroit. That would...
NBC Sports
Snowy forecast could cause Browns-Bills game to be moved
Let it snow, let it snow, let it ... oh no. The Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns are at Mother Nature’s mercy as the fate of their Week 11 contest hangs in the balance as a massive snowstorm makes its way toward upstate New York this week. Accuweather.com...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Green Bay Packers Christian Watson’s Fiancée, Lakyn Adkins
Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson has been named NFL Rookie of the Week for week 10 of the 2022 season. He is the second from the team to win the award this season and has a promising NFL future ahead of him. Watson has been a shining star off the field, too, as he proposed to his fiancée. Now fans are curious to know more about Christian Watson’s fiancée, Lakyn Adkins. So we delve into the background of the footballer’s soon-to-be-wife in this Lakyn Adkins wiki.
Comments / 0